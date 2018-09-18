Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 18 September 2018

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Idlib Operation Suspended as Russia, Turkey Agree on Demilitarized Zone

Two Palestinians Killed as Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza Israeli Regime has killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in an airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip

India to Ink $2.2bn Russian Frigate Deal despite US Sanctions India reportedly is pushing ahead with signing a deal to purchase $2.2 billion worth of Russian ships, ignoring US sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Plane Disappears in Syria during Israeli Regime’s Strikes on Latakia A Russian military aircraft went off the radars on Monday evening in Syria during an aggression by four Israeli jets on the war-torn country’s Latakia province, Russian Defense Ministry said.

Democrats Seek to Block Trump’s Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime’s bloody aggression on impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport Syrian Army has intercepted several missiles that Israeli regime fired in an act of “aggression” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in the state of Texas on suspicion of murdering four women and kidnapping another.

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway Saudi regime’s fresh airstrikes have killed at least 15 Yemeni people on a strategic road linking Hudaydah to the capital city of Sana’a.

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran could increase uranium enrichment should the European Union continue to act passively in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to proceed with tariffs on about another $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing Washington on the verge of the greatest escalation in trade war with Beijing yet.

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused on Friday Russia of working to undermine economic sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on Friday after Israeli regime forces fired live rounds at protesters rallying near Gaza border and occupied Palestinian territories.

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo The US is weighing up waivers for countries and businesses that want to continue buying Iran’s oil beyond Washington’s November 4 deadline for halting crude imports from the Islamic Republic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander US war against Iran is no longer a possibility as Washington lacks the political means and international support to launch a new military campaign, a top commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for launching a "heinous economic attack" on Turkey after the national currency lira hit a record low following Washington’s sanctions

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions Despite Agreement The United States has imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, “for supporting” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran The Yemeni army backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired another homegrown ballistic missile on a Saudi military base in Najran.

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned any attack on Syria’s Idlib will be “dealt with,”, as Washington seeks to stop Syrian army’s operation to liberate the northern province from foreign-backed terrorists.

Democrats Seek to Block Trump's Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Tuesday 18 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Democrats Seek to Block Trump's Military Support for Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Alwaght- US Democrats seek to end President Donald Trump’s military support for the Saudi Arabia in the oil-rich regime's bloody aggression on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

Some House Democrats are using the War Powers Act to introduce a resolution that would pull American forces from the bloody war on the Muslim world’s poorest country, The Hill reported Monday.

“The Saudis deliberately bombed a bus full of children. There is only one moral answer, and that is to end our support for their intervention in Yemen,” California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, who is leading the House effort, said on Twitter this week. “If this executive will not do it, then Congress must pass a War Powers Resolution.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday that he had assured American lawmakers that the Saudi aggressors are on path to end the war, citing their efforts to “reduce the risk of harm to civilians.”

 “I certified to Congress yesterday that the governments of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates are undertaking demonstrable actions to reduce the risk of harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure resulting from military operations of these governments,” said the former CIA chief.

Last month, a National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was signed into law, requiring the Trump administration to certify that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are taking steps to end the assault.

Pompeo’s move has reportedly boosted the initiative by the Democrats.

The Trump administration is “deliberately sidestepping congressional oversight,” according to Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who co-sponsored the NDAA provision requiring the certification alongside Republican Senator Todd Young.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its regional allies started the war against the Muslim world’s poorest country.

Backed by the US, the military campaign has devastated the country and left some 15,000 people dead.

 

Saudi Crimes Yemen Aggression US

