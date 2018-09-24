Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian in Gaza Protest

Alwaght- Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian an injured 20 others as the regime continues to violently suppress protests in besieged Gaza strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that Palestinian, Imad Daoud Eshteiwi, 21, was killed late on Sunday by Israeli live ammunition, east of Gaza City, Maan news reported.

According to reports, one of the injured is in critical condition.

Since Gazans began holding weekly border protests on March 30, the Israeli army has killed 184 Palestinians and wounded thousands. A Gaza sniper has killed an Israeli soldier.

Israel says Hamas deliberately provokes violence at the protests, a charge Hamas denies.

Israeli forces opened live fire towards hundreds of Palestinian protesters who arrived to the eastern borders of Gaza to participate in calling an end to the nearly 12-year siege imposed by Israeli regime.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes also in central Gaza, targeting a group of Palestinian youths and injuring several of them.

