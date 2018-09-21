Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 21 September 2018

Editor's Choice

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

News

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites?

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites?

“Think not of those who are slain in God’s way as dead. Nay, they are living, finding their sustenance in the presence of their Lord.” (Qur’an 3:169) Indeed, this verse of the holy Qur’an explains that martyrdom in the path of God is not equivalent to death, for the body may perish but the soul is immortal.

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions China has threatened the US with “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has threatened to veto any decision by OPEC that harms the Islamic Republic.

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the US over its call for a “treaty” with Tehran,

Syrian President Assad Offers Condolences to Putin over Il-20 Crash, Blames Israel - Syrian President condoled Russian President over the downing of a Russian military plane off the Syrian coast blaming the Israeli regime over the incident.

US Extending Life of ISIS Terrorists in Syria to Justify Military Presence: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader has blamed the United States for extending the life of ISIS terrorists in Syria in order to beef up its military presence in the West Asia region.

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram Bahraini regime forces have stepped up their crackdown on Muharram mourning ceremonies, disrupting Shiite Muslim gatherings and making arrests among clerics.

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member An ex-member of the MKO terrorist group has revealed how the Saudi regime funded the anti-Iran terror group.

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane Russian President says Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty amid tensions over downed plane

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap South Korean President and the North Korean leader have signed a joint statement and the countries’ defense chiefs signed a separate military pact.

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges UN investigators said in a report on Tuesday that Rohingya Muslims had faced four of five prohibited acts defined as genocide at the hands of the Myanmarese army, and called for the prosecution of the Buddhist regime’s top military officials.

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria Russia blamed Israel for causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against the regime for what its hostile act.

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia A Russian military aircraft went off the radars on Monday evening in Syria during an aggression by four Israeli jets on the war-torn country’s Latakia province, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime’s bloody aggression on impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport Syrian Army has intercepted several missiles that Israeli regime fired in an act of “aggression” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Vows to Veto OPEC Decisions Harming Its Interests: Oil Minister

China Warns US of Consequences over Military Sanctions

Meeting Abdul Mahdi Iraq’s PM Post Hopeful

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites?

US Call for Treaty with Iran A Mockery: Foreign Minister

White Helmets Stealing Syrian Children for Gas Attack Theater in Idlib

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions

Iran Receives New Trade Proposals from Europe

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway

Is US Dollar Empire Collapsing?

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport

Hariri Assassination Probe, Goals Behind

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister

Mecca Imam Arrested Amid Crackdown by Saudi Regime

Yemen Kids Massacred amid World’s Silence on Saudi Crimes

Turkey’s Game, Options in Idlib as Syrian Army Operation Nears

Helicopters Delivering Weapons to ISIS in Afghanistan as NATO Watches: Russia

Syria Slams Western Countries for Justifying use of Chemical Weapons by Terrorists

Saudi Warship Hit by Yemeni Navy Missile in Retaliatory Attack

Russia Hands to UN Proof of Planned Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib

Curfew Issued in Iraq’s Basra as Five Killed in Violent Protests

Terrorists Seek to Launch False Flag Gas Attack in Syria to Provide Excuse for US Strikes: Russia

UN Condemns Saudi-led Coalition’s Massacre of 26 Children in Yemen’s Hudaydah

Syria War: Meeting Idlib-Based Militant Groups

Will Erdogan Retreat as US-Turkey Crisis Deepens?

Americans Back Trump’s Impeachment as Disapproval Rating Rises: Poll

China Files Lawsuit to WTO against New US Tariffs: Commerce Ministry

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites?

Friday 21 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites?

Related Content

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala

Imam Hussein’s Shrine in Sacred Karbala

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- “Think not of those who are slain in God’s way as dead. Nay, they are living, finding their sustenance in the presence of their Lord.” (Qur’an 3:169) Indeed, this verse of the holy Qur’an explains that martyrdom in the path of God is not equivalent to death, for the body may perish but the soul is immortal.

Hussein bin Ali (Peace Be upon Him), the third Imam (infallible leader chosen by God) according to Shiite Islam, sacrificed his life and family to rectify the Islamic religion which was being distorted under the tyranny of those in power.

Imam Hussein's small group of companions and family members (in total around 72 men and few women and children) confronted a large army of the then corrupt caliph, Yazid, in place named Krabla, Placed in today's Iraq.

The Battle of Karbala lasted from morning to sunset on October 10, 680 (Muharram 10, 61 AH known as Ashura). The Yazid's army under the command of Umar ibn Sa'ad martyred Imam Hussein and his companions, including his six-month son Ali-e-Asghar, near the river of Euphrates, from which they were not allowed to get water.

The innocent infant was killed during while his mother Rabab and sister Sukaina were also present.

