Failed London-EU Talks Put Brexit Deal, May on Shaky Ground

  Monday 24 September 2018

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

Blame for Downing Russian Plane Entirely Lies with Israel: Defense Minister

Blame for Downing Russian Plane Entirely Lies with Israel: Defense Minister

Russian defense ministry says a minute-by-minute account of the Il-20 downing shows Israeli regime’s culpability and either its military bosses’ lack of appreciation of relations with Moscow, or their control of commanding officers, Russia today reported.

US Seeks to Create Insecurity in Iran but Will Fail: President Rouhani President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the US seeks to cause insecurity in Iran, a day after a terrorists attack on a military parade in the country’s Ahvaz city killed at least 25 and injured over 60 people, many civilians who gathered to watch the parade.

Iran Summons European, UAE Envoys over Ahvaz Terror Attack Iran’s foreign ministry summoned ambassadors of the Netherlands and Denmark as well as chargé d’affaires of the British embassy after terrorists with alleged links to the European countries attacked a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz on Saturday and killed 25 people and injured over 60 others.

China Pans US Sanctions over Its Russian Arms Deal China slammed on Saturday US attempts to force it out of arms deals with Russia as "a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations".

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran’s president on Saturday after an terrorist attack on an Iranian military parade, saying Moscow was ready to boost joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, RIA news quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz Casualties were reported after terrorists opened fire on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs China has reportedly cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump’s administration slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing dares to retaliate.

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday US President Donald Trump will meet the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions China has threatened the US with “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has threatened to veto any decision by OPEC that harms the Islamic Republic.

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the US over its call for a “treaty” with Tehran,

Syrian President Assad Offers Condolences to Putin over Il-20 Crash, Blames Israel - Syrian President condoled Russian President over the downing of a Russian military plane off the Syrian coast blaming the Israeli regime over the incident.

US Extending Life of ISIS Terrorists in Syria to Justify Military Presence: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader has blamed the United States for extending the life of ISIS terrorists in Syria in order to beef up its military presence in the West Asia region.

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram Bahraini regime forces have stepped up their crackdown on Muharram mourning ceremonies, disrupting Shiite Muslim gatherings and making arrests among clerics.

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member An ex-member of the MKO terrorist group has revealed how the Saudi regime funded the anti-Iran terror group.

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane Russian President says Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty amid tensions over downed plane

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap South Korean President and the North Korean leader have signed a joint statement and the countries’ defense chiefs signed a separate military pact.

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges UN investigators said in a report on Tuesday that Rohingya Muslims had faced four of five prohibited acts defined as genocide at the hands of the Myanmarese army, and called for the prosecution of the Buddhist regime’s top military officials.

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria Russia blamed Israel for causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against the regime for what its hostile act.

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Failed London-EU Talks Put Brexit Deal, May on Shaky Ground

Monday 24 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Failed London-EU Talks Put Brexit Deal, May on Shaky Ground

UK Defense Minister Resigns over Brexit Tax Amendment

Brexit Hastens United Kingdom’s Break Up

Alwaght- The British government is running into troubles these days as the controversial Brexit talks have reached a dead end. While according to the past schedule London has only six months left to make arrangements for exit from the European Union, no agreement has been reached with the block yet.

Theresa May has recently in bitter comments announced that the European leaders have rejected her government’s settlement deal, sending the talks into an impasse.

Brexit dead end

This is not the first impasse the British PM is talking about. Since the beginning of the exit negotiations between the two parties, the British and European leaders were at odds over how to reach a deal on separation of London from the European bloc.

What they call “divorce bill” was one of the sticking points between London and Brussels. The British government suggested it was ready to pay £40 billion ($47 billion) in settlement bill to the EU. But the bloc rejected, calling for €60 billion, insisting that the money should be paid in euro, the EU official currency and not in the British currency pound. At the end of the road, the negotiators agreed that London should pay a sum between €45 billion and €55 billion (between $53 billion and $63 billion) on a floating basis.

They are now at loggerheads over the trade laws between London and Brussels in the post-divorce period, as are they over the future of the Ireland borders.

Since the start of the Brexit talks, the EU drew three red lines:

1. In a post-Brexit statement, the European heads stated: “Access to the single market requires acceptance of all four freedoms”, which are the freedom of movement of people, goods, services, and capital over the borders.

2. No customs border should be drawn between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

3. The rights of the European citizens living in Britain should be guaranteed.

But having in mind that Northern Ireland is part of Britain, London seeks to reinstate a separating line between the Southern and Northern Ireland. Many have warned of a new war if London materializes its idea. The separating line, however, will have legal obstacles ahead because the two have a ceasefire deal and re-imposition of the border can risk the re-ignition of unrest and violence in Northern Ireland.

On the other hand, whereas London seeks to set limits on the movement of people on the Ireland borders, it seeks to maintain the freedom of goods exchange between Britain and the EU. In July, the British cabinet unveiled its “Chequers plan” in the atmosphere of division– some of the ministers opposed the plan and Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, resigned.

The Chequers plan, taking its name from a historical castle some 50 kilometers northwest of London, proposes the separation of the freedom of movement of people from goods, meaning after a final Brexit deal, the goods movement over the border remains in place but European people’s movement to the British territories would be limited. The European leaders rejected the proposal in their meeting with May over the weekend.

London divided over Brexit

There is a lack of unified stance over the Brexit negotiations among the London leaders. The impasses are even deepening their division. On the one hand, stands PM May and her circle who still insist on Chequers deal. The second bloc is the Conservative Party members who want a no-deal Brexit. They call May's freedom of movement of goods a humiliating offer and a partial remaining in the EU. Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, former UK Independent Party and current member of the European Parliament, press that Brexit without a deal is feasible.

The Labor Party is still a third side in the internal dispute which calls for May to abandon her Chequers plan and instead hold a new referendum asking if people want to stay in the EU. The Labor is the main upholder of the idea. The proposers assert that in case of a new referendum, people will vote to stay.

Dim Brexit and government future

The EU and London are set to talk anew in November. This is, the analysts suggest, appears to be the last chance for the two sides to seal a deal. If they once again fail to reach an accord, Britain's political scene may see developments like:

- Removal of May cabinet by her party or the whole parliament. In this case, the extremist faction of the Conservative Party will assume the office.

- Resignation of May and rise of the Tory hardliners.

In the two cases, the hardliners will assume the office and this means that very likely Britain will leave the EU on a no-deal basis. Should this happen, the London-Brussels relations will go through complexity and diplomatic tensions.

Snap election: In case of announcing snap election in the country, the Labor has a chance to lead. Should it win, a new referendum is highly likely. But if the Conservative Party wins, having in mind that the rightists have an upper hand in the party, very likely a Brexit will go without a deal.

Extension of the negotiations: Another possibility is the extension of the talks on a final deal. If they have more time, they can ponder further and so a deal satisfactory to two sides is likely. Extended talks will play in the hands of the May government.

Some analysts raise an EU scenario: EU will put even further pressure on London while the latter is in a race against time. After all, only six months separate Britain from the Brexit finalization deadline. This in practice can cut the British bargaining power in the negotiations and drive it into an unchosen path of remaining in the EU. But the Tory hardliners are stressing on a Brexit even if it goes ahead without striking a deal with Brussels, something cutting the outlook for Britain to remain in the 28-nation camp.

UK Brexit EU Theresa May

