Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 22 September 2018

Editor's Choice

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

News

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran’s president on Saturday after an terrorist attack on an Iranian military parade, saying Moscow was ready to boost joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, RIA news quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz Casualties were reported after terrorists opened fire on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs China has reportedly cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump’s administration slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing dares to retaliate.

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday US President Donald Trump will meet the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions China has threatened the US with “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has threatened to veto any decision by OPEC that harms the Islamic Republic.

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the US over its call for a “treaty” with Tehran,

Syrian President Assad Offers Condolences to Putin over Il-20 Crash, Blames Israel - Syrian President condoled Russian President over the downing of a Russian military plane off the Syrian coast blaming the Israeli regime over the incident.

US Extending Life of ISIS Terrorists in Syria to Justify Military Presence: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader has blamed the United States for extending the life of ISIS terrorists in Syria in order to beef up its military presence in the West Asia region.

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram Bahraini regime forces have stepped up their crackdown on Muharram mourning ceremonies, disrupting Shiite Muslim gatherings and making arrests among clerics.

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member An ex-member of the MKO terrorist group has revealed how the Saudi regime funded the anti-Iran terror group.

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane Russian President says Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty amid tensions over downed plane

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap South Korean President and the North Korean leader have signed a joint statement and the countries’ defense chiefs signed a separate military pact.

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges UN investigators said in a report on Tuesday that Rohingya Muslims had faced four of five prohibited acts defined as genocide at the hands of the Myanmarese army, and called for the prosecution of the Buddhist regime’s top military officials.

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria Russia blamed Israel for causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against the regime for what its hostile act.

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia A Russian military aircraft went off the radars on Monday evening in Syria during an aggression by four Israeli jets on the war-torn country’s Latakia province, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime’s bloody aggression on impoverished Yemeni nation.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Shiites’ Conditions under Bin Salman’s Reforms

Meeting Abdul Mahdi Iraq’s PM Post Hopeful

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President

President: Iran Keeping its Nuclear Commitments - Despite Trump

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack

Tel Aviv Admits Black Jews in Desperate Fight against Population Shrinkage

Is US Dollar Empire Collapsing?

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister

Hariri Assassination Probe, Goals Behind

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria

Trump Acting in Every Way Like Netanyahu’s Manchurian Candidate

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

China Files Lawsuit to WTO against New US Tariffs: Commerce Ministry

Mecca Imam Arrested Amid Crackdown by Saudi Regime

What Does West Seek Behind New False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria?

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes

Helicopters Delivering Weapons to ISIS in Afghanistan as NATO Watches: Russia

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack

Hackers Breached into Israeli Conscription System, Sold Private Data to 3rd Parties

AI Blames Nigerian Govt. Over Disappearance of Shiite Muslims

Idlib Liberation Marks End to US Regional Influence: Expert

US Plans to Divide Syria, Loot its Wealth: Russian Envoy

Why Saudis Seek to Transfer Crisis from Yemen to Lebanon?

US Sends More Forces to Syria’s At-Tanf as Russia Prepares to Attack Border Area

US Policies Based on Threats, Sanctions, Support for Terrorism: President Assad

Saudi Arabia, UAE Collaborating with al-Qaeda Terrorists in Yemen: Qatari Envoy

Uninvited Foreign Forces in Syria must Leave: Russia

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack

Saturday 22 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Putin Offers Condolence on Iran Terror Attack
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran’s president on Saturday after an terrorist attack on an Iranian military parade, saying Moscow was ready to boost joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, RIA news quoted the Kremlin as saying.

"This incident once again reminds us about the need to conduct an uncompromising war on terror in all its manifestations. I would like to confirm our readiness to further enhance cooperation with Iranian partners in countering this evil," the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying.

Gunmen belonging to Saudi-backed al-Ahvaziya terrorist group opened fire on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, killing and injuring dozens of people.

Fars News agency cited Mojtaba Zonnour, member of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, as saying 29 people were killed and 57 others injured in the terrorist attack.

Gunmen opened fire on people from behind a viewing stand at Qods Boulevard of Ahvaz during the morning parade held to mark the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's invasion of Iran in the 1980s.

IRNA news agency also cited Governor of Khuzestan Province Gholamreza Shariati as saying Individuals disguised in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and Basij uniforms fired at officials and people from behind the stand, leaving a number of innocent people including women and children martyred or injured".

The Western media, however,  have refrained from terming the deadly attack a terrorist act despite the large number of civilian casualties in the incident.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) only used the word "attack" for the terrorist act.

Similarly, Reuters and others described the incident as an "attack" instead of a terror one whereas they have been quick to use "terrorist attack" for similar incidents that took place in Europe over the past few years.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Ahvaz Terror Attack Russia Purin

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

World in Pictures
Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong
Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum
Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz
World in Pictures

World in Pictures

Hurricane Florence Kills 23 in North Carolina
The Ansarullah forces destroyed a Saudi military supply vehicle in Western Yemen
Syrian Army Dispatches More Military Convoys to Idlib Battlefield
Syrian Army Seizes Huge Arms in ISIS`s Positions in Deir Ez-Zor