UK Labour Party Votes in Favor of Arms Embargo on Israeli Regime

Alwaght- Britain's Labour Party has called on Tuesday for a total ban on all arms sales to Israeli regime, a first in the UK's history.

The demand for an arms embargo was announced following a discussion on Palestine held at the opposition party's annual conference in Liverpool.

Debate on Palestine was backed on Sunday by 188,000 votes from local party members, putting it in the top four issues to be discussed by the party’s conference

More than 180 Palestinian protesters have been killed in Gaza since March 30th while Tel Aviv regime remains the UK’s eighth largest market for UK arms companies.

Speaking earlier during the conference, Labour's Shadow Foreign Secretary, Emily Thornberry, said London must ensure that Israel does not use British weapons to “attack innocent Palestinian civilians”.

As the proposal was put forward, hundreds of pro-Palestinian Labour delegates stood and waved their flags inside the conference hall in, chanting "Free Palestine!" and turning the hall into a sea of Palestinian flags.



The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) had handed out more than a thousand flags to delegates.



"We have witnessed extraordinary scenes of solidarity today and the Labour Party has done the right thing by recognizing the longstanding injustice of Israel's violation of Palestinian rights," said PSC chair High Lanning.

Palestinians have been calling to return to the homes their families were forced from in 1948, during the military campaign surrounding the creation of Israel.

They are also calling for an end to the decade-long Israel-Egypt blockade that the UN says will make Gaza "unlivable" by 2020.



The Palestinians and their supporters on all levels are demanding Britain show more initiative when it comes to repaying its colonial debt to the Palestinians, while Israeli groups say an emphasis on freedom of speech regarding Israel is unnecessary.

Tuesday's motion at the Labour Party conference also called for an "independent international investigation into Israel's use of force against Palestinian demonstrators", an "immediate and unconditional end to the illegal blockade and closure of Gaza" and "a freeze of UK government arms sales to Israel".