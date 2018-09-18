White Helmets Stealing Syrian Children for Gas Attack Theater in Idlib

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 18 September 2018

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia A Russian military aircraft went off the radars on Monday evening in Syria during an aggression by four Israeli jets on the war-torn country’s Latakia province, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime’s bloody aggression on impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport Syrian Army has intercepted several missiles that Israeli regime fired in an act of “aggression” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in the state of Texas on suspicion of murdering four women and kidnapping another.

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway Saudi regime’s fresh airstrikes have killed at least 15 Yemeni people on a strategic road linking Hudaydah to the capital city of Sana’a.

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran could increase uranium enrichment should the European Union continue to act passively in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to proceed with tariffs on about another $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing Washington on the verge of the greatest escalation in trade war with Beijing yet.

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused on Friday Russia of working to undermine economic sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on Friday after Israeli regime forces fired live rounds at protesters rallying near Gaza border and occupied Palestinian territories.

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo The US is weighing up waivers for countries and businesses that want to continue buying Iran’s oil beyond Washington’s November 4 deadline for halting crude imports from the Islamic Republic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander US war against Iran is no longer a possibility as Washington lacks the political means and international support to launch a new military campaign, a top commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for launching a "heinous economic attack" on Turkey after the national currency lira hit a record low following Washington’s sanctions

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions Despite Agreement The United States has imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, “for supporting” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran The Yemeni army backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired another homegrown ballistic missile on a Saudi military base in Najran.

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned any attack on Syria’s Idlib will be “dealt with,”, as Washington seeks to stop Syrian army’s operation to liberate the northern province from foreign-backed terrorists.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
White Helmets Stealing Syrian Children for Gas Attack Theater in Idlib

Tuesday 18 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
White Helmets Stealing Syrian Children for Gas Attack Theater in Idlib

A family of a kidnapped Syrian boy: Wafaa, Mohammed Ibrahim, Lotfe and Hamza © Vanessa Beeley.

White Helmets Kidnap Syrian children for ’chemical attack’ theater in Idlib

Terrorists, White Helmets Met in Syria’s Idlib to Prepare False Flag Gas Attack: Russia

White Helmets Mask for ISIS, Al-Qaeda in Syria: President Assad

"Leave our children in peace. Let our children play, stop ‘playing’ with our children.” These are the words of a mother whose child was stolen and is being imprisoned in Idlib by terrorist groups and the White Helmets.

I met Wafaa at her home with her husband Mohammed Ibrahim and her two sons Hamza, 9, and Lotfe, 14. Both Wafaa and Mohammed are lawyers, they met while studying at the same university. Wafaa is strong, her expression is defiantly hopeful and optimistic despite fears for her kidnapped son, Ahmed, who is now 11.

"Ahmed was born mute, he couldn’t speak,” she told me. “I believe this is why he was taken from us, because he cannot protest or resist".

Ahmed was kidnapped by terrorist groups only 200 meters from his home one year ago. The location of their home will not be disclosed to protect the security of the family, but they know that Ahmed is now being held with other children in Idlib. The locations change regularly, according to information the family has received from friends and family still trapped inside Idlib.

On August 30, 2018, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem stated that the US Coalition-sponsored White Helmets had kidnapped 44 children in order to use them as ‘props’ in the staging of a chemical weapon attack in Idlib. The White Helmets have a history of providing the scenarios required to precipitate FUKUS aggression against Syria.

Their most recent chemical attack hoax attempt in Douma in April 2018 was proven unreliable by the OPCW interim report. Sensationalist suggestions of sarin use by the Syrian government during the last moments of the liberation of Douma from the murderous Jaysh al-Islam fanatics was dismissed by the findings in the report. The chlorinated elements detected in the samples taken by the OPCW could come from any manner of household items and no conclusions of chlorine use by the Syrian government have been drawn. Western media and their governments have ignored the findings of the OPCW and are once more preparing the ground for a “chemical attack” in Idlib to enable further unlawful aggression against Syria during the Arab Army’s campaign to cleanse Idlib of the terrorist infestation.

Wafaa’s greatest fear is that Ahmed will be used alongside other children as actors in such a staged chemical attack.

"I stopped working when Ahmed was taken from us. About six months ago, a friend came from Turkey to Idlib. As they were crossing the border between Syria and Turkey, they stopped to rest. Their son knows Ahmed very well. Ahmed has a particular way of communicating by making a sound that is very recognizable by those who know him. Their son heard Ahmed making this sound. He told his parents that Ahmed was close by,” she said.

Wafaa’s voice trembled as she described this identification of her son. At least he was alive. Shortly after the family were given this information, an alleged chlorine gas attack was carried out in Saraqib to the east of Idlib city. A recent OPCW report on this alleged incident concludes that:

"Chlorine, released from cylinders through mechanical impact, was likely used as a chemical weapon on 4 February 2018 in the Al Talil neighborhood of Saraqib."

