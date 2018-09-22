Saudi Shiites’ Conditions under Bin Salman’s Reforms

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 22 September 2018

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran's Ahvaz

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz

Casualties were reported after terrorists opened fire on a military parade in Iran’s southern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs China has reportedly cancelled trade negotiates with the US after Donald Trump’s administration slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China and threatened more if Beijing dares to retaliate.

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday US President Donald Trump will meet the same fate as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions China has threatened the US with “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has threatened to veto any decision by OPEC that harms the Islamic Republic.

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the US over its call for a “treaty” with Tehran,

Syrian President Assad Offers Condolences to Putin over Il-20 Crash, Blames Israel - Syrian President condoled Russian President over the downing of a Russian military plane off the Syrian coast blaming the Israeli regime over the incident.

US Extending Life of ISIS Terrorists in Syria to Justify Military Presence: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader has blamed the United States for extending the life of ISIS terrorists in Syria in order to beef up its military presence in the West Asia region.

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram Bahraini regime forces have stepped up their crackdown on Muharram mourning ceremonies, disrupting Shiite Muslim gatherings and making arrests among clerics.

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member An ex-member of the MKO terrorist group has revealed how the Saudi regime funded the anti-Iran terror group.

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane Russian President says Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty amid tensions over downed plane

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap South Korean President and the North Korean leader have signed a joint statement and the countries’ defense chiefs signed a separate military pact.

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges UN investigators said in a report on Tuesday that Rohingya Muslims had faced four of five prohibited acts defined as genocide at the hands of the Myanmarese army, and called for the prosecution of the Buddhist regime’s top military officials.

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria Russia blamed Israel for causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against the regime for what its hostile act.

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia A Russian military aircraft went off the radars on Monday evening in Syria during an aggression by four Israeli jets on the war-torn country’s Latakia province, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime’s bloody aggression on impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Meeting Abdul Mahdi Iraq's PM Post Hopeful

Trump to Meet Same Fate as Iraq’s Ex-Dictator: Iran’s President

Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz

President: Iran Keeping its Nuclear Commitments - Despite Trump

China Cancels Trade Talks with US after Trump’s New Tariffs

Saudi Shiites’ Conditions under Bin Salman’s Reforms

Tel Aviv Admits Black Jews in Desperate Fight against Population Shrinkage

White Helmets Stealing Syrian Children for Gas Attack Theater in Idlib

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister

Is US Dollar Empire Collapsing?

Why Is China Stretching Arms to Latin America?

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane

Hariri Assassination Probe, Goals Behind

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member

US Extending Life of ISIS Terrorists in Syria to Justify Military Presence: Nasrallah

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram

China Files Lawsuit to WTO against New US Tariffs: Commerce Ministry

Mecca Imam Arrested Amid Crackdown by Saudi Regime

Helicopters Delivering Weapons to ISIS in Afghanistan as NATO Watches: Russia

Terrorists Seek to Launch False Flag Gas Attack in Syria to Provide Excuse for US Strikes: Russia

Idlib Liberation Marks End to US Regional Influence: Expert

Will Erdogan Retreat as US-Turkey Crisis Deepens?

What Does West Seek Behind New False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria?

Saudi Arabia, UAE Collaborating with al-Qaeda Terrorists in Yemen: Qatari Envoy

US Plans to Divide Syria, Loot its Wealth: Russian Envoy

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria

Hackers Breached into Israeli Conscription System, Sold Private Data to 3rd Parties

Uninvited Foreign Forces in Syria must Leave: Russia

How Is Israeli Regime Losing in Syria?

Terrorists Groups Created by US in Genocide Campaign Against Shiite Muslims: Nasrallah

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Saudi Shiites’ Conditions under Bin Salman’s Reforms

Saturday 22 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Shiites’ Conditions under Bin Salman’s Reforms

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia's development plan, known as Saudi Vision 2030, which was introduced by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016 has been subject of the Saudi media news and analyses ever since. The program, which is praised as bringing to the Arab kingdom the economic and social development equally, is expected to develop the oil-dependent Saudi economy to a degree of growth that will see reduced reliance on oil incomes, increased tax collections, and self-efficiency in industry and food production.

Socially, the regime is showing some flexibility. Prince Mohammed lifted the ban on the women driving and opened cinemas for the citizens as part of a reform program accompanied by large-scale media propaganda which praises the moves as breaking with the religious stringency of Wahhabism, a fundamentalist version of Islam dominant in Saudi Arabia.

However, the regime arrested about a dozen female activists who had campaigned for the right to drive, and their detention was notable because it occurred as the crown prince was loosening restrictions on female drivers.

The arrests of the female activists appeared to be intended to reinforce the notion that any overhauls must come as gifts from the monarch, rather than as a response to grass-roots activists or independent advocates.

