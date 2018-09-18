Hariri Assassination Probe, Goals Behind

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 19 September 2018

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

Bahraini Regime Continues Clampdown on Shiite Muslims Marking Muharram

Bahraini regime forces have stepped up their crackdown on Muharram mourning ceremonies, disrupting Shiite Muslim gatherings and making arrests among clerics.

Saudi Regime Funded Anti-Iran MKO Terrorist Group: Ex-Member An ex-member of the MKO terrorist group has revealed how the Saudi regime funded the anti-Iran terror group.

Putin Pans Israeli Violation of Syrian Sovereignty amid Tensions over Downed Plane Russian President says Israeli military’s aerial operations in the Syrian airspace are in flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty amid tensions over downed plane

Two Koreas Sign Military Pact after Denuclearization Roadmap South Korean President and the North Korean leader have signed a joint statement and the countries’ defense chiefs signed a separate military pact.

UN Calls for Prosecution of Myanmarese Army Officials over Genocide Charges UN investigators said in a report on Tuesday that Rohingya Muslims had faced four of five prohibited acts defined as genocide at the hands of the Myanmarese army, and called for the prosecution of the Buddhist regime’s top military officials.

Russia Blames Israel for Downing of Its Plane, Death of Crew in Syria Russia blamed Israel for causing a Russian military plane to be shot down near Syria’s Mediterranean coast, and threatened to retaliate against the regime for what its hostile act.

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia A Russian military aircraft went off the radars on Monday evening in Syria during an aggression by four Israeli jets on the war-torn country’s Latakia province, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime’s bloody aggression on impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport Syrian Army has intercepted several missiles that Israeli regime fired in an act of “aggression” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in the state of Texas on suspicion of murdering four women and kidnapping another.

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway Saudi regime’s fresh airstrikes have killed at least 15 Yemeni people on a strategic road linking Hudaydah to the capital city of Sana’a.

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran could increase uranium enrichment should the European Union continue to act passively in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to proceed with tariffs on about another $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing Washington on the verge of the greatest escalation in trade war with Beijing yet.

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused on Friday Russia of working to undermine economic sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on Friday after Israeli regime forces fired live rounds at protesters rallying near Gaza border and occupied Palestinian territories.

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Hariri Assassination Probe, Goals Behind

Wednesday 19 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Hariri Assassination Probe, Goals Behind

The devastation left after the bomb that targeted the motorcade of Rafik Hariri in Beirut on February 14, 2005

The special court is expected to issue its final verdict in early 2019, possibly to broaden Lebanon divisions.
Alwaght- In the latest indictment issued by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), five Hezbollah members— Mustafa Badreddine, Hussain Hasan Anisi, Salim Jamil Ayash, Hasan Habib Maree, and Assad Hasan Sabra— have been accused of having hands in the assassination of the former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. From the five, Hasan Badreddine was killed in May in a Hezbollah base near Damascus airport. There are no information available about the whereabouts of the other four.

The STL is expected to release its final verdict of the case in February or March 2019. The indictment comes to build a home and international negative atmosphere against Hezbollah while the Lebanese movement in early May parliamentary election together with the allies won the majority of the seats. Furthermore, the military wing of the movement dealt considerable blows to the ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria and honed its military skills on the battlegrounds. The anti-Hezbollah campaign, the analysts maintain, serves the movement’s opponents the US, Israeli regime, and some Arab rulers in the region.

Hariri Assassination and forming the special court

Rafic Hariri, born in 1944, was a Lebanese politician and businessman. He served as Prime Minister from 1992 to 1998. And then from 2000 to his resignation in 2004. Rafic was assassinated in an attack on his motorcade on February 14, 2005, in Beirut.

The assassination ushered in a period of political developments in the country continuing to date. Since the beginning, the Lebanese opponents of the Syrian government and the pro-Western local media accused Damascus and its home allies of being behind the bomb blast. But the opposite sides argued that it was a pre-planned scenario designed by the regional and international opponents of Hezbollah such as Tel Aviv, Washington, and Paris.

Following the incident, the Syrian government troops, who were invited by Beirut to keep the peace during the Lebanese civil war, withdrew from Lebanon. Hariri’s son Saad, Walid Jumblatt, and Samir Geagea, three pro-Western political leaders, openly pointed their fingers at the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as responsible for the assassination. Damascus rejected the accusation, arguing it was part of a Western plot for regime change in Syria.

Following all these developments, a pro-Western new government was formed, backed by Washington, France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan. So, in the first step, Washington and its ally Tel Aviv made the first achievement out of the incident.

Reacting to the Lebanese developments, the United Nations Security Council launched a special investigation committee to address the bombing.

As the probe started, four senior Lebanese army officers were detained in August 2005. The detention followed a testimony provided by a person named Mohammad Zaheer al-Sadiq who claimed the four were responsible for the coordination with the Syrian military intelligence for the blast. Al-Sadiq also linked Ghazi Kanaan, once the chief of the Syrian military intelligence in Lebanon, to the assassination. The probe declined to find any links between him and the incident, however.

