Tel Aviv Admits Black Jews in Desperate Fight against Population Shrinkage

  Saturday 22 September 2018

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

Casualties were reported after terrorists opened fire on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs China has reportedly cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump’s administration slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing dares to retaliate.

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday US President Donald Trump will meet the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions China has threatened the US with “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has threatened to veto any decision by OPEC that harms the Islamic Republic.

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the US over its call for a “treaty” with Tehran,

Syrian President Assad Offers Condolences to Putin over Il-20 Crash, Blames Israel - Syrian President condoled Russian President over the downing of a Russian military plane off the Syrian coast blaming the Israeli regime over the incident.

US Extending Life of ISIS Terrorists in Syria to Justify Military Presence: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader has blamed the United States for extending the life of ISIS terrorists in Syria in order to beef up its military presence in the West Asia region.

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram Bahraini regime forces have stepped up their crackdown on Muharram mourning ceremonies, disrupting Shiite Muslim gatherings and making arrests among clerics.

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member An ex-member of the MKO terrorist group has revealed how the Saudi regime funded the anti-Iran terror group.

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane Russian President says Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty amid tensions over downed plane

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap South Korean President and the North Korean leader have signed a joint statement and the countries’ defense chiefs signed a separate military pact.

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges UN investigators said in a report on Tuesday that Rohingya Muslims had faced four of five prohibited acts defined as genocide at the hands of the Myanmarese army, and called for the prosecution of the Buddhist regime’s top military officials.

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria Russia blamed Israel for causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against the regime for what its hostile act.

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia A Russian military aircraft went off the radars on Monday evening in Syria during an aggression by four Israeli jets on the war-torn country’s Latakia province, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime’s bloody aggression on impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Tel Aviv Admits Black Jews in Desperate Fight against Population Shrinkage

Alwaght- The Israeli regime announced on 17 September that it agreed to absorb 1,000 Ethiopian Jews, raising to the surface the issues of the African Jews immigration to the occupied Palestine, their living conditions, and views to these African Jews.

The first black Jews’ contacts to the Zionist communities dates back to the 1880s, the decade the Zionist Organization held its meetings to prompt foundation of a Jewish state in the Palestinian territories. After announcing the Israeli regime the black Jews were transferred to the occupied territories with American tourist visas. The second group of blacks migrated to the Israeli regime between 1969 and 1970.

Occupied palestine is home to approximately 144,000 Jews of Ethiopian descent, the majority of whom immigrated to Israel in the 1980s and 1990s. Last year Israeli regime transferred some 1,300 Ethiopians with relatives who had already immigrated.

In the beginning, they failed to receive a warm welcome by the newly-founded Israeli community, as the Orthodox rabbis rejected their claim of being genuine Jews. These Ethiopians are descendants of Ethiopian Jews who were forcibly converted to Christianity around a century ago.

 As a result of this social rejection, they were settled in the Dimona, a region in the desert part of the occupied territories deprived of ordinary services.

The African-Americans were not the only black people to migrate to the Israeli regime. The blacks from the African states also were part of the migrants, known as Falasha Jews. They linked themselves to Queen Bilqis of Sheba, claiming that they have bonds to Prophet David (also known by the Jews as King David). But their roots did not throw them under the tradition Israeli ethnic categorizations including the Ashkenazi Jews of Western Europe and Sephardi Jews of the East, something made the ordinary Israelis do not recognize them as Jews. The Israeli leaders, whoever, took no steps to deport them to their countries.

Now that the Israeli regime is facing reverse migration amid ongoing crises in the region, admission of new African Jewish communities can help prevent a drop in the Israeli population.

According to polls conducted after three key Israeli 33-Day, 22-Day, and 51-Day Wars in 2006, 2008, and 2014 against Lebanon and Gaza, of 10 migrants in the Israeli regime 6 considered return to their home countries. These figure, the analysts suggest, are higher now as Tel Aviv faces real security threats as its opponents in the Axis of Resistance are winning the war against terrorism in Syria and Iraq and Hezbollah of Lebanon has won the May parliamentary election and will have a strong presence in the Lebanese cabinet. Reacting to the looming risks, the Israeli regime is taking in migrants from the African countries and also Jews of war-hit nations like Yemen.

But the Tel Aviv leaders not only seek absorbing African Jews to the occupied territories, but also exploit the sporadic violence and threats against the Jews in Europe and risks of the rise of anti-Semitic movements in such countries as Germany in a bid to persuade the Western Jews to settle in the Israeli regime. This policy targets two aims: Preventing fall in the Israeli population and justifying the new settlement projects.

This policy took the Israeli strategists in the recent years to settle the Falasha and Eastern Jews, from Russia and Eastern Europe countries, in the insecure settlements near Gaza Strip, West Bank, and the occupied Golan Heights.

Settling the African Jews in the settlements serves an Israeli human shield, beside tightening the Tel Aviv grip on the occupied lands. So, the Israeli leaders hit a big target of filling the settlements by persuading the African Jews who ordinarily live under poverty, violence, and famine in their home countries.

Tel Aviv also has other advantages in taking in the African Jews. Once they are granted citizenship, they can provide troops to the army. According to the Israeli law, all of the Israeli Jews above 18, male and female, should serve in the military. At the present time, the males serve two years and eight months and the females serve two full years. But the Haredi Jews, also known as “Ultra-Orthodox Jews” are exempted from military conscription. With regard to their big population, their exemption, some insider circles warn, can make the army face soldiers shortage in the next decade. The Ultra-Orthodox Jews now account for 10 percent of the Israeli 9 million population. Due to their tendency the Haredi families to have children, the statistics predict their population to account for 29 percent by 2050. If the Israeli leaders decline to make an effort to repel the upcoming challenge, in the near future Tel Aviv will have to grapple with several troubles amid increasing security threats. But the leaders may find it hard to change the law to take the Heredis into the military as the rightists strengthen their power in the politics. The best resort for now is the admission of Jews from poverty and war-hit regions.

But the discrimination against the blacks by the regime in terms of employment, housing, and social services cannot be hidden. The discriminatory approach towards them, the analysts note, will prevent from their integration into the Israeli society. As the blacks launched protest movements in the US against the discrimination, similar movements are expected to be initiated by the black Jews of the Israeli regime in the upcoming decades.

Potentials of black protest movements are foreseen while the Israeli society is now facing gaps as a result of discrimination between the Sephardi and Ashkenazi Jews and secular and Ultra-Orthodox Jews. Addition of a new component to the already fragile Israeli community can make ground for huge identity crises in the Israeli future. 

 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Netanyahu Population Jews Africans Migration

