Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran

Alwaght- The Yemeni army's missile units, backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired another homegrown ballistic missile on a Saudi military base in Najran.

The short-range Badr-1 missile hit a newly-built base in the southern Saudi region of Najran with high precision, a military source close to the Yemeni army told the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network on Thursday night.

The missile attack inflicted casualties on the Saudi enemy and caused material damage to the base, the source said. Yemeni forces have carried out the attack in retaliation against the Saudi-led coalition's aggression and massacre of civilians in the war-torn country.

In recent months, Yemeni forces have in several cases managed to target Saudi positions using their domestically-manufactured missiles in retaliation for the Saudi-led aggression against their homeland.

Meanwhile, the Ansarullah movement and its voluntary forces are engaged in fierce clashes with Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the strategic Hudaydah province in western Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its Arab allies waged a devastating military attack against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of reinstalling Hadi and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The campaign has so far killed some 15,000 Yemenis and injured thousands more. Over 2,200 others have died of cholera, and the crisis has triggered what the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian disaster.