Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza

Alwaght- Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli claimed the two had approached border fence east of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza when the regime launched a missiles strike on them.

Reports said the Israeli army delayed Palestinian ambulances trying to reach the two after the attack to evacuate them to hospital, WAFA news agency reported.

Israeli regime has killed some 180 Palestinians and injured thousands others since the outbreak of the “Great March of Return” protests on March 30 in Gaza. The protests call for ending the 12-year-long Israeli blockade of Gaza and for the right of return of the refugees.

Most of the casualties occurred on May 14 when Israeli forces attacked Palestinian protesters marking the 70th anniversary of Israel’s occupation of historical Palestine and the ensuing ethnic cleansing of half a million Palestinian refugees. More than 19,000 also were injured in the weekly protests.

The situation has been exacerbated by the US recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the Israeli capital and the grand opening of the embassy there in May, which has drawn anger from Palestinians, the entire Arab world, and even some US allies in Europe.

The Trump administration’s recent decision to defund the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) and shut down the Palestine Liberation Organization offices in Washington have also fueled Palestinian anger.