  Thursday 27 September 2018

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed "unilateral and illegitimate" sanctions imposed by the US against his nation as "economic terrorism" and violation of nations’ right to progress.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US' withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

US Pressure Makes Brussels Look for SWIFT Alternatives: German Economist

US Pressure Makes Brussels Look for SWIFT Alternatives: German Economist

Washington’s aggressive policy of sanctions makes it highly necessary for Brussels to find working solutions to protect European countries against the US’ unpredictable steps, top German economist and professor Max Otte says.

Turkey to Ignore US Sanctions on Iran: Foreign Minister Turkey will ignore US’ reimoised sanctions against Iran and will keep trading with its eastern neighbor, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik

UN, Iran, Russia, Turkey Hold Meeting on Syria at UN Iran, Russia and Turkey have sat down for talks in New York on the latest developments in the Syria’s Idlib Province, amid efforts to peacefully rid the area of terrorists

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Targets Yemeni forces fired domestically-designed ballistic missiles at military targets in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border regions of Jizan and Asir, to retaliate strikes by Saudi-led military coalition

US Cannot Sanction Iran, Keep Oil Cheap: Oil Minister Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday American president cannot reduce Iran’s oil export and simultaneously prevent the price of crude from rising, suggesting that Donald Trump should stop interfering in the West Asia if he wants cheap oil.

Turkey to Keep Gas Import from Iran despite US Sanctions: President Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will continue to buy natural gas from Iran in line with its long-term supply contract ignoring US’ threats to punish countries doing business with Iran.

UK Labour Party Votes in Favor of Arms Embargo on Israeli Regime Britain’s Labour Party has called on Tuesday for a total ban on all arms sales to Israeli regime, a first in the UK’s history.

US Angry by EU Plan to Circumvent Iran Sanctions European Union countries plan to preserve business with Iran despite US sanctions has angered Washington, with American secretary of state saying he was "disturbed and indeed deeply disappointed" by the EU’s decision.

Oil Prices Hit 4-Y-High as OPEC Refuses to Increase Production Oil prices hit a four-year high of $81.48 a barrel on Tuesday after OPEC and Russia appeared to reject calls from the US to increase production amid looming sanctions against Iranian crude oil exports.

US Planned $330mn Military Sale to Taiwan Jeopardizes China-US Ties: Beijing China warned on Tuesday that the US approval of arms sales to Taiwan would breach Chinese sovereignty and do “severe damage” to bilateral relations with Washington.

US Policy in Latin America Shifted from Military Coup to Regime Change: Morales Bolivian President Evo Morales says the United State’s policy of military coups has shifted to regime changes through courts and parliaments to deal with dissident Latin American leaders and claim their countries’ oil.

One killed, Scores Injured as Israeli Forces Fire on Boats Attempting to Break Gaza Siege Israeli forces have killed one more Palestinian on Monday as the regime continues to use live ammunition and tear gas to suppress protests in Gaza.

Israeli Jets Responsible for Downing of Russian Plane in Syria: Ministry The Russian defense ministry said Data captured by S-400 system proved the Israeli regime’s jet fighters were to blame for the Syrian air defense’s downing of a Russian aircraft as they had hidden themselves behind the doomed plane in order to avoid the Syrian missiles.

700 Russian Kids Died after Falling from Windows in 2017: Report More than 700 Russian kids have been died in 2017 after falling out of windows, an ombudsman said.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Iran Leader Vows to Punish Ahvaz Terror Attack Perpetrators Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed the Islamic Republic will severely punish elements behind a recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz city, where 25 people were killed.

Moscow to Provide Syria with S-300, Electronic Countermeasures after Russian Plane Downing Russia will supply Syria with an S-300 air defense system within two weeks in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian in Gaza Protest Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian an injured 20 others as the regime continues to violently suppress protests in besieged Gaza strip.

Iran Arrests Large Network Connected to Ahvaz Terrorist Attack: Minister Iranian security forces have a large network of suspects in connection with Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people, intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Monda

Blame for Downing Russian Plane Entirely Lies with Israel: Defense Minister Russian defense ministry says a minute-by-minute account of the Il-20 downing shows Israeli regime’s culpability and either its military bosses’ lack of appreciation of relations with Moscow, or their control of commanding officers, Russia today reported.

alwaght.com
US Pressure Makes Brussels Look for SWIFT Alternatives: German Economist

Thursday 27 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US Pressure Makes Brussels Look for SWIFT Alternatives: German Economist

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran

Washington's aggressive policy of sanctions makes it highly necessary for Brussels to find working solutions to protect European countries against the US' unpredictable steps, top German economist and professor Max Otte says.

"The US has put a lot pressure on various issues and it has used the sanctions weapon and the economics weapon ever more aggressively even against the European companies, against Swiss companies, and this has put a lot of tensions on European companies, especially since the financial crisis," the economist and independent investment manager told RT.

"This is too much, we have to go our own way, and we have to strike a new balance, so that might be the turning point right now, but we will only see with hindsight," Otte said.

Earlier this week, European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal – the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the EU – cooperated to create a new "special purpose vehicle" (SPV) to do business with the Islamic Republic without sending money through SWIFT, the global financial clearinghouse.

The step follows US President Donald Trump's controversial decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement and re-introduce sanctions against Tehran. Washington also threatened secondary sanctions on countries and corporations for doing business with Iran.

"Of course, Europe is stuck between rock and a hard place. On the one hand, it's the loyalty to the US, and on the other hand, it's the loyalty to the treaties and to nuclear de-proliferation and non-proliferation, and it's really choice that Trump has put the Europeans in," the analyst said.

"It's pretty amazing that such an idea is being floated."

So far, a whole host of European majors, such as Daimler, Peugeot, Renault, Volvo, Volkswagen, Adidas, Siemens, and Total, have left the ventures opened in Iran shortly after the decades-long economic sanctions were lifted.

"There's been a lot of economic warfare in the past 10 years, and it has hurt a lot of companies and a lot of countries. And this might be just turning point, because it's too much. We don't know what we will see afterwards," Otte said.

"The pressure on German diesel cars coming from the US which would benefit US car industry, the pressure on Swiss banks, the pressure on many other industries, Russian sanctions, which mostly hurt Germany and Austria on the Western side," he added.

The economist stressed that the White House has not hesitated to impose massive sanctions over the past 10 years that have had a direct or indirect impact on most of the country's allies. According to Otte, Brussels has to find its own way.

"This might just be the turning point. Washington could impose more sanctions but the allies, probably, or some allies, say this is enough, we can't bear any more, and we supported sanctions long enough. We have to find our own way," he said, adding that the measure will help create a more multilateral approach.

The EU-backed SPV, which could reportedly be available to other international partners, has evoked a fierce reaction from US officials. White House National Security Adviser John Bolton dismissed the plan and pressed the SWIFT global payments messaging system to rethink dealing with Tehran.

According to Bolton, Washington does "not intend to allow sanctions to be evaded by Europe or anybody else."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was "disturbed and indeed deeply disappointed" by the EU's announcement. "By sustaining revenues to the regime, you are solidifying Iran's ranking as the number-one state sponsor of terror," he warned.

"It's pretty amazing that even such an announcement is coming out and Mike Pompeo has come out that he was deeply disappointed, and that Europe might not be following through [and may well be] but his disappointment was in strong language," Otte said.

The analyst highlighted the importance of breaking the SWIFT monopoly.

"I think it's highly necessary because of course the German authorities report all passenger data to the US and there's a grip of on European data by the US," Otte said. "But we have to see if Germany and the others follow through, because this is a long shot."

Source: Russia Today

US Sanctions SWIFT Iran Russia