However, the FFM (Fact-Finding Mission) was unable to enter Saraqib due to the risk of being executed or kidnapped by the “moderate” fanatics occupying the area. They instead relied entirely on “open-source” testimonies and evidence provided by compromised sources such as the White Helmets.

"Shortly after the Saraqib reports of a chemical attack, we received a phone call from the groups who were holding Ahmed. The man told me that the reason for kidnapping Ahmed was gone and that he would probably be returned soon,” Wafaa informed me.

I asked her if they knew who was holding Ahmed captive.

"Shortly after Saraqib happened, some women who managed to leave Idlib came to me. They told me that Al-Nusra Front (Al-Qaeda in Syria) were in charge of the children and the White Helmets were helping them with this. When I reported it, the White Helmets accused me of being ‘Shabiha.’ This is a death sentence if you are caught by the armed groups."

Wafaa still has a sister in Idlib who is able to pass some information on to her directly or to people leaving Idlib via the Russian/Syrian established humanitarian corridors, which evacuate civilians to safety ahead of the ground campaign to liberate Idlib commences.

"Abu al-Duhur corridor is going to reopen, but we know that the terrorist groups are charging civilians 300,000 Syrian Pounds ($600) to leave by these corridors. People are leaving with nothing except the clothes on their back and yet we are told these monsters bring us ‘freedom and democracy'".

Wafaa described the foreign fighters occupying Idlib: “Most people in Idlib avoid the foreign fighters, they are very extreme and dangerous. My sister told me that a few days ago she walked past some Uyghur children in her district. They started taunting her because the hem of her skirt was too high. People see the White Helmets in the same way. They are foreign, and they are well paid. They are wealthy like the foreign extremists. Most people in Idlib don’t allow their children to go to school because they fear that the White Helmets will kidnap them."

Wafaa explained that the White Helmets don’t ask for money for the safe return of the children, which was the practice of the armed groups earlier in the conflict, according to her family.

"Why don’t they ask for money? This means they want to use the children for something else. They call anyone who questions them “shabiha” because they need to keep their image clean in the West. They are not ‘humanitarians,’ they are terrorists in a uniform, that’s all."

Wafaa is terrified that these US coalition proxies, which include the White Helmets, have already used Ahmed for one of the reportedly staged events that have been prepared in advance, in order to criminalize the Syrian government and its allies as soon as the SAA liberation campaign begins in earnest.

"Ten days ago, a woman came to see me. She had just arrived from Idlib. She showed me a photo of Ahmed and confirmed he is still alive but imprisoned with many other children. She told me that the White Helmets move the children from place to place depending upon where the attacks might be staged. They are kept in prisons all the time. I worry so much that he is sick or scared and he can’t speak. I am convinced I will see Ahmed’s face in one of these chemical attack videos or reports,” said Wafaa.

As we were talking about Ahmed, his younger brother Hamza was reacting strongly and becoming increasingly agitated.

"He does this every time we discuss his brother, Ahmed. He is deeply disturbed by the loss of his brother,” Wafaa explained. “I used to take more care of Ahmed because he had special needs but now I try to protect Hamza more also."

Throughout the interview, Wafaa remained composed and eloquent. She presented facts in a considered and objective way. Her child has been abducted, he is imprisoned by some of the most brutal extremist groups in Syria, but Wafaa displayed a fortitude that defied fear or pity. She remained proud and resilient. Mohammed Ibrahim, Ahmed’s father, was quieter and more withdrawn but the unbreakable bond between the couple and Ahmed’s brothers was evident. They were united in hope and determination that Ahmed will survive his ordeal and will be returned to them.

"If Idlib is liberated, we know that our army will bring Ahmed home to us. They will rescue him."

Wafaa’s first display of anger and frustration came when I asked her to describe the reality of the “moderate” occupation of her homeland to people in the West.

"We have no voice. We are the forgotten Syrian people. Nobody listens to us when we tell the world that these monsters are killing us, killing our children, stealing our lives and destroying our homes. These ‘moderates’ don’t bring freedom or democracy, they bring only bloodshed, fear and loss. We want Idlib cleansed of their presence, we want the West to take their terrorists out of our country. What did we do wrong to deserve this? Why should my son suffer, for what? Please bring this to an end, let us live in peace as we did before 2011."

Just before I left this family, I filmed Wafaa as she gave perhaps the most powerful message of her interview – “Leave our children in peace. Let our children play, stop ‘playing’ with our children.” In Syria, children have been cruelly exploited to promote war to ensure the deaths of more children. Wafaa is demanding that people in the West recognize this fact and do all they can to prevent more children suffering at the hands of the Western client fanatics and affiliated White Helmets. We should hear her plea and act upon it before it’s too late for Ahmed and all the other children who will suffer the same fate if we do nothing.

Source: Russia Today

Written by: Vanessa Beeley, an independent investigative journalist and photographer.

 

