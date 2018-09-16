Is US Dollar Empire Collapsing?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

Yemen Kids Massacred amid World’s Silence on Saudi Crimes Saudi-led air raids kill over 60 Yemeni children within two weeks amid UN failure to condemn the Arab coalation.

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport Syrian Army has intercepted several missiles that Israeli regime fired in an act of “aggression” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in the state of Texas on suspicion of murdering four women and kidnapping another.

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway Saudi regime’s fresh airstrikes have killed at least 15 Yemeni people on a strategic road linking Hudaydah to the capital city of Sana’a.

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran could increase uranium enrichment should the European Union continue to act passively in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to proceed with tariffs on about another $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing Washington on the verge of the greatest escalation in trade war with Beijing yet.

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused on Friday Russia of working to undermine economic sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on Friday after Israeli regime forces fired live rounds at protesters rallying near Gaza border and occupied Palestinian territories.

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo The US is weighing up waivers for countries and businesses that want to continue buying Iran’s oil beyond Washington’s November 4 deadline for halting crude imports from the Islamic Republic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander US war against Iran is no longer a possibility as Washington lacks the political means and international support to launch a new military campaign, a top commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for launching a "heinous economic attack" on Turkey after the national currency lira hit a record low following Washington’s sanctions

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions Despite Agreement The United States has imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, “for supporting” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran The Yemeni army backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired another homegrown ballistic missile on a Saudi military base in Najran.

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned any attack on Syria’s Idlib will be “dealt with,”, as Washington seeks to stop Syrian army’s operation to liberate the northern province from foreign-backed terrorists.

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians US Senator Chris Murphy blamed Trump’s administration for brazenly denying massacre of Yemeni civilians at the hands of Saudi regime and its allies and for continuing to assist a Saudi-led coalition in an invasion of Yemen.

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System Saudi Arabia purchased an Israeli missile system, dubbed as Iron Dome, as the two regimes move towards making their secret relations public

Gaza Situation Catastrophic Due to Israeli Siege: UN The UN says the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “catastrophic” due to an “economic siege” imposed by Israel on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment At least 15 civilians, including one child, have been killed as the Saudi-led coalition continued its bombardments of Yemen’s Hudaydah

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack A US warship has arrived at the Mediterranean with reports indicating a possible missile strike on Syria, as terrorist groups in Idlib plan a fake chemical attack.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Is US Dollar Empire Collapsing?

Is US Dollar Empire Collapsing?
Alwaght- For nearly 70 years, the US dollar has been the dominant currency globally. The central banks across the world have a large part of their reserves in the dollar and the companies use it for their international exchanges. The US Department of Treasury bonds make the biggest bonds market in the world. The American economy deeply enjoys this dominance. But resistance to the dollar hegemony is in the making.

Last week, the Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum, held in Russia on September 13, pointed to a growing global tendency to ditch dollar from trade, raising a serious need for the countries to do so. He referred to the accumulated US debts which he said are now over $20 trillion, adding that the countries have all rights to do business with their national currencies. Putin said this would "increase the stability of banks' serving export and import operations while there are ongoing risks on global markets”, adding that Russia is moving in this direction.

The remarks by the Russian leader beside calls from some countries’ leaders over the past few months to end the rule of the US dollar over the global financial system raise some questions about if the countries can ditch the American currency from their trade.

The limitations ahead of using national currencies

The main hurdle is that the US dollar is used as key reserve money by the countries' central banks. After the WWII, the US, under the Bretton Woods system of monetary management, seized the global financial leadership. However, in the 1970s, as a result of an economic crisis, the Americans introduced changes to the system in a bid to reduce their commitments. Despite that, the dollar has remained a currency for global trade and reserve backup. This means that the dollar place and power are too strong to be removed all of a sudden or replaced by the nations' national currencies easily.

Moreover, the bilateral monetary treaties have their own troubles which come in two parts: First part comes before signing the deal. Negotiations, agreement, and building trust between the two sides’ businesspeople are the key issues. The second part comes after signing an accord and opening bilateral accounts. In some cases, the businesspeople show no interest in compliance with the agreement. Alexander Gabuev, the chief of Asia-Pacific Program's Moscow Center, has recently said that it is not yet clear how many companies have used the Chinese-Russian national currency swap mechanism, adding that using the mechanism in the trade pays is costly and risky. He noted that the main issue keeping the traders from using the swap system can be related to the Russian ruble's instability.

Lack of a trade balance between the two countries can be another obstacle. If the trade volume is heavier to one side, namely one country's exports are much bigger than the other side, at the end of the road the central bank of the weaker side has to pay off a considerable part of the debts in the form of assets.

Potentials for dumping the US dollar

A global interest in getting rid of the US currency is fast emerging, mainly because the US uses its currency influence to press states that are non-compliant to its policies. Now the US President Donald Trump is waging a trade war against the big economies, including US allies. The pressure from Trump is triggering a consensus among other powers that to deter Washington pressures, a large part of which are put through the dollar dominance, they need to seek a pathway. The consensus unites a range of sides, some of them even with inconsistent interests. China, Russia, the European Union, Iran, and Turkey are the key parties growing antipathetic to the dollar power.

The financial crises also drive the countries to seek use of national currencies in their trade. For example, after the 1997 economic crisis in Southeast Asia, the regional states gathered several times to discuss ways to avoid further similar troubles. The result was a currency swap agreement reached in 2000 between the finance ministers of the ASEAN member states. The treaty stood base to huge developments in the Southeast Asia monetary field. The treaty, dubbed Chiang Mai Initiative, asked for developing bilateral currency swap solutions in the members' trade in a bid to minimize the power of influence of global currencies, like dollar and euro, on the member states' economies. The world saw a similar tendency after the 2008 economic recession. Between 2008 and 2015, the number of agreements to ditch dollar from the trade developed fast, reaching 54 between various countries. China is leading the anti-dollar campaign by signing 32 accords with various countries, including South Korea, Canada, Russia, and Brazil. In the second and third places come Japan and South Korea, each consecutively with 9 and 6 agreements. Some European countries such as Britain and Switzerland together signed 11 national currency swap deals.

Use of regional “reserve currency” is also helpful for the effort. The EU's euro is an example. Regional countries in West Asia, South America, and East Asia can agree on a united regional currency for inter-bloc trade pays. The economists say this measure can help strengthen the non-dollar-based trade and so there will be no dominant currency.

Gradual dumping, however, remains the key policy. Now, the Chinese and Russian economists are preparing a list of goods that can be dealt with the ruble and yuan. Oil is top on the list. Once the dollar is removed from the oil trade, which reaches $14 trillion annually in the world, it can heavily bring the US dollar down.

What is clear is that the dollar power will not continue for a long time. Barry Eichengreen, the co-author of How the Global Currencies Work: Past, Present, and Future, published in 2017, suggests that the reserve currencies can be equal to the dollar as some were in the past. He explored a period from 1910 to 1970, finding that currencies like the British pound, French franc, and German mark, were once strong and now new currencies can fill the same place. He predicted that the US dollar will cease to be a top international currency “soon” and not in a long run. The book seeks to show that the world has a short way to go to return to the time when the global currencies had equal value. 

