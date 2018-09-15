US Failure Reason behind Afghan Security Pact Review: Expert

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 16 September 2018

Editor's Choice

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

Yemen Kids Massacred amid World’s Silence on Saudi Crimes Saudi-led air raids kill over 60 Yemeni children within two weeks amid UN failure to condemn the Arab coalation.

News

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway

Saudi regime’s fresh airstrikes have killed at least 15 Yemeni people on a strategic road linking Hudaydah to the capital city of Sana’a.

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran could increase uranium enrichment should the European Union continue to act passively in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to proceed with tariffs on about another $200 billion of Chinese goods, bringing Washington on the verge of the greatest escalation in trade war with Beijing yet.

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused on Friday Russia of working to undermine economic sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests Three Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed on Friday after Israeli regime forces fired live rounds at protesters rallying near Gaza border and occupied Palestinian territories.

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo The US is weighing up waivers for countries and businesses that want to continue buying Iran’s oil beyond Washington’s November 4 deadline for halting crude imports from the Islamic Republic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander US war against Iran is no longer a possibility as Washington lacks the political means and international support to launch a new military campaign, a top commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for launching a "heinous economic attack" on Turkey after the national currency lira hit a record low following Washington’s sanctions

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions Despite Agreement The United States has imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, “for supporting” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran The Yemeni army backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired another homegrown ballistic missile on a Saudi military base in Najran.

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned any attack on Syria’s Idlib will be “dealt with,”, as Washington seeks to stop Syrian army’s operation to liberate the northern province from foreign-backed terrorists.

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians US Senator Chris Murphy blamed Trump’s administration for brazenly denying massacre of Yemeni civilians at the hands of Saudi regime and its allies and for continuing to assist a Saudi-led coalition in an invasion of Yemen.

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System Saudi Arabia purchased an Israeli missile system, dubbed as Iron Dome, as the two regimes move towards making their secret relations public

Gaza Situation Catastrophic Due to Israeli Siege: UN The UN says the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “catastrophic” due to an “economic siege” imposed by Israel on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment At least 15 civilians, including one child, have been killed as the Saudi-led coalition continued its bombardments of Yemen’s Hudaydah

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack A US warship has arrived at the Mediterranean with reports indicating a possible missile strike on Syria, as terrorist groups in Idlib plan a fake chemical attack.

US Heading Towards Worst Period in Its History: Iran President The US is heading towards one of the darkest periods in its history both at home and on the international scene, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday

Afghanistan Terrorist Attack Kills 68 Amid Rising Violence The death toll from a terrorist bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan Tuesday has risen to 68 people, officials said on Wednesday.

Iran Opens New Consulate Building in Basra after Assault - Iran has opened a new consulate building in the Iraqi port city of Basra after the previous one was torched during an attack that has been condemned globally.

Filming of False Flag Gas Attack in Syrian Idlib Begins: Russia Footage of alleged Syrian government chemical attacks in Idlib, Syria, was to be handed to global news outlets by the end of Tuesday

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Regime Kills 15 Yemenis after Striking Hudaydah-Sana’a Highway

US Accuses Russia of Breaching North Korea Sanctions

Trump Orders Hitting China with $200 Billion in Tariffs

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests

US Failure Reason behind Afghan Security Pact Review: Expert

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister

While All Eyes Are on Syria’s Idlib, US Continues to Decimate Yemen

US Considers Waivers on Iran Sanctions: Pompeo

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack

US Pushing Kurdish Terrorists to Attack Iran: Top commander

US Plots in West Asia Failed: Iran Leader

US Axes $25m Aid for Al-Quds Hospitals Serving Palestinians

6 Killed, 16 Wounded Suicide Blast Hits Govt. Offices in Somali Capital

UN Rights Chief Takes on Saudi Regime in First Speech

Iran Opens New Consulate Building in Basra after Assault

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander

Israeli Regime Kills 3 Palestinians, Including 12-Y Boy, at Gaza Protests

Iran to Raise Uranium Enrichment if EU Acts Passively: Foreign Minister

Filming of False Flag Gas Attack in Syrian Idlib Begins: Russia

US Sends More Forces to Syria’s At-Tanf as Russia Prepares to Attack Border Area

US Heading Towards Worst Period in Its History: Iran President

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System

Mecca Imam Arrested Amid Crackdown by Saudi Regime

Yemen Kids Massacred amid World’s Silence on Saudi Crimes

Bomb that Killed 40 Yemeni Children in School Bus Attack Supplied by US: CNN

China Files Lawsuit to WTO against New US Tariffs: Commerce Ministry

Chomsky Explains Why Hatred of Iran Is Deep-Seated in US Culture

Saudi Warship Hit by Yemeni Navy Missile in Retaliatory Attack

US Concerned over Oil-Rich Ally’s Crimes in Yemen: Report

What Does West Seek Behind New False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria?

Saudi-Led Coalition Defeated in Yemen’s Hudaydah Port: Ansarullah Leader

Iran Unveils New Domestic Fighter Jet

UN Warns of ISIS Reemergence in Parts of Syria Held By US-Backed Forces

Turkey’s Game, Options in Idlib as Syrian Army Operation Nears

Helicopters Delivering Weapons to ISIS in Afghanistan as NATO Watches: Russia

China, Russia Emphasize on Staying Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal

Ringleader of ISIS’ Afghanistan Branch Killed in Nangarhar: Officials

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Interview

US Failure Reason behind Afghan Security Pact Review: Expert

Saturday 15 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US Failure Reason behind Afghan Security Pact Review: Expert

While Afghanistan’s chief executive (4 left) and president (4 right) look on, National security adviser (at table, right) and US Ambassador sign security agreement on September 30 2014.

