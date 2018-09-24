Iran Arrests Large Network Connected to Ahvaz Terrorist Attack: Minister

Alwaght- Iranian security forces have a large network of suspects in connection with Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people, intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Monday.

“We will identify all terrorists linked to this attack ... A large part of this network has already been arrested,” Mizan news agency cited Mahmoud Alavi as saying on the sideline of the funeral of the victims in Ahvaz.

On Saturday, terrorists opened fire at the crowd of people during a military parade in the southwestern city, killing 24 military personnel and civilians — including women and children — and wounding at least 68 others,

The "al-Ahwaziya" terrorist group, which receives backing mainly from Saudi Arabia, claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after it was carried out.

Also the terrorist group of Daesh claimed responsibility, publishing online purported footage of the assailants.

The attackers were all killed by Iranian security forces.

Iran summoned the ambassadors of the Netherlands and Denmark as well as the chargé d'affaires of Britain over sheltering members of "al-Ahwaziya."

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed on the day of the attack that the terrorists had been "recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime" and said a response would be coming "swiftly and decisively."

President Hassan Rouhani later said a "crushing" response awaited those responsible for the attack.

And Ayatollah Khamenei tasked Iran's intelligence services with prompt work to identify the perpetrators and hand them over to the Iranian Judiciary.