US Extending Life of ISIS Terrorists in Syria to Justify Military Presence: Nasrallah

Alwaght- Hezbollah leader has blamed the United States for extending the life of ISIS terrorists in Syria in order to beef up its military presence in the West Asia region.

In a televised speech on Wednesday night, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the US has created the Takfiri terrorist group and provided it with every support it needs.

“The US support has prolonged ISIS's presence in some areas in northeastern Syria,” the Hezbollah leader stated.

He also censured Washington for interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

The Hezbollah leader condemned the US' decision to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel, adding that the US has proved it is not a friend of the Palestinian people by preventing them from having a state.

In his speech, Nasrallah also said Washington is helping the Saudi-led coalition in its war on Yemen, and warned all regional actors about the consequences of cooperating with the US in its plots against the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah said the Lebanese resistance movement will stay in Syria for the fight against terrorism as long as Damascus needs it.

"No one can force us out of Syria... We will stay until further notice," he stressed, adding, "Our presence there is tied to necessity and to the consent of the Syrian leadership."

"We will remain there even after the Idlib accord," Nasrallah added, referring to a Russia-Turkey deal to create a buffer zone in Syria’s Idlib province, the last major terrorist bastion in the Arab country.