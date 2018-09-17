Iran Receives New Trade Proposals from Europe

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport Syrian Army has intercepted several missiles that Israeli regime fired in an act of “aggression” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in the state of Texas on suspicion of murdering four women and kidnapping another.

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway Saudi regime’s fresh airstrikes have killed at least 15 Yemeni people on a strategic road linking Hudaydah to the capital city of Sana’a.

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran could increase uranium enrichment should the European Union continue to act passively in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to proceed with tariffs on about another $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing Washington on the verge of the greatest escalation in trade war with Beijing yet.

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused on Friday Russia of working to undermine economic sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on Friday after Israeli regime forces fired live rounds at protesters rallying near Gaza border and occupied Palestinian territories.

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo The US is weighing up waivers for countries and businesses that want to continue buying Iran’s oil beyond Washington’s November 4 deadline for halting crude imports from the Islamic Republic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander US war against Iran is no longer a possibility as Washington lacks the political means and international support to launch a new military campaign, a top commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for launching a "heinous economic attack" on Turkey after the national currency lira hit a record low following Washington’s sanctions

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions Despite Agreement The United States has imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, “for supporting” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran The Yemeni army backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired another homegrown ballistic missile on a Saudi military base in Najran.

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned any attack on Syria’s Idlib will be “dealt with,”, as Washington seeks to stop Syrian army’s operation to liberate the northern province from foreign-backed terrorists.

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians US Senator Chris Murphy blamed Trump’s administration for brazenly denying massacre of Yemeni civilians at the hands of Saudi regime and its allies and for continuing to assist a Saudi-led coalition in an invasion of Yemen.

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System Saudi Arabia purchased an Israeli missile system, dubbed as Iron Dome, as the two regimes move towards making their secret relations public

Gaza Situation Catastrophic Due to Israeli Siege: UN The UN says the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “catastrophic” due to an “economic siege” imposed by Israel on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment At least 15 civilians, including one child, have been killed as the Saudi-led coalition continued its bombardments of Yemen’s Hudaydah

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack A US warship has arrived at the Mediterranean with reports indicating a possible missile strike on Syria, as terrorist groups in Idlib plan a fake chemical attack.

Iran Receives New Trade Proposals from Europe

Monday 17 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Receives New Trade Proposals from Europe
Alwaght- Iran has received new proposals from Europe that would potentially meet its demand for practical guarantees for continued trade and keep Iran in a nuclear deal with five world powers, says the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, amid attempts by the United States to derail that agreement.

Speaking at a regular press briefing at the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Monday, Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said previous proposals by Europe had failed to guarantee that Iran would continue to be able to sell its oil at desired levels and have access to the international financial market.

"The past proposals were partially unworkable, or lacked the necessary guarantees; we put them aside," Qassemi said. "Alternative proposals were made; and we're looking for mechanisms that would enable [continued] economic cooperation between Iran and Europe [in the face of US restrictions]."

He hoped that the new proposals would go far enough in satisfying Iranian demands.

Iran reached a deal with originally six world powers in 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for mainly the lifting of restrictions on its oil sales.

While the former US administration — with which Iran negotiated — largely adhered to its commitments under the deal, the current administration of President Donald Trump chose to unilaterally stop implementing American obligations and ultimately withdrew from it on May 8.

The Trump administration also reintroduced the previous sanctions and imposed new ones on the Islamic Republic. It also introduced punitive measures — known as secondary sanctions — against third countries doing business with Iran.

Despite the American withdrawal, Iran stayed in the deal but stressed that the other parties to the agreement now had to work to offset the negative impacts of the US pullout for Iran if they wanted Tehran to continue to remain in it.

A first round of American sanctions — targeting Iranian access to the US dollar, metals trading, coal, industrial software, and auto sector — took effect in August.

A second round, forthcoming on November 4, will be targeting Iran’s oil sales and its Central Bank.

Europe has been taking a range of measures to meet the Iranian demand for practical guarantees.

But Iran has said Europe must act more swiftly.

Qassemi said technical contacts between the two sides were underway and were happening at a faster pace.

He hoped that a ministerial meeting would be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this year between Iran and the five other remaining parties to the deal — known as the 4+1 — "so that we can move on to newer stages."

"But of course, one has to be patient," he said.

The EU has activated a “blocking statute” to protect European businesses from the secondary US sanctions. Nevertheless, a number of European companies have been leaving the Iranian market for fear of US punishment.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the German news magazine Der Spiegel that it was time for the Europeans and the other parties to the deal to act.

The agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, was originally struck between Iran on the one side and the US, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China on the other.

President Rouhani will be attending UNGA

Qassemi also ended days of speculation by the media about whether or not President Hassan Rouhani would participate in the upcoming meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"The President will head to the United Nations, and it will be an opportune time to hold meetings with other officials on the sidelines of the Assembly at the presidential and foreign ministerial levels," he said.

The US has assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of September, and the media have been speculating as to whether Iran would nix the General Assembly meeting this year in supposed objection, especially since President Trump seeks to convene a meeting at the Security Council to discuss Iran.

Qassemi compartmentalized the issue of the two meetings.

While President Rouhani would as usual take part in the General Assembly meeting and use that opportunity, he said, the manner of Iran's participation in the Security Council meeting will be announced once in-depth, thorough reviews of the situation have been made.

Zarif's Twitter diplomacy

Qassemi was asked about a recent tweet by Zarif that was addressed to Jack Patrick Dorsey, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, in which the Iranian foreign minister said the tech company had blocked the accounts of Iranians over the accusation that they were involved in an "influence operation" but was allowing the anti-Iran advocates of "regime change" to continue to operate on the platform.

"How about looking at actual bots in Tirana used to prop up 'regime change' propaganda spewed out of DC?" Zarif wrote, alluding to the anti-Iran terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), whose members are currently based in Albanian capital city.

Qassemi said Zarif's tweet would certainly be of impact, helping Twitter realize that it was "knowingly or unknowingly at the service of terrorists."

'Iranian diplomatic perimeters safe'

The spokesman also said that Tehran had no concerns regarding the security of its diplomatic perimeters abroad, in the wake of abortive attacks on Iran's Consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra and its Embassy in the the French capital of Paris.

"Governments should be bound to provide security for [foreign] diplomatic centers and diplomats, and the one or two recent incidents that occurred under special circumstances cannot lead to a conclusion that Iranian missions do not have adequate security," Qassemi said.

"We have no particular concern [in that regard]," he said.

On Monday, Greek media reported an attack on the Iranian Embassy in Greece's capital of Athens by an anarchist group.

Source: Press TV

