Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare

  Saturday 22 September 2018

China slammed on Saturday US attempts to force it out of arms deals with Russia as "a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations".

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran’s president on Saturday after an terrorist attack on an Iranian military parade, saying Moscow was ready to boost joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, RIA news quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz Casualties were reported after terrorists opened fire on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs China has reportedly cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump’s administration slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing dares to retaliate.

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday US President Donald Trump will meet the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions China has threatened the US with “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has threatened to veto any decision by OPEC that harms the Islamic Republic.

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the US over its call for a “treaty” with Tehran,

Syrian President Assad Offers Condolences to Putin over Il-20 Crash, Blames Israel - Syrian President condoled Russian President over the downing of a Russian military plane off the Syrian coast blaming the Israeli regime over the incident.

US Extending Life of ISIS Terrorists in Syria to Justify Military Presence: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader has blamed the United States for extending the life of ISIS terrorists in Syria in order to beef up its military presence in the West Asia region.

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram Bahraini regime forces have stepped up their crackdown on Muharram mourning ceremonies, disrupting Shiite Muslim gatherings and making arrests among clerics.

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member An ex-member of the MKO terrorist group has revealed how the Saudi regime funded the anti-Iran terror group.

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane Russian President says Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty amid tensions over downed plane

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap South Korean President and the North Korean leader have signed a joint statement and the countries’ defense chiefs signed a separate military pact.

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges UN investigators said in a report on Tuesday that Rohingya Muslims had faced four of five prohibited acts defined as genocide at the hands of the Myanmarese army, and called for the prosecution of the Buddhist regime’s top military officials.

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria Russia blamed Israel for causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against the regime for what its hostile act.

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia A Russian military aircraft went off the radars on Monday evening in Syria during an aggression by four Israeli jets on the war-torn country’s Latakia province, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare

Saturday 22 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare

Alwaght- In many Muslim and non-Muslim countries the Shiites are allowed to freely mark Ashura day. But the case is paradoxically different when it comes to Bahrain, an Arab country where the Shiites who are in majority are subjected to a violent crackdown of the Al Khalifa security forces for their marking martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein ibn Ali (PBUH). Since the 2011 uprising, every year the West-backed Bahraini regime in Muharram month tightened the security forces presence and turned the country into a police-controlled castle for the fear of shored up popular protests inspired by Ashura uprising against the oppression.

Crackdown on Shiites as Muharram starts

Since the beginning of Muharram, the Bahraini security forces repeatedly attacked the Ashura ceremonies and destroyed the mourning symbols in various parts of the country. The Al Khalifa regime recalled some 31 Shiite citizens, including 17 preachers, for marking Ashura last week. Sources have said that 11 of them were arrested.

Furthermore, the plain dress mercenaries of the regime attack the Old City and tore up the Ashura posters and flags.

The developments came while recently Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the state’s premier, in a meeting with the government supporters sought to take a gesture of openness to the Shiites marking the Ashura ceremonies.

However, despite that gesture, In the first ten days of Muharram, the security forces encircled the Daraz neighborhood in the capital Manama and destroyed the facilities belonging to the mourning ceremony. The security forces, for a long time setting up checkpoints in the entry of the neighborhood, tightened their encirclement and attacked the ceremony facilities.

Despite the assault, the Shiites installed posters of Imam Hussein and their spiritual leader Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim.

This is not the first time that the Daraz residents come under such violence. Every year with the arrival of Muharram, the Shiites come under the regime’s intensified pressures as they mark Ashura.

Security forces attack mourners in Ashura day

The Bahraini sources on Thursday, the day of Ashura, said that the security forces attacked the mourners in various parts of the country. The Lulu news network, a broadcaster operated by the Bahraini opposition from Britain, has reported that the regime’s forces assaulted various Muharram ceremonies in various areas like Manama city, Al-Shakhora, Abu Sobaye, Hamad, Isa, Karzakan, Sar, Daraz, Malkiya, Al-Akr, Bouri, and Ma'amir and removed the signs and banners of the ceremony from the streets.

Further outlets reporting from inside Bahrain maintained that the Al Khalifa forces cracked down on and dispersed the Ashura march in the Nuwaudrat village close to Sitra Island, some five kilometers south of Manama. Reports added that since Tassoua, the ninth day of Muharram and a day before Ashura, the government detained a number of preachers in various parts of the tiny island kingdom.

Al Wefaq opposition group reacts to recalls

As the regime summoned some of the clerics during the first ten days of Muharram, the Al Wefaq opposition movement condemned the crackdown and called for the release of the detainees.

Al Wefaq, the biggest Shiite opposition group in the small monarchy, released a statement of condemnation and stated that detention of the preachers and mourners was a blatant violation of the religious freedoms and human rights. The Al Wefaq National Islamic Society said the regime’s desecration of Ashura’s symbols had taken place “in complete ignorance of the sentiments of the island’s Shiite Muslims, who are mourning Imam Hussein’s martyrdom.”

According to the Bahrain Mirror news website, Shiite clerics were arrested for what the kingdom’s Public Prosecutor’s Office called promoting hatred of the ruling regime and encouraging “acts of terrorism.”

According to the news outlet, the prosecutor released some of those recalled after questioning. They were identified as Sheikh Sadiq al-Qorayfi, Sheikh Mahdi al-Karzakani, Sayed Mohiaddin al-Mashaal, Mohammad al-Mola, and Sheikh Bashar al-Aali.

Furthermore, the prominent preacher Sheikh Mohammad al-Rayash was also among those recalled. The website identified the detainees as Sheikh Yasin al-Jamri, Sheikh Hani al-Babaa, Sheikh Mohammad al-Sahlawi, all arrested for the so-called incitement of terrorism against the state.

Bahrain has been a scene to a revolution against the repressive ruling Al Khalifa family since February 14, 2011. The protesters have been calling for freedoms, justice, and a fight against discrimination. Beside release of the political prisoners, they also call for a democratically-elected government to rule them.

The violence so far left dozens of protesters killed and thousands injured. The Al Khalifa since then has revoked citizenship of hundreds of protesters. The rights groups have repeatedly disparaged the regime’s clampdown against the peaceful protesters and called for the king to instead embark on a real political reforms process.

The Amnesty International has recently published a report, saying that since the start of the anti-government uprising, Al Khalifa revoked nationality of some 738 Bahrainis.

Additionally, the Al Wefaq movement in June announced that since the beginning of the protests, 5,098 citizens were subjected to the tortures in the regime’s prisons. 

Tags :

