Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 19 September 2018

Editor's Choice

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

News

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram

Bahraini regime forces have stepped up their crackdown on Muharram mourning ceremonies, disrupting Shiite Muslim gatherings and making arrests among clerics.

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member An ex-member of the MKO terrorist group has revealed how the Saudi regime funded the anti-Iran terror group.

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane Russian President says Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty amid tensions over downed plane

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap South Korean President and the North Korean leader have signed a joint statement and the countries’ defense chiefs signed a separate military pact.

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges UN investigators said in a report on Tuesday that Rohingya Muslims had faced four of five prohibited acts defined as genocide at the hands of the Myanmarese army, and called for the prosecution of the Buddhist regime’s top military officials.

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria Russia blamed Israel for causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against the regime for what its hostile act.

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia A Russian military aircraft went off the radars on Monday evening in Syria during an aggression by four Israeli jets on the war-torn country’s Latakia province, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime’s bloody aggression on impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport Syrian Army has intercepted several missiles that Israeli regime fired in an act of “aggression” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in the state of Texas on suspicion of murdering four women and kidnapping another.

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway Saudi regime’s fresh airstrikes have killed at least 15 Yemeni people on a strategic road linking Hudaydah to the capital city of Sana’a.

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran could increase uranium enrichment should the European Union continue to act passively in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to proceed with tariffs on about another $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing Washington on the verge of the greatest escalation in trade war with Beijing yet.

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused on Friday Russia of working to undermine economic sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on Friday after Israeli regime forces fired live rounds at protesters rallying near Gaza border and occupied Palestinian territories.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap

Hariri Assassination Probe, Goals Behind

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member

Filming of False Flag Gas Attack in Syrian Idlib Begins: Russia

Filming of False Flag Gas Attack in Syrian Idlib Begins: Russia

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Trump Acting in Every Way Like Netanyahu’s Manchurian Candidate

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria

Iran Receives New Trade Proposals from Europe

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack

Saudi Warship Hit by Yemeni Navy Missile in Retaliatory Attack

Helicopters Delivering Weapons to ISIS in Afghanistan as NATO Watches: Russia

Mecca Imam Arrested Amid Crackdown by Saudi Regime

Why Saudis Seek to Transfer Crisis from Yemen to Lebanon?

Turkey’s Game, Options in Idlib as Syrian Army Operation Nears

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack

AI Blames Nigerian Govt. Over Disappearance of Shiite Muslims

Ringleader of ISIS’ Afghanistan Branch Killed in Nangarhar: Officials

Russia Hands to UN Proof of Planned Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib

Saudi Arabia, UAE Collaborating with al-Qaeda Terrorists in Yemen: Qatari Envoy

14 Killed in Brazilian Army Raids on Rio de Janeiro Drug Gangs

Iran, Russia, Turkey Agree Ditching US Dollar in Mutual Transactions

China Files Lawsuit to WTO against New US Tariffs: Commerce Ministry

Terrorists Seek to Launch False Flag Gas Attack in Syria to Provide Excuse for US Strikes: Russia

US Plans to Divide Syria, Loot its Wealth: Russian Envoy

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane

Wednesday 19 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane

Related Content

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the Israeli regime’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace as flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty as tensions are simmering between Moscow and Tel Aviv over the downing of the Russian Ilyushin Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft in the western Syrian province of Latakia.

“Putin pointed to the fact that the Israeli air force has been conducting operations in breach of Syria’s sovereignty. In this case, Russian-Israeli agreements on the prevention of dangerous incidents were not observed. As a result, a Russian airplane came under fire from Syria’s anti-aircraft systems. The President of Russia called for the Israeli side to avoid such situations from now on,” the Kremlin press service quoted Putin  as telling Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Tuesday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has held Israel responsible for the downing of the Il-20 military aircraft by Syrian government anti-aircraft guns, stating that Israeli regime jets were attacking targets in Syria at the time of the incident and such provocations put the Russian plane in danger of being caught in cross-fire.

“The Israeli regime pilots used the Russian plane as cover and set it up to be targeted by the Syrian air defense forces,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We view the actions of the Israeli military as hostile. As a result of the irresponsible actions of the Israeli military, 15 Russian service personnel perished,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told Russia’s state-run television network.

Meanwhile, Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari has censured the latest Israeli regime's aggression on his country, stating that the incident is in line with the Tel Aviv regime’s aggressive policies and an attempt to boost the morale of terror groups, which are taking heavy blows on the battlefield in the Arab state.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia Israel Syria Russian Ilyushin Il-20

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong
Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum
NASA Photos of All Time
World in Pictures
Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

Hurricane Florence Kills 23 in North Carolina
The Ansarullah forces destroyed a Saudi military supply vehicle in Western Yemen
Syrian Army Dispatches More Military Convoys to Idlib Battlefield
Syrian Army Seizes Huge Arms in ISIS`s Positions in Deir Ez-Zor