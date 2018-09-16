Trump Acting in Every Way Like Netanyahu’s Manchurian Candidate

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 16 September 2018

Editor's Choice

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

Yemen Kids Massacred amid World’s Silence on Saudi Crimes Saudi-led air raids kill over 60 Yemeni children within two weeks amid UN failure to condemn the Arab coalation.

News

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport Syrian Army has intercepted several missiles that Israeli regime fired in an act of “aggression” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in the state of Texas on suspicion of murdering four women and kidnapping another.

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway Saudi regime’s fresh airstrikes have killed at least 15 Yemeni people on a strategic road linking Hudaydah to the capital city of Sana’a.

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran could increase uranium enrichment should the European Union continue to act passively in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to proceed with tariffs on about another $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing Washington on the verge of the greatest escalation in trade war with Beijing yet.

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused on Friday Russia of working to undermine economic sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on Friday after Israeli regime forces fired live rounds at protesters rallying near Gaza border and occupied Palestinian territories.

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo The US is weighing up waivers for countries and businesses that want to continue buying Iran’s oil beyond Washington’s November 4 deadline for halting crude imports from the Islamic Republic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander US war against Iran is no longer a possibility as Washington lacks the political means and international support to launch a new military campaign, a top commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for launching a "heinous economic attack" on Turkey after the national currency lira hit a record low following Washington’s sanctions

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions Despite Agreement The United States has imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, “for supporting” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran The Yemeni army backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired another homegrown ballistic missile on a Saudi military base in Najran.

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned any attack on Syria’s Idlib will be “dealt with,”, as Washington seeks to stop Syrian army’s operation to liberate the northern province from foreign-backed terrorists.

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians US Senator Chris Murphy blamed Trump’s administration for brazenly denying massacre of Yemeni civilians at the hands of Saudi regime and its allies and for continuing to assist a Saudi-led coalition in an invasion of Yemen.

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System Saudi Arabia purchased an Israeli missile system, dubbed as Iron Dome, as the two regimes move towards making their secret relations public

Gaza Situation Catastrophic Due to Israeli Siege: UN The UN says the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “catastrophic” due to an “economic siege” imposed by Israel on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment At least 15 civilians, including one child, have been killed as the Saudi-led coalition continued its bombardments of Yemen’s Hudaydah

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack A US warship has arrived at the Mediterranean with reports indicating a possible missile strike on Syria, as terrorist groups in Idlib plan a fake chemical attack.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women

Trump Acting in Every Way Like Netanyahu’s Manchurian Candidate

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Is US Dollar Empire Collapsing?

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport

US Heading Towards Worst Period in Its History: Iran President

While All Eyes Are on Syria’s Idlib, US Continues to Decimate Yemen

Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment

6 Killed, 16 Wounded Suicide Blast Hits Govt. Offices in Somali Capital

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians

Filming of False Flag Gas Attack in Syrian Idlib Begins: Russia

US Pushing Kurdish Terrorists to Attack Iran: Top commander

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests

Turkey Sentences 115 to Jail over affiliation to US-Based Cleric

Venezuela Slams US after Coup Attempt Report

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System

Iran’s FM Slams US for Threatening ICC

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib

Mecca Imam Arrested Amid Crackdown by Saudi Regime

China Files Lawsuit to WTO against New US Tariffs: Commerce Ministry

Iran Unveils New Domestic Fighter Jet

US Concerned over Oil-Rich Ally’s Crimes in Yemen: Report

Saudi-Led Coalition Defeated in Yemen’s Hudaydah Port: Ansarullah Leader

Syria Slams Western Countries for Justifying use of Chemical Weapons by Terrorists

Turkey Sends Army Convoy to Idlib as Syria Prepares to Liberate Province from Militants

UN Warns of ISIS Reemergence in Parts of Syria Held By US-Backed Forces

14 Killed in Brazilian Army Raids on Rio de Janeiro Drug Gangs

How Will Bahrain’s Majority Shiites Be Reduced to Small Minority by 2050?

Will Erdogan Retreat as US-Turkey Crisis Deepens?

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack

13 Yemeni Fishermen Killed After Saudi Warplanes Strike Their Boat off Hudaydah Coast

US Plans to Divide Syria, Loot its Wealth: Russian Envoy

Saudi Warship Hit by Yemeni Navy Missile in Retaliatory Attack

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

Trump Acting in Every Way Like Netanyahu’s Manchurian Candidate

Sunday 16 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Acting in Every Way Like Netanyahu’s Manchurian Candidate
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

In the months leading up to the 25th anniversary of the Oslo Accords, the U.S. has colluded with Israel in a string of policies and decisions that completely undermine the legitimacy of the agreement, not to mention Palestinian claims to justice, freedom and ultimately peace. As these policies unfold, one cannot help recalling the words of the great Palestinian writer Ghassan Kanafani, who said that talking with the Israelis is “a conversation between the sword and the neck.”

There is a clear common thread that binds several of the U.S. policies enacted by President Donald Trump since last December. Moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem; pulling out of the Iran agreement; defunding UNRWA, and closing the PLO mission in D.C. all satisfy the objectives of the Israeli government while not benefiting the United States in the least. One might imagine that the United States is executing Israel’s policy, reading as it were from a menu that was provided by Benjamin Netanyahu. In fact, the Trump administration is every Israeli prime minister’s dream.

Jerusalem

Moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem [al-Quds] was reckless, dangerous and absurd. The occupation and annexation of Jerusalem by Israel was in violation of UN resolution 181 from November 1947, which states in “Part III, City of Jerusalem” that:

The City of Jerusalem shall be established as a corpus separatum under a special international regime and shall be administered by the United Nations. The Trusteeship Council shall be designated to discharge the responsibilities of the Administering Authority on behalf of the United Nations.”

