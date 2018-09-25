Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 25 September 2018

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

One killed, Scores Injured as Israeli Forces Fire on Boats Attempting to Break Gaza Siege

One killed, Scores Injured as Israeli Forces Fire on Boats Attempting to Break Gaza Siege

Israeli forces have killed one more Palestinian on Monday as the regime continues to use live ammunition and tear gas to suppress protests in Gaza.

Israeli Jets Responsible for Downing of Russian Plane in Syria: Ministry The Russian defense ministry said Data captured by S-400 system proved the Israeli regime’s jet fighters were to blame for the Syrian air defense’s downing of a Russian aircraft as they had hidden themselves behind the doomed plane in order to avoid the Syrian missiles.

700 Russian Kids Died after Falling from Windows in 2017: Report More than 700 Russian kids have been died in 2017 after falling out of windows, an ombudsman said.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Iran Leader Vows to Punish Ahvaz Terror Attack Perpetrators Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed the Islamic Republic will severely punish elements behind a recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz city, where 25 people were killed.

Moscow to Provide Syria with S-300, Electronic Countermeasures after Russian Plane Downing Russia will supply Syria with an S-300 air defense system within two weeks in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian in Gaza Protest Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian an injured 20 others as the regime continues to violently suppress protests in besieged Gaza strip.

Iran Arrests Large Network Connected to Ahvaz Terrorist Attack: Minister Iranian security forces have a large network of suspects in connection with Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people, intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Monda

Blame for Downing Russian Plane Entirely Lies with Israel: Defense Minister Russian defense ministry says a minute-by-minute account of the Il-20 downing shows Israeli regime’s culpability and either its military bosses’ lack of appreciation of relations with Moscow, or their control of commanding officers, Russia today reported.

US Seeks to Create Insecurity in Iran but Will Fail: President Rouhani President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the US seeks to cause insecurity in Iran, a day after a terrorists attack on a military parade in the country’s Ahvaz city killed at least 25 and injured over 60 people, many civilians who gathered to watch the parade.

Iran Summons European, UAE Envoys over Ahvaz Terror Attack Iran’s foreign ministry summoned ambassadors of the Netherlands and Denmark as well as chargé d’affaires of the British embassy after terrorists with alleged links to the European countries attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz on Saturday and killed 25 people and injured over 60 others.

China Pans US Sanctions over Its Russian Arms Deal China slammed on Saturday US attempts to force it out of arms deals with Russia as "a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations".

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran’s president on Saturday after an terrorist attack on an Iranian military parade, saying Moscow was ready to boost joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, RIA news quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz Casualties were reported after terrorists opened fire on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs China has reportedly cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump’s administration slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing dares to retaliate.

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday US President Donald Trump will meet the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions China has threatened the US with “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has threatened to veto any decision by OPEC that harms the Islamic Republic.

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the US over its call for a “treaty” with Tehran,

Syrian President Assad Offers Condolences to Putin over Il-20 Crash, Blames Israel - Syrian President condoled Russian President over the downing of a Russian military plane off the Syrian coast blaming the Israeli regime over the incident.

Israeli Jets Responsible for Downing of Russian Plane in Syria: Ministry

Tuesday 25 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Jets Responsible for Downing of Russian Plane in Syria: Ministry

Radar data of the Russian S-400 air defense system showing position of 4 Israeli F-16 jets (yellow), the Syrian air defense missile (red), and the Russian Il-20 plane (green) at the time of its downing on September 17, 2018 © Ministry of Defense

The Russian defense ministry said Data captured by S-400 system proved the Israeli regime’s jet fighters were to blame for the Syrian air defense’s downing of a Russian aircraft as they had hidden themselves behind the doomed plane in order to avoid the Syrian missiles.

Moscow to Provide Syria with S-300, Electronic Countermeasures after Russian Plane Downing

Blame for Downing Russian Plane Entirely Lies with Israel: Defense Minister

Alwaght- The Russian defense ministry said Data captured by S-400 system proved the Israeli regime's jet fighters were to blame for the Syrian air defense’s downing of a Russian aircraft as they had hidden themselves behind the doomed plane in order to avoid the Syrian missiles.

According to the data, retrieved from Russia’s S-400 air defense system deployed at the Russian Khmeimim air base in Syria’s Latakia province,  the Syrian air defense’s missile was, in fact, targeting an Israeli F-16 jet before it abruptly altered its course and eventually hit the Russian aircraft.

“This, and the position of all the aircraft at the moment of the September 17 incident, proves that an Israeli jet was de facto using the larger Il-20 as a cover,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told journalists in a Monday briefing.

Konashenkov stressed that the radar images “clearly showed the direction of the flight of the S-200 missile launched by the Syrian air defense system, as well as the locations of the Russian and Israeli aircraft.”

“It is quite clear that the missile was targeting the Israeli jet,” he noted.

However, he added, the Syrian missile suddenly changed its course and “locked on a target with a larger radar cross-section and slower speed,” which was the Russian reconnaissance plane coming in for landing.

The Israeli jet, which effectively used the Il-20 as a cover from the attack, then also abruptly changed its altitude and the flight direction, Konashenkov said.

The data also proves wrong the claims earlier made by the Israeli military. Tel Aviv had earlier claimed that their planes had already returned to Israeli airspace at the moment of the incident.

However, the radar data shows the Israeli jet fighters had continued to patrol the area off the Syrian coast following the incident, Konashenkov said.

“Today’s data does not just suggest but prove that the blame for the tragic [downing] of the Russian Il-20 airplane lies entirely with the Israeli Air Force,” he noted.

Israel warns Russia over delivery of S-300 to Syria

The plane crash which killed 15 Russian servicemen prompted Kremlin to press ahead with its earlier plan to deliver the modern S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria within two weeks in a bid to boost the Arab country’s air defense capabilities and take “adequate retaliatory measures”.

Shortly after the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Russian President Vladimir Putin to warn him about the delivery.

In the Monday phone conversation, Netanyahu claimed the delivery of the missile defense system would increase dangers in the region, a statement by his office said.

Tel Aviv has long lobbied Moscow not to provide the S-300 to Syria, fearing this would prevent its jet fighters from launching illegal aggressions against targets in the Syrian territory.

 

