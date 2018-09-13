Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment

Alwaght- At least 15 civilians, including one child, have been killed as the Saudi-led coalition continued its bombardments on the outskirts of Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah despite widespread international criticism over the war's impact on civilians.

According to reports by Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television, about 20 civilians were also injured during Wednesday's bombings that were launched after a brief truce since July.

The Saudi-backed forces also captured a number of towns as well as two main supply routes linking Hudaydah to the capital Sana’a and Ta'izz province, the report added.

The bombings resumed after UN-brokered peace efforts failed in Geneva last week. The talks were aborted after the UN failed to meet conditions set by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, including transfer of wounded people to hospital for proper treatment and guarantees on the safety of the Yemeni delegation. Ansarullah also accused Saudi Arabia of planning to strand the delegation in Djibouti, where their plane was to make a stop en route to Geneva.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US, UK and the Israeli regime, launched its war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to crush Ansarullah and reinstate former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime. More than 15,000 people have been killed since the onset of the campaign more than two and a half years ago. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.