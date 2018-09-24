United Nations General Assembly: What to Expect This Year?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 24 September 2018

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime's Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

Iran Leader Vows to Punish Ahvaz Terror Attack Perpetrators

Iran Leader Vows to Punish Ahvaz Terror Attack Perpetrators

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed the Islamic Republic will severely punish elements behind a recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz city, where 25 people were killed.

Moscow to Provide Syria with S-300, Electronic Countermeasures after Russian Plane Downing Russia will supply Syria with an S-300 air defense system within two weeks in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian in Gaza Protest Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian an injured 20 others as the regime continues to violently suppress protests in besieged Gaza strip.

Iran Arrests Large Network Connected to Ahvaz Terrorist Attack: Minister Iranian security forces have a large network of suspects in connection with Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people, intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Monda

Blame for Downing Russian Plane Entirely Lies with Israel: Defense Minister Russian defense ministry says a minute-by-minute account of the Il-20 downing shows Israeli regime’s culpability and either its military bosses’ lack of appreciation of relations with Moscow, or their control of commanding officers, Russia today reported.

US Seeks to Create Insecurity in Iran but Will Fail: President Rouhani President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the US seeks to cause insecurity in Iran, a day after a terrorists attack on a military parade in the country’s Ahvaz city killed at least 25 and injured over 60 people, many civilians who gathered to watch the parade.

Iran Summons European, UAE Envoys over Ahvaz Terror Attack Iran’s foreign ministry summoned ambassadors of the Netherlands and Denmark as well as chargé d’affaires of the British embassy after terrorists with alleged links to the European countries attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz on Saturday and killed 25 people and injured over 60 others.

China Pans US Sanctions over Its Russian Arms Deal China slammed on Saturday US attempts to force it out of arms deals with Russia as "a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations".

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran’s president on Saturday after an terrorist attack on an Iranian military parade, saying Moscow was ready to boost joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, RIA news quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz Casualties were reported after terrorists opened fire on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs China has reportedly cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump’s administration slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing dares to retaliate.

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday US President Donald Trump will meet the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions China has threatened the US with “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has threatened to veto any decision by OPEC that harms the Islamic Republic.

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the US over its call for a “treaty” with Tehran,

Syrian President Assad Offers Condolences to Putin over Il-20 Crash, Blames Israel - Syrian President condoled Russian President over the downing of a Russian military plane off the Syrian coast blaming the Israeli regime over the incident.

US Extending Life of ISIS Terrorists in Syria to Justify Military Presence: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader has blamed the United States for extending the life of ISIS terrorists in Syria in order to beef up its military presence in the West Asia region.

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram Bahraini regime forces have stepped up their crackdown on Muharram mourning ceremonies, disrupting Shiite Muslim gatherings and making arrests among clerics.

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member An ex-member of the MKO terrorist group has revealed how the Saudi regime funded the anti-Iran terror group.

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane Russian President says Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty amid tensions over downed plane

Moscow to Provide Syria with S-300, Electronic Countermeasures after Russian Plane Downing

Iran Leader Vows to Punish Ahvaz Terror Attack Perpetrators

United Nations General Assembly: What to Expect This Year?

Iran Arrests Large Network Connected to Ahvaz Terrorist Attack: Minister

Failed London-EU Talks Put Brexit Deal, May on Shaky Ground

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian in Gaza Protest

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions

US Continuing Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen to Protect Its Arms Sales

Iran Summons European, UAE Envoys over Ahvaz Terror Attack

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites?

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister

Yemen Kids Massacred amid World’s Silence on Saudi Crimes

Israel Admits Aiding Terrorists in Syria, Bombing Country over 200 Times

Russia Hands to UN Proof of Planned Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib

US Plans to Divide Syria, Loot its Wealth: Russian Envoy

Curfew Issued in Iraq’s Basra as Five Killed in Violent Protests

Terrorists Groups Created by US in Genocide Campaign Against Shiite Muslims: Nasrallah

Turkey Sends Army Convoy to Idlib as Syria Prepares to Liberate Province from Militants

Americans Back Trump’s Impeachment as Disapproval Rating Rises: Poll

Idlib Liberation Marks End to US Regional Influence: Expert

Explosions at Ammo Depot at Damascus Airfield Not Caused by Israeli Aggression

UN Condemns Saudi-led Coalition’s Massacre of 26 Children in Yemen’s Hudaydah

Afghanistan Says Tajik or Russian Plane Struck Afghan Border Area

Chomsky Explains Why Hatred of Iran Is Deep-Seated in US Culture

Saudi Warship Hit by Yemeni Navy Missile in Retaliatory Attack

US Concerned over Oil-Rich Ally’s Crimes in Yemen: Report

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
United Nations General Assembly: What to Expect This Year?

