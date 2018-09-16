Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 16 September 2018

Editor's Choice

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

Yemen Kids Massacred amid World’s Silence on Saudi Crimes Saudi-led air raids kill over 60 Yemeni children within two weeks amid UN failure to condemn the Arab coalation.

News

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Hundreds of people rallied in Iraq’s Basra city on Saturday to express support for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport Syrian Army has intercepted several missiles that Israeli regime fired in an act of “aggression” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women A US Border Patrol agent has been arrested in the state of Texas on suspicion of murdering four women and kidnapping another.

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway Saudi regime’s fresh airstrikes have killed at least 15 Yemeni people on a strategic road linking Hudaydah to the capital city of Sana’a.

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran could increase uranium enrichment should the European Union continue to act passively in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to proceed with tariffs on about another $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing Washington on the verge of the greatest escalation in trade war with Beijing yet.

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused on Friday Russia of working to undermine economic sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on Friday after Israeli regime forces fired live rounds at protesters rallying near Gaza border and occupied Palestinian territories.

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo The US is weighing up waivers for countries and businesses that want to continue buying Iran’s oil beyond Washington’s November 4 deadline for halting crude imports from the Islamic Republic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander US war against Iran is no longer a possibility as Washington lacks the political means and international support to launch a new military campaign, a top commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for launching a "heinous economic attack" on Turkey after the national currency lira hit a record low following Washington’s sanctions

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions Despite Agreement The United States has imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, “for supporting” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran The Yemeni army backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired another homegrown ballistic missile on a Saudi military base in Najran.

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned any attack on Syria’s Idlib will be “dealt with,”, as Washington seeks to stop Syrian army’s operation to liberate the northern province from foreign-backed terrorists.

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians US Senator Chris Murphy blamed Trump’s administration for brazenly denying massacre of Yemeni civilians at the hands of Saudi regime and its allies and for continuing to assist a Saudi-led coalition in an invasion of Yemen.

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System Saudi Arabia purchased an Israeli missile system, dubbed as Iron Dome, as the two regimes move towards making their secret relations public

Gaza Situation Catastrophic Due to Israeli Siege: UN The UN says the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “catastrophic” due to an “economic siege” imposed by Israel on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment At least 15 civilians, including one child, have been killed as the Saudi-led coalition continued its bombardments of Yemen’s Hudaydah

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack A US warship has arrived at the Mediterranean with reports indicating a possible missile strike on Syria, as terrorist groups in Idlib plan a fake chemical attack.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Border Patrol Agent Caught for Alleged Murder of 4 Women

Trump Acting in Every Way Like Netanyahu’s Manchurian Candidate

Iraqis Rally in Basra to Support Popular Forces

Is US Dollar Empire Collapsing?

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport

US Heading Towards Worst Period in Its History: Iran President

While All Eyes Are on Syria’s Idlib, US Continues to Decimate Yemen

Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment

6 Killed, 16 Wounded Suicide Blast Hits Govt. Offices in Somali Capital

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians

Filming of False Flag Gas Attack in Syrian Idlib Begins: Russia

US Pushing Kurdish Terrorists to Attack Iran: Top commander

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests

Turkey Sentences 115 to Jail over affiliation to US-Based Cleric

Venezuela Slams US after Coup Attempt Report

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System

Iran’s FM Slams US for Threatening ICC

Syria Dawns Israeli Missiles near Damascus Airport

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib

Mecca Imam Arrested Amid Crackdown by Saudi Regime

China Files Lawsuit to WTO against New US Tariffs: Commerce Ministry

Iran Unveils New Domestic Fighter Jet

US Concerned over Oil-Rich Ally’s Crimes in Yemen: Report

Saudi-Led Coalition Defeated in Yemen’s Hudaydah Port: Ansarullah Leader

Syria Slams Western Countries for Justifying use of Chemical Weapons by Terrorists

Turkey Sends Army Convoy to Idlib as Syria Prepares to Liberate Province from Militants

UN Warns of ISIS Reemergence in Parts of Syria Held By US-Backed Forces

14 Killed in Brazilian Army Raids on Rio de Janeiro Drug Gangs

How Will Bahrain’s Majority Shiites Be Reduced to Small Minority by 2050?

Will Erdogan Retreat as US-Turkey Crisis Deepens?

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack

13 Yemeni Fishermen Killed After Saudi Warplanes Strike Their Boat off Hudaydah Coast

US Plans to Divide Syria, Loot its Wealth: Russian Envoy

Saudi Warship Hit by Yemeni Navy Missile in Retaliatory Attack

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack

Sunday 16 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Idlib Terrorists Get Chlorine, Prepare for False Flag Attack
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday terrorists in Syria’s Idlib have transported several canisters containing chlorine to the village of Bsanqul in a bid to stage a false flag gas attack.

The chlorine-filled canisters were delivered by the al-Qaeda-affiliated militants of Tahrir al Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, a spokesman of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Lieutenant General Vladimir Savchenko, said in a statement, Russia Today reported.

He added that the latest developments showed that the militants are preparing for a false flag attack that would be used to accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against its people.

This is the latest warning from the Russian military on what it says is a chemical “provocation” in the making. On Wednesday, it said the White Helmets group has shot videos intended to be used in framing the Syrian government. Earlier, the MoD said toxic chemicals had been delivered Idlib and accused the White Helmets of carrying out the delivery.

The US and its allies have so far dismissed the Russian warnings, but said that the government in Damascus might instead be preparing chemical attacks against civilians. Moscow has suggested that the attack might be prepared with the support of Washington, which wants to justify further air strikes against Syria. Those planned strikes are said to be much larger in scale than those launched against the Syrian military by the US, the UK and France in April.

It comes as Washington has been building up its military presence in the region. In late August, the missile destroyer USS Ross was deployed to the Mediterranean, carrying 28 Tomahawk cruise missiles, while the USS The Sullivans was deployed to the Persian Gulf and a B-1B Lancer strategic bomber was moved to an air base in Qatar.

Most recently, the USS Bulkeley (DDG-84), an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, entered the Mediterranean through the Straits of Gibraltar. Last week, the attack submarine USS Newport News (SSN-750) arrived in the Mediterranean as well.

With the arrival of the Bulkeley, the US forces in the region reportedly have up to 200 Tomahawk cruise missiles available to strike targets in Syria if ordered to do so, Russian media reports.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Idlib Gas Attack Terrorists False Flag

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong
Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum
NASA Photos of All Time
Animal Painters
Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Hong Kong

The Ansarullah forces destroyed a Saudi military supply vehicle in Western Yemen
Syrian Army Dispatches More Military Convoys to Idlib Battlefield
Syrian Army Seizes Huge Arms in ISIS`s Positions in Deir Ez-Zor
Syrian Army Deploys Massive Convoy to Latakia for Upcoming Operation