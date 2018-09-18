Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Alwaght- US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime's bloody aggression on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

Some House Democrats are using the War Powers Act to introduce a resolution that would pull American forces from the bloody war on the Muslim world’s poorest country, The Hill reported Monday.

“The Saudis deliberately bombed a bus full of children. There is only one moral answer, and that is to end our support for their intervention in Yemen,” California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, who is leading the House effort, said on Twitter this week. “If this executive will not do it, then Congress must pass a War Powers Resolution.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday that he had assured American lawmakers that the Saudi aggressors are on path to end the war, citing their efforts to “reduce the risk of harm to civilians.”

“I certified to Congress yesterday that the governments of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates are undertaking demonstrable actions to reduce the risk of harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure resulting from military operations of these governments,” said the former CIA chief.

Last month, a National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was signed into law, requiring the Trump administration to certify that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are taking steps to end the assault.

Pompeo’s move has reportedly boosted the initiative by the Democrats.

The Trump administration is “deliberately sidestepping congressional oversight,” according to Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who co-sponsored the NDAA provision requiring the certification alongside Republican Senator Todd Young.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its regional allies started the war against the Muslim world’s poorest country.

Backed by the US, the military campaign has devastated the country and left some 15,000 people dead.