Resolution 194 from December 1948 — in other words, more than a year after Resolution 181 was passed and the eastern half of Jerusalem was occupied and subjected to a total full ethnic cleansing, where not one Palestinian was permitted to remain — reiterates this:

8 | Resolves that, in view of its association with three world religions, the Jerusalem area, including the present municipality of Jerusalem plus the surrounding villages and towns, the most eastern of which shall be Abu Dis; the most southern, Bethlehem; the most western, Ein Karim (including also the built-up area of Motsa); and the most northern, Shu’fat, should be accorded special and separate treatment from the rest of Palestine and should be placed under effective United Nations control

For this reason all diplomatic missions to Israel are situated in Tel Aviv and not Jerusalem. The diplomatic missions in Jerusalem mostly pre-date the establishment of the State of Israel and are considered sovereign and independent of their countries’ embassies in Tel Aviv. Even the U.S. consulate until recently reported directly to Washington, and the consul general was in fact an ambassador. This was not unlike placing the U.S. embassy to France in Berlin and — according to sources I spoke to at the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem — now that the ambassador’s office was moved to Jerusalem, the place is in a state of confusion and it is not at all clear who is responsible for what.

In addition to all of the above, the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel legitimizes the crime of ethnic cleansing and destruction which Israel has perpetrated in Jerusalem since 1948. This move did not benefit the U.S. in any way but it boosted Benjamin Netanyahu’s political power, and can be viewed as nothing less than a personal political gift from the president of the United States to Netanyahu.

Iran Deal

Israel, and Netanyahu, in particular, have been against the nuclear deal with Iran from the very beginning. Needing a diversion from its own war crimes and violations of international law, Israel has for many years pointed to Iran as a threat to itself and the rest of the world. This was a point of serious disagreement between the Obama administration and Israel and then Donald Trump put the disagreement to rest and the U.S. withdrew from the agreement.

According to a piece in Rand.com, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement “despite a lack of evidence that Iran is violating the agreement. To the contrary, the International Atomic Energy Agency has verified Iran’s compliance numerous times.” The article continues by saying, “the implications of this decision could be disastrous for the Middle East under any conceivable scenario.”

 

A piece in the British Independent bluntly claims that:

The president’s foreign policy has so far been marked by a significant ratcheting of tensions with Iran, driven by his administration’s noted friendliness towards Israel, which opposes the [Iran nuclear] deal."

According to a report from August 2018 by the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency:

"Since Implementation Day, the Agency has been verifying and monitoring the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA.” The report states that among other things:

Since 16 January, 2016 [JCPOA Implementation Day], the Agency has verified and monitored Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments in accordance with the modalities set out in the JCPOA."

The report states clearly that Iran was and continues to be compliant in all areas of the agreement. All the other countries that are signatories to the agreement remain committed to it, and they all insisted that a U.S. withdrawal was a mistake. Only one person insisted the U.S. must withdraw, and that is Benjamin Netanyahu, and he is the one person whose claims President Trump decided to accept. Once again, the United States had nothing to gain and everything to lose from the withdrawal and once again Netanyahu personally gained political strength as the sole voice to which the president of the United States listens.

UNRWA

The United States can see no benefit whatsoever in denying UNRWA funding; yet this is what the Trump administration decided to do. The very agency responsible for providing relief, albeit inadequate, to the refugees of Palestine was receiving $300 million per year, which is a drop in the bucket in terms of relief and of course in terms of the U.S. government’s total budget. In an open letter to Palestine refugees and UNRWA staff, dated September 1, 2018, Pierre Krähenbühl, UNRWA Commissioner-General, writes,

The need for humanitarian action … in the case of Palestine refugees, was caused by forced displacement, dispossession, loss of homes and livelihoods, as well as by statelessness and occupation. … [T]he undeniable fact remains that they have rights under international law and represent a community of 5.4 million men, women and children who cannot simply be wished away".

"The attempt to make UNRWA somehow responsible for perpetuating the crisis is disingenuous at best,” the commissioner said, responding to claims made by Netanyahu that “UNRWA is an organization that perpetuates the problem of the Palestinian refugees.” Netanyahu also stated that UNRWA “perpetuates the narrative of the so-called ‘right of return,’” which the state of Israel fears — and therefore, according to Netanyahu, “UNRWA must disappear."

According to The New York Times, this move was pushed hard by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, “as part of a plan to compel Palestinian politicians to drop demands for many of those refugees to return.”  The right of the refugees to return is enshrined in UN Resolution 194, and one wonders why the U.S. should object to Palestinian demand for return of the refugees to their homes? Once again this is a gift to Netanyahu, who wants to see the refugee issue disappear.

PLO Mission

A product of the Oslo Accords, the PLO mission in Washington is the de-facto embassy of Palestine, the face and the voice of the Palestinian Authority in the U.S. Now, almost exactly on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Accords, the Trump administration announces the closing of the mission. It could have come as no surprise when Netanyahu, who fiercely opposed the Accords, applaudedthe U.S. administration decision. This was yet one more insignificant step for the U.S., and one giant gift to Benjamin Netanyahu.

Source: MintPress

Written By: Miko Peled,  author and human rights activist born in Jerusalem.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Trump Israeli Regime Netanyahu

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong
Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum
NASA Photos of All Time
Animal Painters
Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

The Ansarullah forces destroyed a Saudi military supply vehicle in Western Yemen
Syrian Army Dispatches More Military Convoys to Idlib Battlefield
Syrian Army Seizes Huge Arms in ISIS`s Positions in Deir Ez-Zor
Syrian Army Deploys Massive Convoy to Latakia for Upcoming Operation