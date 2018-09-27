Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 27 September 2018

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed "unilateral and illegitimate" sanctions imposed by the US against his nation as "economic terrorism" and violation of nations’ right to progress.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Turkey to Ignore US Sanctions on Iran: Foreign Minister

Turkey will ignore US’ reimoised sanctions against Iran and will keep trading with its eastern neighbor, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik

UN, Iran, Russia, Turkey Hold Meeting on Syria at UN Iran, Russia and Turkey have sat down for talks in New York on the latest developments in the Syria’s Idlib Province, amid efforts to peacefully rid the area of terrorists

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Targets Yemeni forces fired domestically-designed ballistic missiles at military targets in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border regions of Jizan and Asir, to retaliate strikes by Saudi-led military coalition

US Cannot Sanction Iran, Keep Oil Cheap: Oil Minister Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday American president cannot reduce Iran’s oil export and simultaneously prevent the price of crude from rising, suggesting that Donald Trump should stop interfering in the West Asia if he wants cheap oil.

Turkey to Keep Gas Import from Iran despite US Sanctions: President Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will continue to buy natural gas from Iran in line with its long-term supply contract ignoring US’ threats to punish countries doing business with Iran.

UK Labour Party Votes in Favor of Arms Embargo on Israeli Regime Britain’s Labour Party has called on Tuesday for a total ban on all arms sales to Israeli regime, a first in the UK’s history.

US Angry by EU Plan to Circumvent Iran Sanctions European Union countries plan to preserve business with Iran despite US sanctions has angered Washington, with American secretary of state saying he was "disturbed and indeed deeply disappointed" by the EU’s decision.

Oil Prices Hit 4-Y-High as OPEC Refuses to Increase Production Oil prices hit a four-year high of $81.48 a barrel on Tuesday after OPEC and Russia appeared to reject calls from the US to increase production amid looming sanctions against Iranian crude oil exports.

US Planned $330mn Military Sale to Taiwan Jeopardizes China-US Ties: Beijing China warned on Tuesday that the US approval of arms sales to Taiwan would breach Chinese sovereignty and do “severe damage” to bilateral relations with Washington.

US Policy in Latin America Shifted from Military Coup to Regime Change: Morales Bolivian President Evo Morales says the United State’s policy of military coups has shifted to regime changes through courts and parliaments to deal with dissident Latin American leaders and claim their countries’ oil.

One killed, Scores Injured as Israeli Forces Fire on Boats Attempting to Break Gaza Siege Israeli forces have killed one more Palestinian on Monday as the regime continues to use live ammunition and tear gas to suppress protests in Gaza.

Israeli Jets Responsible for Downing of Russian Plane in Syria: Ministry The Russian defense ministry said Data captured by S-400 system proved the Israeli regime’s jet fighters were to blame for the Syrian air defense’s downing of a Russian aircraft as they had hidden themselves behind the doomed plane in order to avoid the Syrian missiles.

700 Russian Kids Died after Falling from Windows in 2017: Report More than 700 Russian kids have been died in 2017 after falling out of windows, an ombudsman said.

Iran Leader Vows to Punish Ahvaz Terror Attack Perpetrators Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed the Islamic Republic will severely punish elements behind a recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz city, where 25 people were killed.

Moscow to Provide Syria with S-300, Electronic Countermeasures after Russian Plane Downing Russia will supply Syria with an S-300 air defense system within two weeks in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian in Gaza Protest Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian an injured 20 others as the regime continues to violently suppress protests in besieged Gaza strip.

Iran Arrests Large Network Connected to Ahvaz Terrorist Attack: Minister Iranian security forces have a large network of suspects in connection with Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people, intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Monda

Blame for Downing Russian Plane Entirely Lies with Israel: Defense Minister Russian defense ministry says a minute-by-minute account of the Il-20 downing shows Israeli regime’s culpability and either its military bosses’ lack of appreciation of relations with Moscow, or their control of commanding officers, Russia today reported.

US Seeks to Create Insecurity in Iran but Will Fail: President Rouhani President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the US seeks to cause insecurity in Iran, a day after a terrorists attack on a military parade in the country’s Ahvaz city killed at least 25 and injured over 60 people, many civilians who gathered to watch the parade.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Turkey to Ignore US Sanctions on Iran: Foreign Minister

Thursday 27 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey to Ignore US Sanctions on Iran: Foreign Minister

US Cannot Sanction Iran, Keep Oil Cheap: Oil Minister

Turkey to Keep Gas Import from Iran despite US Sanctions: President Erdogan

Alwaght- Turkey will ignore US’ reimoised sanctions against Iran and will keep trading with its eastern neighbor, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik.

"We will not support any sanctions. Yes, of course [we will continue trade] with Iran, with Russia, with others. Turkey is a sovereign independent country. If this is UN sanctions — we will join. Otherwise, we don’t," Cavusoglu said, when asked if Turkey planned to join US restrictions targeting Iranian oil sector.

In May, Trump pulled the US out of historic nuclear agreement, JCPOA, reached in 2015 between Iran and six world powers-- China, Russia, UK, US, Germany, and France-- under which Iran agreed to limit parts of its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related sanctions.

Cavusoglu’s remarks echoed those of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that Turkey will continue to buy natural gas from Iran in line with its long-term supply contract ignoring US' threats to punish countries doing business with Iran.

“We need to be realistic ... Am I supposed to let people freeze in winter? ...Nobody should be offended. How can I heat my people’s homes if we stop purchasing Iran’s natural gas?,” President Erdogan said

The US exit from the Iran nuclear deal, and reimposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic in August, drove a wedge between the Trump administration and world community.  US sanctions on Iran’s energy sector are set to be re-imposed in November.

However many countries, including China, Turkey, India and some EU countries, have announced they will not follow the US unilateral sanction on Tehran.

European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

 

