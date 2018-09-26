Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 26 September 2018

US Sanctions on Iran 'Economic Terrorism': President Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed "unilateral and illegitimate" sanctions imposed by the US against his nation as "economic terrorism" and violation of nations' right to progress.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US' withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime's Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime's War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh's involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

UK Labour Party Votes in Favor of Arms Embargo on Israeli Regime

UK Labour Party Votes in Favor of Arms Embargo on Israeli Regime

Britain's Labour Party has called on Tuesday for a total ban on all arms sales to Israeli regime, a first in the UK's history.

US Angry by EU Plan to Circumvent Iran Sanctions European Union countries plan to preserve business with Iran despite US sanctions has angered Washington, with American secretary of state saying he was "disturbed and indeed deeply disappointed" by the EU's decision.

Oil Prices Hit 4-Y-High as OPEC Refuses to Increase Production Oil prices hit a four-year high of $81.48 a barrel on Tuesday after OPEC and Russia appeared to reject calls from the US to increase production amid looming sanctions against Iranian crude oil exports.

US Planned $330mn Military Sale to Taiwan Jeopardizes China-US Ties: Beijing China warned on Tuesday that the US approval of arms sales to Taiwan would breach Chinese sovereignty and do "severe damage" to bilateral relations with Washington.

US Policy in Latin America Shifted from Military Coup to Regime Change: Morales Bolivian President Evo Morales says the United State's policy of military coups has shifted to regime changes through courts and parliaments to deal with dissident Latin American leaders and claim their countries' oil.

One killed, Scores Injured as Israeli Forces Fire on Boats Attempting to Break Gaza Siege Israeli forces have killed one more Palestinian on Monday as the regime continues to use live ammunition and tear gas to suppress protests in Gaza.

Israeli Jets Responsible for Downing of Russian Plane in Syria: Ministry The Russian defense ministry said Data captured by S-400 system proved the Israeli regime's jet fighters were to blame for the Syrian air defense's downing of a Russian aircraft as they had hidden themselves behind the doomed plane in order to avoid the Syrian missiles.

700 Russian Kids Died after Falling from Windows in 2017: Report More than 700 Russian kids have been died in 2017 after falling out of windows, an ombudsman said.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Iran Leader Vows to Punish Ahvaz Terror Attack Perpetrators Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed the Islamic Republic will severely punish elements behind a recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz city, where 25 people were killed.

Moscow to Provide Syria with S-300, Electronic Countermeasures after Russian Plane Downing Russia will supply Syria with an S-300 air defense system within two weeks in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian in Gaza Protest Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian an injured 20 others as the regime continues to violently suppress protests in besieged Gaza strip.

Iran Arrests Large Network Connected to Ahvaz Terrorist Attack: Minister Iranian security forces have a large network of suspects in connection with Saturday's terrorist attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people, intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Monda

Blame for Downing Russian Plane Entirely Lies with Israel: Defense Minister Russian defense ministry says a minute-by-minute account of the Il-20 downing shows Israeli regime's culpability and either its military bosses' lack of appreciation of relations with Moscow, or their control of commanding officers, Russia today reported.

US Seeks to Create Insecurity in Iran but Will Fail: President Rouhani President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the US seeks to cause insecurity in Iran, a day after a terrorists attack on a military parade in the country's Ahvaz city killed at least 25 and injured over 60 people, many civilians who gathered to watch the parade.

Iran Summons European, UAE Envoys over Ahvaz Terror Attack Iran's foreign ministry summoned ambassadors of the Netherlands and Denmark as well as chargé d'affaires of the British embassy after terrorists with alleged links to the European countries attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz on Saturday and killed 25 people and injured over 60 others.

China Pans US Sanctions over Its Russian Arms Deal China slammed on Saturday US attempts to force it out of arms deals with Russia as "a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations".

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran's president on Saturday after an terrorist attack on an Iranian military parade, saying Moscow was ready to boost joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, RIA news quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran's Ahvaz Casualties were reported after terrorists opened fire on a military parade in Iran's southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump's New Tariffs China has reportedly cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump's administration slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing dares to retaliate.

alwaght.com
News

US Angry by EU Plan to Circumvent Iran Sanctions

Wednesday 26 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US Angry by EU Plan to Circumvent Iran Sanctions

Alwaght- European Union countries plan to preserve business with Iran despite US sanctions has angered Washington, with American secretary of state saying he was "disturbed and indeed deeply disappointed" by the EU's decision.

European countries announced on Monday they would not back down on diplomacy with Tehran and promised to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran as part of efforts to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - 2015 nuclear deal- after the US’ withdrawal.

Addressing an anti-Iran gathering on the sidelines of annual UN meetings, US foreign policy chief Mike Pompeo rebuked the EU's announcement as "one of the most counterproductive measures imaginable for regional and global peace and security".

US National Security Adviser John Bolton also mocked Brussels for its lack of detail on the planned mechanism, saying, "The European Union is strong on rhetoric and weak on follow-through … we do not intend to allow our sanctions to be evaded by Europe or anybody else.”

The hawkish US politician also issued warnings to high-ranking Iranian officials, saying, “We are watching, and we will come after you."

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a joint press conference a day earlier to elaborate on the results of a meeting between the remaining parties of JCPOA, namely France, the UK, Germany, Russia, China, and Iran.

Mogherini said the bloc will finalize and implement “operational solutions” for trade issues that emerged after the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the 2015 agreement and the re-imposition of the sanctions lifted under the JCPOA.

Moreover, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters there was "strong unity" with Iran on minimizing the impact of US sanctions.

Speaking at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for continued sales of oil by Iran, saying the flow would lower global prices and also benefit peace efforts.

"What will bring a real solution to the situation in Iran and what has already stabilized it? The law of the strongest? Pressure from only one side? No!" Macron said.

US President Donald Trump announced in May that Washington was pulling out of the nuclear agreement which lifted nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on Tehran's nuclear program.

The US administration reintroduced the previous sanctions while imposing new ones on the Islamic Republic. It also introduced punitive measures — known as secondary sanctions — against third countries doing business with Iran.

A first round of American sanctions took effect in August, targeting Iran's access to the US dollar, metals trading, coal, industrial software, and auto sector. A second round, forthcoming on November 4, will be targeting Iran’s oil sales and its Central Bank.

 

Iran US Sanctions EU

