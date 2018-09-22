Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President

Alwaght- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday US President Donald Trump will meet the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

"The same will happen to Trump. America will suffer the same fate as Saddam Hussein," Rouhani said in a military parade in Tehran to mark the beginning of the week that commemorates Iran's eight-year resistance against Iraq’s 1980-88 invasion.

The president also vowed Iran will not abandon its defensive weapons, including its missiles "that make America so angry".

About 600 vessels took part in the Persian Gulf naval drill, a day after Iran held aerial exercises in the waterway, vowing that a "pounding reply" awaited the country's enemies.

Trump withdrew from a landmark multilateral nuclear deal in May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic last month.