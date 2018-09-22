US Continuing Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen to Protect Its Arms Sales

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 22 September 2018

Editor's Choice

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

News

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran’s president on Saturday after an terrorist attack on an Iranian military parade, saying Moscow was ready to boost joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, RIA news quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz Casualties were reported after terrorists opened fire on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs China has reportedly cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump’s administration slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing dares to retaliate.

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday US President Donald Trump will meet the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions China has threatened the US with “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has threatened to veto any decision by OPEC that harms the Islamic Republic.

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the US over its call for a “treaty” with Tehran,

Syrian President Assad Offers Condolences to Putin over Il-20 Crash, Blames Israel - Syrian President condoled Russian President over the downing of a Russian military plane off the Syrian coast blaming the Israeli regime over the incident.

US Extending Life of ISIS Terrorists in Syria to Justify Military Presence: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader has blamed the United States for extending the life of ISIS terrorists in Syria in order to beef up its military presence in the West Asia region.

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram Bahraini regime forces have stepped up their crackdown on Muharram mourning ceremonies, disrupting Shiite Muslim gatherings and making arrests among clerics.

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member An ex-member of the MKO terrorist group has revealed how the Saudi regime funded the anti-Iran terror group.

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane Russian President says Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty amid tensions over downed plane

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap South Korean President and the North Korean leader have signed a joint statement and the countries’ defense chiefs signed a separate military pact.

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges UN investigators said in a report on Tuesday that Rohingya Muslims had faced four of five prohibited acts defined as genocide at the hands of the Myanmarese army, and called for the prosecution of the Buddhist regime’s top military officials.

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria Russia blamed Israel for causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against the regime for what its hostile act.

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia A Russian military aircraft went off the radars on Monday evening in Syria during an aggression by four Israeli jets on the war-torn country’s Latakia province, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime’s bloody aggression on impoverished Yemeni nation.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Shiites’ Conditions under Bin Salman’s Reforms

Meeting Abdul Mahdi Iraq’s PM Post Hopeful

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President

President: Iran Keeping its Nuclear Commitments - Despite Trump

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack

Tel Aviv Admits Black Jews in Desperate Fight against Population Shrinkage

Is US Dollar Empire Collapsing?

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister

Hariri Assassination Probe, Goals Behind

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria

Trump Acting in Every Way Like Netanyahu’s Manchurian Candidate

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

China Files Lawsuit to WTO against New US Tariffs: Commerce Ministry

Mecca Imam Arrested Amid Crackdown by Saudi Regime

What Does West Seek Behind New False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria?

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes

Helicopters Delivering Weapons to ISIS in Afghanistan as NATO Watches: Russia

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack

Hackers Breached into Israeli Conscription System, Sold Private Data to 3rd Parties

AI Blames Nigerian Govt. Over Disappearance of Shiite Muslims

Idlib Liberation Marks End to US Regional Influence: Expert

US Plans to Divide Syria, Loot its Wealth: Russian Envoy

Why Saudis Seek to Transfer Crisis from Yemen to Lebanon?

US Sends More Forces to Syria’s At-Tanf as Russia Prepares to Attack Border Area

US Policies Based on Threats, Sanctions, Support for Terrorism: President Assad

Saudi Arabia, UAE Collaborating with al-Qaeda Terrorists in Yemen: Qatari Envoy

Uninvited Foreign Forces in Syria must Leave: Russia

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

US Continuing Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen to Protect Its Arms Sales

Saturday 22 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US Continuing Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen to Protect Its Arms Sales

Related Content

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians

Bomb that Killed 40 Yemeni Children in School Bus Attack Supplied by US: CNN

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

The Trump administration is reportedly continuing US support for the Saudi-led military operation in Yemen that has killed thousands of civilians, in order to safeguard American arms sales to Persian Gulf allies.

Since 2015, the US and UK have been supporting the Saudi-led bombing operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen that Riyadh say are necessary to support what it considers the legitimate government in Yemen and to try and counter alleged Iranian support for the rebels. The United Nations has said the operation has killed at least 16,700 civilians and created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, is said to have recently decided to continue America’s increasingly controversial involvement, after being told if it stopped it could threaten $2bn of sales of US-manufactured weapons to Washington’s allies in the Gulf.

Among the deals at stake are the proposed sale of 120,000 precision-guided munitions (PGMs) to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Raytheon, which has its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and is America’s largest manufacturer of such weapons.

The Wall Street Journal report, based on a leaked classified email and sources familiar with the deal, said Mr Pompeo “overruled concerns from most of the state department specialists involved in the debate who were worried about the rising civilian death toll in Yemen”. It said Mr Pompeo, a former Director of CIA, decided to side with his legislative affairs team that warned of the potential threat to the proposed arms sales.

