Why Is China Stretching Arms to Latin America?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 18 September 2018

Editor's Choice

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

News

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport Syrian Army has intercepted several missiles that Israeli regime fired in an act of “aggression” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in the state of Texas on suspicion of murdering four women and kidnapping another.

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway Saudi regime’s fresh airstrikes have killed at least 15 Yemeni people on a strategic road linking Hudaydah to the capital city of Sana’a.

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran could increase uranium enrichment should the European Union continue to act passively in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to proceed with tariffs on about another $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing Washington on the verge of the greatest escalation in trade war with Beijing yet.

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused on Friday Russia of working to undermine economic sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on Friday after Israeli regime forces fired live rounds at protesters rallying near Gaza border and occupied Palestinian territories.

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo The US is weighing up waivers for countries and businesses that want to continue buying Iran’s oil beyond Washington’s November 4 deadline for halting crude imports from the Islamic Republic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander US war against Iran is no longer a possibility as Washington lacks the political means and international support to launch a new military campaign, a top commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for launching a "heinous economic attack" on Turkey after the national currency lira hit a record low following Washington’s sanctions

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions Despite Agreement The United States has imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, “for supporting” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran The Yemeni army backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired another homegrown ballistic missile on a Saudi military base in Najran.

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned any attack on Syria’s Idlib will be “dealt with,”, as Washington seeks to stop Syrian army’s operation to liberate the northern province from foreign-backed terrorists.

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians US Senator Chris Murphy blamed Trump’s administration for brazenly denying massacre of Yemeni civilians at the hands of Saudi regime and its allies and for continuing to assist a Saudi-led coalition in an invasion of Yemen.

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System Saudi Arabia purchased an Israeli missile system, dubbed as Iron Dome, as the two regimes move towards making their secret relations public

Gaza Situation Catastrophic Due to Israeli Siege: UN The UN says the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “catastrophic” due to an “economic siege” imposed by Israel on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment At least 15 civilians, including one child, have been killed as the Saudi-led coalition continued its bombardments of Yemen’s Hudaydah

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack A US warship has arrived at the Mediterranean with reports indicating a possible missile strike on Syria, as terrorist groups in Idlib plan a fake chemical attack.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Why Is China Stretching Arms to Latin America?

Iran Receives New Trade Proposals from Europe

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo

US Pushing Kurdish Terrorists to Attack Iran: Top commander

Afghanistan Terrorist Attack Kills 68 Amid Rising Violence

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib

Gaza Situation Catastrophic Due to Israeli Siege: UN

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway

Is US Dollar Empire Collapsing?

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

US Heading Towards Worst Period in Its History: Iran President

Saudi Warship Hit by Yemeni Navy Missile in Retaliatory Attack

Helicopters Delivering Weapons to ISIS in Afghanistan as NATO Watches: Russia

Mecca Imam Arrested Amid Crackdown by Saudi Regime

US Concerned over Oil-Rich Ally’s Crimes in Yemen: Report

Saudi-Led Coalition Defeated in Yemen’s Hudaydah Port: Ansarullah Leader

Iran Unveils New Domestic Fighter Jet

China Shifts to Iranian Tankers to Keep Buying Oil despite US Sanctions: Reuters

Turkey Sends Army Convoy to Idlib as Syria Prepares to Liberate Province from Militants

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes

Hackers Breached into Israeli Conscription System, Sold Private Data to 3rd Parties

AI Blames Nigerian Govt. Over Disappearance of Shiite Muslims

Will Erdogan Retreat as US-Turkey Crisis Deepens?

Turkey Files Complaint with WTO against US

UN Condemns Saudi-led Coalition’s Massacre of 26 Children in Yemen’s Hudaydah

Chomsky Explains Why Hatred of Iran Is Deep-Seated in US Culture

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Why Is China Stretching Arms to Latin America?

Monday 17 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Why Is China Stretching Arms to Latin America?

Related Content

US Against "Strong, Independent" Latin America: Ex Brazilian President

China Blasts US for Disrespecting Latin American Countries

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- During his last week’s visit to Beijing, the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hailed China as the “big sister” of Venezuela in his comments on the nature of the relations between the two countries.

The intention of the visit was not covert. Venezuela is witnessing a chaotic economy with a grave inflation rate which the economists warn could pass the 1 million percent by the end of the year. This was the reason that took the leftist president Maduro to seek help from the Asian and global economic heavyweight to assist with curbing the deteriorating situation. Describing the Beijing-Caracas relations as strategic is far from realistic. But with regard to the international atmosphere and China’s major foreign policy strategies, designing strategic relations between the two communist governments on the two sides of the Pacific Ocean looks quite likely.