Monday 24 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
United Nations General Assembly: What to Expect This Year?

Alwaght- The world once again prepares to see the annual diplomatic event, the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. The event is the biggest gathering of the world leaders held every year to discuss the challenges to the global peace and stability, express their stances on them, and together seek ways to confront them.

The UN is the biggest system to maintain the collective security in the history of the international relations, seeking to address a wide range of challenges from growing global violence to refugees crises to famine all caused by the disputes in the region like what is happening in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and Palestine. Global warming and the North Korea nuclear crisis are also expected to be addressed in the event.

The world against the US unilateralism

The 73rd gathering of the UNGA comes while over the last year the world has witnessed the expansion of the American unilateral actions under the presidency of Donald Trump, something crucially putting at stake the international stability. In nearly two years of his presidency, President Trump pulled Washington out of many significant international agreements and abandoned the US commitments. The first move was withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, signed under his predecessor Barack Obama. He then moved out of the UN cultural organization UNESCO. The latest measures were withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, threatening the international war crimes court with sanctions, and cutting off the budget of the UNRWA, United Nations Relief and Aid Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

Trump's “America first policy” has been damaging to Washington’s decades-long strategic alliance with some of the countries around the world. Over the past few months, for instance, the American leader has been putting strains on some of the closest European allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to increase their share in the military bloc’s budget or else the White House will consider withdrawal from the alliance. This drives the Europeans to cast doubt on the NATO ability to address all of their security concerns in the future.

Trump also pursues a mercantilist approach in the foreign trade, igniting a trade war with the big trade partners which the economists say will pose a real threat to the world economic growth.

The US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley on Thursday told the press that Trump will discuss a variety of issues in his address to the UNGA. She said he will talk about “protecting the US sovereignty” as a top element of the America first policy. According to her, the president will reiterate his opposition to the Paris agreement on global warming which was agreed in 2015 by a large number of countries. Haley continued that Trump will raise the idea of a new international pact to regulate the immigration globally.

On the other side, President Immanuel Macron of France, as a main supporter of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his address is expected to blast the unilateralism and impatience and call for multilateralism for the sake of world peace. The experts predict that a significant part of the world leaders’ speeches at the meeting will focus on expressing opposition to the US government's one-sided policies which are seen as destabilizing the world order.

World polarity and crises broaden

Other major issues that are expected to come in the spotlight at the UNGA are the political, humanitarian, and environmental crises the world is grappling with today. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman to the UN secretary-general, has stated that the UN has received some 342 calls for meetings in the intensive week of UNGA. The meetings, he went on, are related to the crises in Syria, Libya, Yemen, Mali, and the Central African Republic, Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, and Palestine. He also pointed to other cases for which meetings are called such as girls’ education, modern slavery, efforts to uproot poverty, and celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of the Human Rights.

The attempts to address these cases come while geopolitical the competition between the world powers widens the East-West polarity. The widening gaps between the global powers, the analysts warn, make it hard, and in some cases impossible, to reach a common view and understanding in the near future to settle the present crises.

The North Korea nuclear negotiations are once again in a hole as a result of the US treachery to disarm Pyongyang and simultaneously keep the sanctions which draw China and Russia objection, after optimism followed negotiations and historic meeting between Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In Syria crisis, whereas the Western parties and their regional allies take pains to save the terrorists in their last major stronghold of Idlib province, Russia, Iran, and China, three of which building a strong camp against the Western interventionism, press to cleanse Syria of the terrorist groups and restore Idlib under administration of the central Syrian government.

But the gravest humanitarian crisis is absolutely taking place in Yemen, where a Saudi-Emirati aggression over the past three years has taken lives of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis, who are in an urgent need for food and medical aids amid a suffocating air, sea, and land blockade by the Arab coalition.

So far, the international efforts to end the Saudi-led bloodshed and massacring of the civilians have gone nowhere as the aggressors and their Western backers turned a blind eye to the world demands to stop the war. The UNGA is expected to hold meetings to coordinate the international efforts to fight famine, cholera, and displacement, though the Western parties, which are the sham supporters of the human rights, still show no will to resolve the devastating crisis in Yemen. 