When water was cut off from Imam Hussein’s camp, all attempts to reach the Euphrates and return with water were to no avail. Imam Hussein’s last resort was to beseech Umar ibn Sa'ad's army for water for the women and children. Ali-e-Asghar was extremely thirsty so Imam Hussein took him along, conceivably hoping they would show mercy at the sight of his suffering. However, Harmala, a member of Yazid’s army killed Ali el-Asghar with a three-headed arrow, according to history.

Living in 7th century, Imam Hussein’s legacy spread after his martyrdom reaching almost every corner of the earth. Those who believed in the values of freedom and justice came to cherish and respect Imam Hussein.

Of those who were inspired by Imam Hussein’s struggle for justice is Mahatma Gandhi, preeminent leader of the Indian independence movement in British-ruled India and spiritual icon for many. Gandhi’s first Salt Satyagrah was inspired by Imam Hussain’s resistance to the tyranny of Yazid, the caliph at the time.

He writes: “My faith is that the progress of Islam does not depend on the use of sword by its believers, but the result of the supreme sacrifice of Hussain, the great saint.”

It is notable that Imam Hussein stood in the face of his oppressors. Although he was martyred in the Battle of Karbala, his voice resonated across distances and time. His martyrdom is commemorated to this day by millions of mourners on the day of Ashura. His martyrdom is believed to symbolize the victory of sacrifice over the sword.

Winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Rabindranath Tagore also described Imam Hussein’s approach to the pursuit of justice as exemplary. 

 “In order to keep alive justice and truth, instead of an army or weapons, success can be achieved by sacrificing lives, exactly what Imam Husain did.”

Imam Hussein’s heroic endurance has also turned heads in the Western world, particularly among historians, writers, and scholars.

Charles Dickens, the English novelist, deduces from the events of Karbala that Imam Hussein had given up everything for the sake of Islam, the religion Prophet Mohammad, his grandfather had enlightened people with.

 “If Husain had fought to quench his worldly desires…then I do not understand why his sister, wife, and children accompanied him. It stands to reason therefore, that he sacrificed purely for Islam,” Dickens writes.

Edward G. Brown, the professor of Arabic and oriental studies at the University of Cambridge, praises Imam Husain in the following passage:

 “… a reminder of the blood-stained field of Kerbela, where the grandson of the Apostle of God fell at length, tortured by thirst and surrounded by the bodies of his murdered kinsmen, has been at anytime since then sufficient to evoke, even in the most lukewarm and heedless, the deepest emotions, the most frantic grief, and an exaltation of spirit before which pain, danger and death shrink to unconsidered trifles.” [A Literary History of Persia, London, 1919, p. 227]

Considered the greatest British historian of his time, Edward Gibbon said in The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire that the events of Karbala that led to the beheading of the revered Imam has the power to ignite the flames of compassion even in a heart of ice.

 “In a distant age and climate the tragic scene of the death of Hussein will awaken the sympathy of the coldest reader.”

Thomas Carlyle, Scottish historian and essayist, understands from the story of Karbala that the minority can be victorious over the majority.

 “The best lesson which we get from the tragedy of Karbala is that Husain and his companions were rigid believers in God. They illustrated that the numerical superiority does not count when it comes to the truth and the falsehood. The victory of Husain, despite his minority, marvels me!”

Peter J. Chelkowski, Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, New York University, summarizes the events of Karbala in a few lines.

 “Hussein accepted and set out from Mecca with his family and an entourage of about seventy followers. But on the plain of Kerbela they were caught in an ambush set by the … caliph, Yazid. Though defeat was certain, Hussein refused to pay homage to him. Surrounded by a great enemy force, Hussein and his company existed without water for ten days in the burning desert of Kerbela. Finally Hussein, the adults and some male children of his family and his companions were cut to bits by the arrows and swords of Yazid’s army; his women and remaining children were taken as captives to Yazid in Damascus. The renowned historian Abu Reyhan al-Biruni states; “… then fire was set to their camp and the bodies were trampled by the hoofs of the horses; nobody in the history of the human kind has seen such atrocities.” [Ta’ziyeh: Ritual and Drama in Iran, New York, 1979, p. 2]

The Battle of Karbala took place in 680 A.D. Yet, millions mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein to this day. The followers of Shiite Islam have been committed to ensure the remembrance of the person who sacrificed his life so that true Islam can live, and, in this remembrance, the story of Imam Hussein has spread across the world. Those who value freedom and justice have praised Imam Hussein even though there are not enough words that could do him justice.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Muharram Ashura Imam Hussein

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong
NASA Photos of All Time
Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum
World in Pictures
Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

Hurricane Florence Kills 23 in North Carolina
The Ansarullah forces destroyed a Saudi military supply vehicle in Western Yemen
Syrian Army Dispatches More Military Convoys to Idlib Battlefield
Syrian Army Seizes Huge Arms in ISIS`s Positions in Deir Ez-Zor