China Pans US Sanctions over Its Russian Arms Deal

Alwaght- China slammed on Saturday US attempts to force it out of arms deals with Russia as "a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations".

China's defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said "The US approach is a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations, a full manifestation of hegemony, and a serious breach of the relations between the two countries and their two militaries,” Reuters reported.

Wu Qian’s comments come after the US State Department imposed sanctions on Thursday against Beijing’s defense procurement agency, the Equipment Development Department (EED), for its “significant transactions” with Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

Reiterating a demand made by the foreign ministry on Friday, Wu warned that Washington would face “consequences” if it doesn’t revoke the sanctions immediately.

China’s EED was added to the sanctions list alongside 33 Russian defense and intelligence officials and entities. The Kremlin called the sanctions an attempt by the US to squeeze its main competitor out of competing arms markets.

The US restrictions on China were triggered by two major arms deals agreed between China and Russia – a 2017 agreement for 10 Su-35 fighter aircraft, and a 2018 deal to supply the S-400 air defense system.

Beijing seems to be the first export customer of the S-400 to be slapped with US sanctions over its planned purchase of the system after months of failure by Washington to persuade allies to drop interest in similar deals.