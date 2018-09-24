Iran Leader Vows to Punish Ahvaz Terror Attack Perpetrators

Alwaght- Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed the Islamic Republic will severely punish elements behind a recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz city, where 25 people were killed.

Describing the attack on defenseless people as an act of cowardice, the Leader noted, “According to [available] reports, this cowardly act has been perpetrated by the same people who are saved by Americans whenever they face a difficult situation in Iraq and Syria” and whose operations are being financed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Monday with a group of athletes and medal winners of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the bitter incident “once again showed that the Iranian nation is faced with many enemies on its honorable path to progress and excellence.”

Terrorists on Saturday opened fire at a crowd of people during a military parade in Ahvaz, killing 25 military personnel and civilians — including women and children — and wounding at least 68 others.