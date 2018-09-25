One killed, Scores Injured as Israeli Forces Fire on Boats Attempting to Break Gaza Siege

Alwaght- Israeli forces have killed one more Palestinian on Monday as the regime continues to use live ammunition and tear gas to suppress protests in Gaza.

Palestinian crowds gathered at the west northern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip to take part in a boat protest setting off from the Gaza seaport against the siege.

Several fishing boats carrying Palestinian flags participated in the protest just off the shoreline, but Israeli navy obstructed the protest's way off the shore by firing live ammunition and tear-gas bombs towards protesters, killing one and injuring scores more.

The National Committee for Breaking the Siege, that organized the protest, called upon the "free world" to save Gaza.

As part of Israel's blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, the Israeli army, citing security concerns, requires Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip to work within a limited "designated fishing zone," the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

Many attempts have been made throughout the years to draw the public's attention to and break the on-going siege of the Gaza Strip whether via ships attempting to sail into Gaza or ships attempting to sail from Gaza.