As the security circumstances worsen in the country, the Afghan parliament plans to debate changes to the security pact with the US.

Related Content

Helicopters Delivering Weapons to ISIS in Afghanistan as NATO Watches: Russia

Over Dozen Missiles Fired at Afghanistan Presidential Palace

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Earlier this week, Afghan lawmakers put forward a plan to review the security pact between Afghanistan and the US, arguing that the agreement not only has not improved security conditions in the war-torn country but also has intensified insecurity and conflict there.

The security pact was signed between Washington and Kabul in September 2014 with the hope to contribute to calm in the Asian nation, but the deal has so far failed to achieve its goal, triggering social and political opposition among Afghans.

Alwaght has conducted an interview with Mohammad Molazehi, an Iran-based Afghanistan affairs expert, asking him for comments on the parliamentarians' plan, its implementation possibility, and the results.

Mr Molazehi said that the issue should be viewed bilaterally and that only Afghanistan’s willingness to review the pact is not enough for possible changes.

US treachery in counterterrorism the root cause of Afghanistan insecurity and disorder

When asked about the reasons moving Afghan lawmakers to raise the security pact review or even revocation, the Afghanistan affairs expert said that the security pact with Washington was up for debate since the presidency of Hamid Karzai but he never signed it. The pact, he went on, was signed by Ashraf Ghani, who came to power in 2014 after a power-sharing deal that followed the disputed presidential election.

“in 2014 when the national unity government was formed, some members of parliament opposed the security pact. They argued that during the years of occupation, Americans and their NATO allies failed to accomplish their promises and the Taliban remained a power in the country. Now that the Taliban has re-seized over 50 percent of the country’s territories, the Afghan lawmakers have decided that the security agreement does not have any good to the nation and does not uproot the militant group. So, there remains no need for Kabul to stay in it.”

Mr Molazehi continued that despite the serious intention of the Afghanistan members of parliament to reconsider the accord, the main question is that how much the plan is realizable with regard to the Afghan government’s dependence on the foreign aids. He said that to answer the question we have to track the future developments in the country to see what direction they go to.

Continued foreign presence, continued crisis

Touching on the available and possible options the Afghan government could use in case of cancelation of the deal, the Afghanistan affairs expert told Alwaght that up to now, no alternative to the American and NATO role has been pondered in Afghanistan. But at a regional level, there is a belief that if the regional nations stand by each other and work together as a united force, they can pave the way for a solution to the crisis in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

“In practice, such an idea is strenuous. But if the foreign forces pull out of Afghanistan, people and administration have the potentials to arrange dialogue with the opposition forces and even seal a deal with them. If the Americans withdraw from the country, the Taliban and Haqqani Network, as the two key opponents to the Kabul government, will lose a major excuse to continue the war across the country. In fact, at the present time, the government and people have concluded that the foreign forces’ presence not only does not help settle the problems but also stands cause to the instability.”

Trump seeks talks and a deal with Taliban

Replying to question about the role of US new foreign policy on Afghan lawmakers' decision to review the deal, Molazehi explained, “We cannot take no notice of the President Donald Trump’s foreign policy doctrine in Afghanistan’s decision to rethink the pact. Even if the NATO member states positively respond to Trump's call to increase their NATO spending, they will make not much difference to the ground equations. The only solution is to persuade the Taliban to sit at the dialogue table. Furthermore, Pakistan and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation should get involved in the peace process. Trump appears to show some interest to give some power to the Taliban for a conclusion to the negotiations. The fact is that even if the parliament introduces changes to the security pact through a law, Americans will not approve of them. For the US, the military presence in Afghanistan in a larger scale serves a competition with China, Russia, and Iran. It does not intend to withdraw.”

Domestic, regional, international will needed for solving the crisis

Predicting the future of Afghanistan, the Iranian expert maintained that the security will come when the whole armed factions will accept the game rules. At the present time, he went on, it is not only the Taliban and Haqqani Network that fight against the central government.

“There are over 20 other armed groups in the country. Moreover, Afghanistan is currently deeply polarized. Even the governors of various provinces who are appointed by the Kabul government are adopting policies different from those of the central government. Afghanistan is experiencing a kind of power split, raising the stakes that even if one group is ready to talk, others possibly are not. Therefore, to restore stability and peace, now the country needs a collective resolve at home, regional, and international levels. All of the actors need to reach a consensus on the return of peace to Afghanistan. Should one or more sides decline to comply, the crisis will continue.”

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Afghanistan Security Pact War Taliban Parliament Ghani

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum
NASA Photos of All Time
Animal Painters
Russia Displays Its State-of-The-Art Weaponry at Army-2018 Forum
Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum

Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum

The Ansarullah forces destroyed a Saudi military supply vehicle in Western Yemen
Syrian Army Dispatches More Military Convoys to Idlib Battlefield
Syrian Army Seizes Huge Arms in ISIS`s Positions in Deir Ez-Zor
Syrian Army Deploys Massive Convoy to Latakia for Upcoming Operation