In October of the same year, the United Nations Security Council decided that the Hariri assassination posed a threat to the world peace and security, asking all of the UN countries, including Syria, to work with the special court according to the UN charter’s chapter 7.

Then, the UNSC passed the resolution 1644 on Lebanon. The resolution set up an international court to try the individuals accused of complicity following a Lebanon government call.

In December 2005, Gebran Tueni, a Christian and editor of the Lebanese Al-Nahar daily, was assassinated in a style similar to assassinations that followed Hariri death to provoke Lebanon’s Christian community sentiments against Syria. At the time, Syrian Vice-president Abdul Halim Khaddam disappeared and shortly after announced defection and fled to France. From Paris, he called for subversion of President Bashar al-Assad. At the first hearing of Hariri case, he testified that the assassination was carried out following a direct order from the Syrian president.

As the investigation continued, legal mechanisms for a special court were set up. The UNSC on May 30, 2007, passed a resolution to form the Special Tribunal for Lebanon.

Before the STL, the Israeli regime launched a war on Hezbollah in 2006, known as the 33-Day War. The war was a big loss for Tel Aviv which sought to limit increasing Hezbollah power. The Israeli failures even deepened when the court acquitted the four Lebanese and Syrian officers of their charges.

After that, many March 14 Alliance figures, including Saad Hariri, admitted that their judgment against the Syrian government was wrong and offered apologies to Damascus. But it was unlikely for the scenario to end for the key actors Washington and Tel Aviv. In 2011, the STL issued charges against four figures, all Hezbollah members. The initial verdict was confirmed a couple of days ago by the court. So, Syria was replaced by Hezbollah as the key culprit.

The replacement appears to seek an aim: To foil Hezbollah capabilities to respond to the Israeli regime as the Lebanese movement has developed deterrence against possible Israeli aggression. The Israeli incapability to face Hezbollah militarily was proved to the world during the 2006 war. The Israeli leaders hope to use the court rulings to influence the Hezbollah clout in the country and abroad amid its involvement in the anti-terror war in Syria.

Evidence of Israeli involvement in the assassination

The special court to date has not paid attention to the full evidence provided about the assassination. The pictures, images, and news of the incident day suggest that the killing could not be conducted by a simple bomb blast. The electronic systems of the guarding team were the best in the world, designed by an American company and also used to guard the American leaders. The protection systems allow the team to deactivate any electronic devices that could be used to detonate an explosive remotely in a several-meter range. The systems are only ineffective if a missile from atop hits the motorcade. Furthermore, the hole created by the explosion supports the precision missile strike theory.

The devastation left after the bomb that targeted the motorcade of Rafik Hariri in Beirut on February 14, 2005  

The similarity could be drawn between the Beirut blast and the blasts caused by the Israeli air raids during 2006 war and also wars against Gaza.

Recovering samples of uranium from the blast site strengthens the theory that the explosives used for the operation were not available to any militant group or a classic army like the Syrian army. Armies with the new technologies only can use the depleted uranium in the bombs. Such bombs were used by the US military in Iraq and the Israeli regime’s military in Gaza.

As mentioned above, the Hariri security team was using a guarding system produced by an American company. This means that only the company or experts familiar with its coding could remotely deactivate it. This was, the experts suggest, possible by an AWACS aircraft. Israeli AWACS planes was reported to have flown over Beirut coastal area in three days in a row, 13, 14, and 15 February, 2005 and were believed to be responsible for the remote deactivation of Hariri security system. The STL asked the US and Israeli air forces to hand over information recorded by their AWACS planes and satellites in the day of the explosion. But they both rejected to do so, ridiculously arguing that their spy satellites and AWACS systems faced technical problems at the time.

Recently, Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper gained documents showing that the prosecution team used the experience of the Israeli experts and American intelligence services to gather anti-Hezbollah data. The Al-Akhbar documents revealed names of three secret-identity experts: Rita Katz, Mathew Levitt, and Robert Bier. Katz is an Israeli national and served in the Israeli army in the past. Levitt is the director of the US Department of Treasury's special office to fight Hezbollah financing sources. He is the main source of the American intelligence’s analyses on the Lebanese group. And Bier is a retired agent of the US intelligence.

Washington and Tel Aviv have been following three major aims in the region: Syrian forces' withdrawal from Lebanon, regime change in Syria, and disarming Hezbollah. The first goal was realized by the Hariri assassination. For the second goal, they fueled the Syrian home conflict. And for the third one, they forced a UNSC resolution, known as Resolution 1701. Blaming Hezbollah in the Hariri case, Washington and Tel Aviv hope, can help pave the way for curbing the movement’s military power. 

 

Lebanon Hariri Assassination Court US Hezbollah Tel Aviv Syria