Among those groups he reportedly sided against were his department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, and the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) said Washington should halt military aid as continuing it would not help the approach of Saudi Arabia and the UAE “civilian casualties or human protections”.

While the UK and US do not participate in bombing runs on Yemen, the US provides refuelling for the planes that do, intelligence and other logistical equipment.

The UK is also providing logistical and intelligence support and British prime minister Theresa May has ignored demands to block the sale of UK-manufactured munitions being used in the operation, amid mounting  concerns about civilian casualties. In August, at least 43 people were killed in northern Yemen after a coalition air strike struck a school bus in the Houthi controlled area of Dahyan.

Activists said the latest revelations underscored the need for the US and UK to halt their support for the coalition, which also includes Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

Andrew Smith of the London-based Campaign Against Arms Trade, told The Independent the US accounted for one third of all global arms sales, with almost half going to the Middle East. The largest individual buyer of US arms was Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, since 2015, the UK government had licensed £4.7bn ($6.2bn) worth of arms to Saudi forces. These include aircraft, helicopters, drones, grenades and missiles.

"The Saudi regime has one of the worst human rights records in the world and has waged a terrible war on Yemen. Arms companies have been allowed to rake in billions of dollars, while one of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophes has been inflicted,” he said. “The war and destruction would not have been possible without the complicity and support of arms dealing governments like those in the US and the UK".

He added: “If Donald Trump, Theresa May and their allies care about the rights and lives of people in Yemen then they must stop the arms sales and end their sycophantic support for the Saudi dictatorship."

Mark Curtis, the historian and author of Secret Affairs: Britain’s Collusion with Radical Islam, said: “This sorry tale tells me that US officials, like their counterparts in the UK, are perfectly aware of the impact that their arms exports policies are having on civilians."

He added: “Tragically, however, political leaders care much more about preserving alliances, and currying favour with foreign elites, than they do actual people. To the US administration, Yemenis are unpeople.”

A spokesperson for the State Department said it would not comment “on the deliberative process or allegedly leaked documents”. The spokesperson, who asked not to be identified, said Mr Pompeo had certified that Saudi Arabia and the UAE were ”supporting diplomatic efforts to end the civil war, taking measures to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and undertaking actions to reduce the risk of harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure."

"While our Saudi and Emirati partners are making progress on these fronts, we are continuing discussions with them on additional steps they can take to address the humanitarian situation, advance the political track in cooperation with the UN Special Envoy’s efforts, and ensure that their military campaign complies with the law of armed conflict and international humanitarian law,” the spokesperson added.

Asked what the US was doing to reduce civilian casualties, the spokesperson said: “Throughout this conflict, the United States has urged all parties to abide by the Law of Armed Conflict, work to prevent harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure, and thoroughly investigate and ensure accountability for any violations.”

Raytheon, which according to lobbying watchdog OpenSecrets.org, spent at least $3.3m in 2016 in contributions to the campaigns of politicians from both parties, did not respond to enquiries.

The US’s involvement in the military operation has become increasingly controversial on Capitol Hill. Under a measure recently introduced by congress, the US must end its refuelling of coalition planes unless the state department certifies every six months Saudi Arabia and the UAE are doing what they can to reduce civilian harm. The US can continue to do so, if the state department believes it is warranted on national security grounds.

The journal said most of the department’s specialists urged Mr Pompeo to  reject certification “due to a lack of progress on mitigating civilian casualties”. As it was, he went ahead with the certification. His memo to Gulf allies read: “Recent civilian casualty incidents indicate insufficient implementation of reforms and targeting practices. Investigations have not yielded accountability measures.”

Earlier this year, a Democratic senator held up Raytheon’s proposed sale of 120,000 PGMs after saying the administration had not satisfied his concerns about what those countries were doing to reduce civilian deaths.

In a letter to Mr Pompeo and secretary of defence Jim Mattis, Bob Menendez, the senior Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote: “I remind you that the American public has a right to insist that the sales of US weapons to foreign governments – especially those of this magnitude and lethality – are consistent with US values and national security objectives."

Source: Independent

By: Andrew Buncombe

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Aggression Saudi Arabia US Arms Sale

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong
World in Pictures
Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz
Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum
Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

Hurricane Florence Kills 23 in North Carolina
The Ansarullah forces destroyed a Saudi military supply vehicle in Western Yemen
Syrian Army Dispatches More Military Convoys to Idlib Battlefield
Syrian Army Seizes Huge Arms in ISIS`s Positions in Deir Ez-Zor