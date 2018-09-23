US Seeks to Create Insecurity in Iran but Will Fail: President Rouhani

Alwaght- President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the US seeks to cause insecurity in Iran, a day after a terrorists attack on a military parade in the country's Ahvaz city killed at least 25 and injured over 60 people, many civilians who gathered to watch the parade.

Speaking before leaving Tehran to attend the UN General Assembly in New York, Rouhani also said US-backed Persian Gulf Arab regimes are providing financial and military support for terrorist groups in Iran.

The al-Ahvaziya terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in Ahvaz.

The terror outfit, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, has a record of carrying out sabotage acts in Iran’s Khuzestan province, which encompasses Ahvaz and some other Arab-dominated towns.

“The small puppet countries in the region that are backed by America, and the US is provoking them [Terrorists] and giving them the necessary capabilities,” said Rouhani.

“Iran’s answer (to this attack) is forthcoming within the framework of law and our national interests,” said Rouhani, adding that the United States will regret its “aggressiveness”.

Iran's foreign minister, in a similar reaction, also condemned the terrorists attack on Saturday, said “Terrorists recruited, trained, armed, and paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz. Children and journos [are] among casualties. Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks. Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives."

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry has summoned ambassadors of the Netherlands and Denmark as well as chargé d'affaires of the British embassy in Tehran after terrorists with alleged links to the European countries carried out the terrorist attacks.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said that the department for European affairs of the ministry summoned the three diplomats separately at the evening time on Saturday to declare Tehran’s strong protest to the role their countries might have played to support elements who carried out the terror attack in Ahvaz.

Abbas Araghch, political deputy of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also announced Iran will summon charge d'affaires of United Arab Emirates after a Emirati official supported the terrorists attack.

Abdul Khaleq Abdulla, member of Dubai Cultural Council, in a twitter post said attacking a military target and transferring conflicts into Iran's borders is on the agenda and will increase in the future.