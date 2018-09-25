China’s Upper Hand in Trump-Waged Trade War

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 25 September 2018

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Oil Prices Hit 4-Y-High as OPEC Refuses to Increase Production

Oil prices hit a four-year high of $81.48 a barrel on Tuesday after OPEC and Russia appeared to reject calls from the US to increase production amid looming sanctions against Iranian crude oil exports.

US Planned $330mn Military Sale to Taiwan Jeopardizes China-US Ties: Beijing China warned on Tuesday that the US approval of arms sales to Taiwan would breach Chinese sovereignty and do “severe damage” to bilateral relations with Washington.

US Policy in Latin America Shifted from Military Coup to Regime Change: Morales Bolivian President Evo Morales says the United State’s policy of military coups has shifted to regime changes through courts and parliaments to deal with dissident Latin American leaders and claim their countries’ oil.

One killed, Scores Injured as Israeli Forces Fire on Boats Attempting to Break Gaza Siege Israeli forces have killed one more Palestinian on Monday as the regime continues to use live ammunition and tear gas to suppress protests in Gaza.

Israeli Jets Responsible for Downing of Russian Plane in Syria: Ministry The Russian defense ministry said Data captured by S-400 system proved the Israeli regime’s jet fighters were to blame for the Syrian air defense’s downing of a Russian aircraft as they had hidden themselves behind the doomed plane in order to avoid the Syrian missiles.

700 Russian Kids Died after Falling from Windows in 2017: Report More than 700 Russian kids have been died in 2017 after falling out of windows, an ombudsman said.

Iran Leader Vows to Punish Ahvaz Terror Attack Perpetrators Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed the Islamic Republic will severely punish elements behind a recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz city, where 25 people were killed.

Moscow to Provide Syria with S-300, Electronic Countermeasures after Russian Plane Downing Russia will supply Syria with an S-300 air defense system within two weeks in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian in Gaza Protest Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian an injured 20 others as the regime continues to violently suppress protests in besieged Gaza strip.

Iran Arrests Large Network Connected to Ahvaz Terrorist Attack: Minister Iranian security forces have a large network of suspects in connection with Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people, intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Monda

Blame for Downing Russian Plane Entirely Lies with Israel: Defense Minister Russian defense ministry says a minute-by-minute account of the Il-20 downing shows Israeli regime’s culpability and either its military bosses’ lack of appreciation of relations with Moscow, or their control of commanding officers, Russia today reported.

US Seeks to Create Insecurity in Iran but Will Fail: President Rouhani President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the US seeks to cause insecurity in Iran, a day after a terrorists attack on a military parade in the country’s Ahvaz city killed at least 25 and injured over 60 people, many civilians who gathered to watch the parade.

Iran Summons European, UAE Envoys over Ahvaz Terror Attack Iran’s foreign ministry summoned ambassadors of the Netherlands and Denmark as well as chargé d’affaires of the British embassy after terrorists with alleged links to the European countries attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz on Saturday and killed 25 people and injured over 60 others.

China Pans US Sanctions over Its Russian Arms Deal China slammed on Saturday US attempts to force it out of arms deals with Russia as "a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations".

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran’s president on Saturday after an terrorist attack on an Iranian military parade, saying Moscow was ready to boost joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, RIA news quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz Casualties were reported after terrorists opened fire on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs China has reportedly cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump’s administration slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing dares to retaliate.

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday US President Donald Trump will meet the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions China has threatened the US with “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

alwaght.com
China’s Upper Hand in Trump-Waged Trade War

Tuesday 25 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
China’s Upper Hand in Trump-Waged Trade War

Alwaght- China has cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump's administration  slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China. Chinas was due to send Vice-Premier Liu He to Washington on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the US-China trade dispute upgraded to a new level as the American government said it was imposing 10 percent tariffs of $200 billion worth of the Chinese products imported to the country to press Beijing to change behavior in relation to intellectual property, market access, and subsidization of the domestic products. The Chinese government responded with $60 billion in tariffs on the American goods. At the same time, the US imposed sanctions on the Equipment Development Department of the Chinese defense ministry for military cooperation with Russia and purchasing Su-35 warplanes and the cutting-edge S-400 air defense systems from Moscow.

With the escalation of the tensions, cancelation of the trade talks between the two economic powers was largely expected. Washington leaders announced new levies on the Chinese goods before the negotiations with the purpose of preparing the climate to extract concessions from Beijing. But China decided to respond to the pressures by calling off the meeting and imposing tariffs on American goods worth of $ 60 billion.

The new tit-for-tat measures come while the past negotiations were far from making great achievements. The last round of trade dialogue between the powers' representatives took place in early June this year, ending without an agreement.

Low-degree China sensitivity to Trump’s trade war

In the first weeks of the President Donald Trump’s trade war against China, the Chinese leaders were deeply worried and frantically reacted to the measures. But now and after four months of the commercial conflict, the Chinese worries and sensitivities have relaxed as the Chinese manufacturers, seeking to cut reliance on the US markets by seeking new consumers in other countries, have managed to find new markets.

The US president accuses China of unfairly and rapaciously stealing the US firms' technology. But the Chinese officials strongly cling to their commercial policies and show no signs of retreat. It appears that at the end of the road, Beijing will foist its business models and trade policies on the US government.

China seeks to punish Trump

China has made it officially clear that it does not seek a trade war with the US. Its reciprocal measures, therefore, are meant to deal a blow to the Trump’s trade policies rather than getting involved in a commercial fight with the US.

On the other hand, China plays the tariffs game very smart. It imposes tariffs on goods which are produced in the American states where Trump has key election support. So, in the trade war with Trump, China intends to inflict damage on the pro-Trump producers and states which are hugely rely on the exports to China for income and in case of intensified war, they will be the top parties to fall victim.

For example, the Chinese target list includes a package of produces like soybean, corn, and cotton. Targeting these products, in fact, deals a blow to the farmers who supported Trump in the 2016 election. Slapping the soybean imports is specifically a smart choice by China to strongly hit the pro-Trump central states. About 60 percent of the American soybean exports are to China. The American farmers are worried that the actions could be followed by a new hit list that will include the citrus exports to China.

The Chinese responses have not been that wonderful in reaching their goals but they at the same time have successfully accumulated the home pressures on Trump who is asked by his critics to review trade hostility toward China. Senator Benjamin Sasse of Nebraska said last month Trump had no plan to win the trade war against China. He said: “He is threatening to light the American agriculture on fire.”  He added that the Trump-imposed tariffs affect a small part of the China-US trade and Beijing's economy overall will not be impacted.

The US National Retail Federation has blasted Trump levies as negatively affecting the American consumers’ buying power.

“Every time this trade war escalates, the risk to US consumers grows. With these latest tariffs, many hardworking Americans will soon wonder why their shopping bills are higher and their budgets feel stretched," Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, said.

Additionally, the US tech giant Apple in a letter to Trump's administration on September 5 called for exemption of its smartwatches and wireless headphones, which are produced in China, from the new wave of tariffs. The move was followed by other tech companies like Google and Amazon which called for exclusions from the trade war for cheaper services to the American households.

Some experts suggest that the Chinese leaders aim to punish Trump and his election base rather than being engaged in a trade war with the US. So, as the trade dispute unfolds, further American companies in China should expect damages to their activities, an outcome causing shrinkage in the political backing for Trump in his supporting states. 

 