Meanwhile, the Shiite minority, which has been the main victim of the dominance of the Wahhabi thought over the whole aspects of the kingdom’s politics, is impatiently watching the situation for a tangible change in its living conditions.

Wahhabism pressures Shiites

Since launching his so-called reform program, bin Salman claimed that he closed or restricted activities of the schools run by the Wahhabi fundamentalists that for years have been operating freely and propagating their extremist ideology in various cities across the country to students and ordinary people.

But the realities on the ground prove that crackdown and restrictions by the young prince on the Wahhabi circles do not mean impairment of these deep-rooted, powerful bodies across the country. Reports suggest that the crown prince secretly ordered a halt to all of the Wahhabi activities in the country except for the predominantly Shiite regions like Qatif, Al-Hasa, and Najran as part of a plan to culturally integrate them into the aimed ideology. This means that the ostensible reform campaign of the prince to restrict the fundamentalist circles is limited to areas where the Wahhabism has deep roots and does not require further work for deeper influence.

Bin Salman leaves the Wahhabis hands open for propagation of their ideology in the Shiite-majority regions as part of a broader strategy to both crack down on the Shiites and take control of the powerful religious apparatus. The measures largely conflict with King-in-waiting's claims that he is taking long steps to install a moderate version of Islam in the oil-wealthy kingdom and prove that his measures are part of a propagandistic show and the Wahhabism intends to remain as a powerful role player in the Arab monarchy as before.

Shiites in hard living conditions despite alleged economic reforms

Although the economic reforms have founded further companies and brought in new foreign firms and investors to the kingdom, many studies find that the measures have not been of avail to the Shiites of the country who are paid lower than the Sunni Saudis under a long-standing religion-based discriminatory system. The Shiites are majorly fired from state jobs and face difficulty seeing a clear job opportunity outlook ahead. These conditions cause the Shiite citizens not to be optimistic about economic improvement under the Vision 2030.

The crown prince, who pledged to liberalize the economy as well as social codes, oversaw the detention in November of hundreds of wealthy businessmen on undisclosed corruption charges, seeking to force them to surrender assets in exchange for their freedom.

He had said he hoped to attract investment to help diversify the Saudi economy, which is almost entirely dependent on oil. Instead, the secretive and arbitrary character of the detentions prompted many Saudi and international investors to move large amounts of money out of the kingdom.

Shiites’ tragic rights situation

The minority community's rights are widely violated across the West-backed kingdom . The verdict to execute 14 Shiite activists shows that the human rights gloom did not change even in a much-taunted period of social reforms. The rights groups disparage the trial procedures, arguing that the confessions were extracted by force. They continue that some of the convicts were deprived of lawyers and some others were below the legal age at the time of charging.

While bin Salman has tried to presented himself abroad as a reformer who is working to loosen some of the kingdom’s strict moral codes, executing rights activists and cracking downs on them exhibit the fact that the regime does not much think about a real transformation of its approach to the civil rights. Most executions in Saudi Arabia are by beheading, a method used to kill 48 people over a four-month period this year.

Following the death of King Abdullah and assumption of power by Salman bin Abdulaziz in early 2015, the violence against Shiites in the Eastern Province, the bastion of the Shiite minority, considerably increased. The Shiite Cleric Ayatollah Nimr Baqir al-Nimr was executed in 2016 in a mass execution of 47 people and Al-Awamiyah, the hometown of the cleric, was raided by the regime forces who killed many Shiite activists.

Saudi regime has recently detained six Shiite activists for charges including participating in protests, chanting slogans hostile to the regime, attempting to inflame public opinion, filming protests and publishing on social media, and providing moral support to rioters. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for five of the six, including 29-year-old female activist Israa al-Ghomgham.

Ms. Ghomgham, whom Human Rights Watch described as a well-known advocate of equal rights for Shiites, faces accusations related to that activism, not for work with women’s rights.

She and her husband were arrested in a night raid on their home on Dec. 6, 2015, and she has been in jail since. She now faces trial in the kingdom’s Specialized Criminal Court, which was set up in 2008 to try terrorism cases. The court has drawn criticism from rights advocates, who say it severely limits the rights of defendants.

The analysts maintain that scanty reforms, mainly in the women freedoms, do not present a broad sense of social freedoms that is marked by allowing the rise of social rights groups and relief of the long-standing restrictions on the Shiite citizens. Indeed, the limited reforms are only aimed to embellish the Saudi regime’s image globally and do not genuinely serve the Shiite minority of the country. 

 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Shiites Bin Salman Vision 2030

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong
Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum
World in Pictures
Casualties Reported after Terror Attack on Military Parade in Iran’s Ahvaz
Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

Hurricane Florence Kills 23 in North Carolina
The Ansarullah forces destroyed a Saudi military supply vehicle in Western Yemen
Syrian Army Dispatches More Military Convoys to Idlib Battlefield
Syrian Army Seizes Huge Arms in ISIS`s Positions in Deir Ez-Zor