China expands its protectionist role worldwide

Over the past decades, the Chinese economy grew fast and enlarged to transform the Asian nation into an economic power. This helped the emergence of a role for China as a supportive power assisting other nations. Since the 1950s, Beijing staged an initiative of South-South Cooperation, suggesting collaboration with other countries in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean Sea, and other parts of the world. The main intent of the Chinese policymakers was to offer a model of cooperation with the developing states different from that offered by the Western powers and particularly the US. Honesty, consistence of interests, convergence, and common development were the key features of China-proposed cooperation formula.

In 2004, the strongest earthquake and Tsunami in 40 years hit the whole Asian and African coastlines, killing over 290,000 people. On the heels of the tragedy, China played as a global power offering an aid package to the victim areas worth of $62 million. In the same year, Hu Jintao, the then Chinese president, visited Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Cuba, signing with the destination countries 39 cooperation agreements. Over the past two decades, a lot of infrastructural projects like hospitals, bridges, and stadiums were launched in many African, Pacifica Ocean islands, Asian, and Central American states in association with China.

From another perspective, Donald Trump’s election as US president who views the foreign policy by mercantilist lenses and seeks to cut his country’s spending on the allies’ protection and thus cease playing the role of the world police, provided Beijing with a great opportunity to broaden its strategic depth and fill the American place amid Trump administration’s self-isolating policies.

Therefore, the support for Venezuela falls under this Chinese policy. In early July, the Bloomberg economic news agency reported that the Development Bank of China approved a loan of $5 billion for Venezuela to develop its oil production. Further reports maintain that over the past decade, Beijing’s total investment and loans to Caracas went beyond $65 billion.

China’s need for strategic partners worldwide

The Chinese strategists are well aware that to unseat the US as a hegemonic power on the global stage, it takes them to establish strategic bonds with various world countries. Over the past few years, China sought to get a toehold in the US backyard the Latin America after the US embarked on the policy of “pivot to Asia” or “re-balancing” the world order under the former president Barack Obama and also the current president Trump who is waging an extensive trade war against Beijing to curb its thriving influence across the world.

According to the Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association (LACEA), the Chinese foreign direct investment in Latin America touched the $70 billion since 2012, contrary to the US investment in the region that saw a falling rate. Washington’s investment in the region fell to 20 percent in 2016, compared to the 25.7 percent in 2015 and 24 percent in 2012.

Amid the US efforts to back China’s traditional rivals such as India and Japan and deepen the ties with Taiwan, to Beijing’s chagrin, including opening a de facto embassy in Taiwan on July 12, the Chinese leaders appear to take reciprocal steps in Washington’s backyard by diplomatically and economically helping the opponents of the US hegemony which are sanctioned by the White House. Hosting Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, a strongly anti-US Latin American leader, bears witness to this Chinese policy.

Guaranteeing energy flow

The ruling Communist Party leaders seek to maintain the several-decade fast economic growth of their country as a top priority, amid an intensifying economic competition against the Western powers, mainly the US which thanks to the shale oil has managed to reduce reliance on the West Asia oil supply and itself turn into the world’s largest oil producer. The fight for energy, in fact, determines the fate of the global race for gaining or saving a top position on the world arena. China has a plan to beat the US in the race: It sets up strategic relations with the off-the-US-dominance-circle energy producers such as Venezuela and Iran to proceed with its development programs, like the “One Belt, One Road” cross-border mega project, with greater laxity.

China-developed New Silk Road Project in Latin America

The second China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) economic forum was held in 2017 in Chile at a foreign ministerial level to discuss a free trade deal. At the meeting, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited the CELAC countries to play a bigger role in the China-sponsored New Silk Road project that eyes a trade route from Asia to Europe. China’s program for trade and investment in Latin America was raised by President Xi Jinping at Brasilia conference in 2014 and tends to develop projects that will increase the trade with the CELAC to $500 billion by 2019. With this in mind, the alliance with Caracas, while the latter is economically in dire straits, appears to serve Beijing’s ambition for creating a sea, ground, and air route for the final aim of transformation into a global economic leader.  

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

China Venezuela Latin America US Investment Silk Road

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum
Animal Painters
NASA Photos of All Time
Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong
Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum

Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum

Hurricane Florence Kills 11 in North Carolina
The Ansarullah forces destroyed a Saudi military supply vehicle in Western Yemen
Syrian Army Dispatches More Military Convoys to Idlib Battlefield
Syrian Army Seizes Huge Arms in ISIS`s Positions in Deir Ez-Zor