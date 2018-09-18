India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions

Alwaght- India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

The Economic Times reported on Monday New Delhi has cleared the way for procuring from Russia four new warships for the Indian Navy. According to the Indian daily the deal will be signed during a summit between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in October.

The deal will see India acquiring advanced Talwar-class frigates, also known as Project 11356 frigates.

The deal is being processed as a ‘2+2’ scheme where technology will be transferred to Goa Shipyard to construct two of the frigates from scratch. The other two will be delivered faster — possibly within two years — as the hulls of the ships have already been fabricated for a Russian Navy order that got stalled following the Ukrainian crisis. The ship has been designed to work with Ukraine-made gas turbines.

According to the Economic Times, it has until now been difficult for India to acquire weapons from Russia, due to US financial sanctions complicating the process. Those US sanctions were implemented under the CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) following the reunification of Crimea with Russia following a referendum - a move which the US and its Western allies have dubbed an “annexation.”

But in an apparent defiance of US measures, it looks like India will go ahead with the deal, circumnavigating the sanctions by clearing the funds in rupees rather than in dollars.

Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated on Monday that her country would not allow its ties with Russia to be impacted by US sanctions. She added that negotiations on the S-400 missile deal with Russia were almost complete, hinting that India was on course to finalize it soon.

News of the reported frigate deal comes just after India signed what was branded a “milestone” agreement with the US. That agreement, signed in Delhi at the beginning of September, will purportedly see India gaining access to advanced defense systems.

The report comes just days after India's external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, said that the two countries "enjoy a special and privileged strategic partnership...India attaches the highest importance to its relations with Russia."