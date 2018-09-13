Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 15 September 2018

Editor's Choice

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iran, Turkey, Russia Trilateral Summit Reiterates Eradication of Terrorism in Syria A summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents wrapped up in Tehran after discussing efforts to restore peace in Syria and eradication of terrorism

Russia Launches Airstrikes against Militants in Idlib, Syria Vows Liberation Op Russian Air force has a launch large-scale airstrikes on Tuesday against militants and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province, ignoring US warnings.

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes After over three years into Saud-led coalition’s aggression on Yemen and killing hundreds of civilians, United Nations human rights experts said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia and its allies, mainly The United Arab Emirates (UAE), may have perpetrated war crimes in the impoverished Arab state.

Yemen Kids Massacred amid World’s Silence on Saudi Crimes Saudi-led air raids kill over 60 Yemeni children within two weeks amid UN failure to condemn the Arab coalation.

News

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander

US war against Iran is no longer a possibility as Washington lacks the political means and international support to launch a new military campaign, a top commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for launching a "heinous economic attack" on Turkey after the national currency lira hit a record low following Washington’s sanctions

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions Despite Agreement The United States has imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, “for supporting” North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran The Yemeni army backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired another homegrown ballistic missile on a Saudi military base in Najran.

US Threatens Strikes over Syrian Army’s Attack on Terrorist-Held Idlib US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned any attack on Syria’s Idlib will be “dealt with,”, as Washington seeks to stop Syrian army’s operation to liberate the northern province from foreign-backed terrorists.

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians US Senator Chris Murphy blamed Trump’s administration for brazenly denying massacre of Yemeni civilians at the hands of Saudi regime and its allies and for continuing to assist a Saudi-led coalition in an invasion of Yemen.

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System Saudi Arabia purchased an Israeli missile system, dubbed as Iron Dome, as the two regimes move towards making their secret relations public

Gaza Situation Catastrophic Due to Israeli Siege: UN The UN says the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “catastrophic” due to an “economic siege” imposed by Israel on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment At least 15 civilians, including one child, have been killed as the Saudi-led coalition continued its bombardments of Yemen’s Hudaydah

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack A US warship has arrived at the Mediterranean with reports indicating a possible missile strike on Syria, as terrorist groups in Idlib plan a fake chemical attack.

US Heading Towards Worst Period in Its History: Iran President The US is heading towards one of the darkest periods in its history both at home and on the international scene, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday

Afghanistan Terrorist Attack Kills 68 Amid Rising Violence The death toll from a terrorist bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan Tuesday has risen to 68 people, officials said on Wednesday.

Iran Opens New Consulate Building in Basra after Assault - Iran has opened a new consulate building in the Iraqi port city of Basra after the previous one was torched during an attack that has been condemned globally.

Filming of False Flag Gas Attack in Syrian Idlib Begins: Russia Footage of alleged Syrian government chemical attacks in Idlib, Syria, was to be handed to global news outlets by the end of Tuesday

Iran’s FM Slams US for Threatening ICC Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed the United States for threatening the International Criminal Court,

US Pushing Kurdish Terrorists to Attack Iran: Top commander Iran’s top military commander says the US has been provoking terrorists based in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region to launch assaults on Iranian soil .

Venezuela Slams US after Coup Attempt Report Venezuelan foreign minister has condemned the United States government following reports of secret meetings to seek the ouster of his country’s President Maduro.

Russia Starts Biggest War Games in Decades 300,000 troops and tens of thousands vehicles, aircraft and warships are participating in the largest military exercise Russia has staged in 37 years.

Turkey Sentences 115 to Jail over affiliation to US-Based Cleric Turkey has sentenced to jail more than 100 people, including former air force officers, pver charge of affiliation to a movement led by US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the Ankara government accuses of having masterminded the July 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

UN Rights Chief Takes on Saudi Regime in First Speech The United Nations human rights’ new boss Michelle Bachelet has called on Saudi Arabia to hold to account the perpetrators of deadly airstrikes on civilians in Yemen.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Military Base in Najran

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions Despite Agreement

US Pushing Kurdish Terrorists to Attack Iran: Top commander

Bezos Earns 1 Million Times More Than Lowest Paid Amazon Worker

US Warship Arrives in Mediterranean as Russia Warns of Fake Syria Gas Attack

6 Killed, 16 Wounded Suicide Blast Hits Govt. Offices in Somali Capital

UN Rights Chief Takes on Saudi Regime in First Speech

Venezuela Slams US after Coup Attempt Report

Saudi-Israeli Ties Revealed again as Riyadh Buys Tel Aviv’s Missile System

Russia Starts Biggest War Games in Decades

Afghanistan Terrorist Attack Kills 68 Amid Rising Violence

US Senator Pans Govt. for Turning Blind Eye to Saudi Massacre of Yemeni Civilians

Gaza Situation Catastrophic Due to Israeli Siege: UN

US War against Iran No Longer Possible: IRGC Deputy Commander

Terrorists, White Helmets Met in Syria’s Idlib to Prepare False Flag Gas Attack: Russia

Turkey Sends Army Convoy to Idlib as Syria Prepares to Liberate Province from Militants

Filming of False Flag Gas Attack in Syrian Idlib Begins: Russia

Saudi Warship Hit by Yemeni Navy Missile in Retaliatory Attack

Bomb that Killed 40 Yemeni Children in School Bus Attack Supplied by US: CNN

Helicopters Delivering Weapons to ISIS in Afghanistan as NATO Watches: Russia

UN Warns of ISIS Reemergence in Parts of Syria Held By US-Backed Forces

Terrorists Seek to Launch False Flag Gas Attack in Syria to Provide Excuse for US Strikes: Russia

Hackers Breached into Israeli Conscription System, Sold Private Data to 3rd Parties

UN Says Violations Committed by Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen May Amount to War Crimes

Will Erdogan Retreat as US-Turkey Crisis Deepens?

AI Blames Nigerian Govt. Over Disappearance of Shiite Muslims

Idlib Liberation Marks End to US Regional Influence: Expert

Israel Admits Aiding Terrorists in Syria, Bombing Country over 200 Times

Mecca Imam Arrested Amid Crackdown by Saudi Regime

How Will Bahrain’s Majority Shiites Be Reduced to Small Minority by 2050?

US Policies Based on Threats, Sanctions, Support for Terrorism: President Assad

Chomsky Explains Why Hatred of Iran Is Deep-Seated in US Culture

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment

Thursday 13 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi-Led Warplanes Kill 15 Civilians in Yemen Bombardment

Related Content

Saudi Regime Defends Massacre of 40 Yemeni Children on School Bus Attack

Saudi Spy Drone Downed by Yemeni Forces over Hudaydah

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least 15 civilians, including one child, have been killed as the Saudi-led coalition continued its bombardments on the outskirts of Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah despite widespread international criticism over the war's impact on civilians.

According to reports by Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television, about 20 civilians were also injured during Wednesday's bombings that were launched after a brief truce since July.

The Saudi-backed forces also captured a number of towns as well as two main supply routes linking Hudaydah to the capital Sana’a and Ta'izz province, the report added.

The bombings resumed after UN-brokered peace efforts failed in Geneva last week. The talks were aborted after the UN failed to meet conditions set by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, including transfer of wounded people to hospital for proper treatment and guarantees on the safety of the Yemeni delegation. Ansarullah also accused Saudi Arabia of planning to strand the delegation in Djibouti, where their plane was to make a stop en route to Geneva.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US, UK and the Israeli regime, launched its war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to crush Ansarullah and reinstate former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime. More than 15,000 people have been killed since the onset of the campaign more than two and a half years ago. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Saudi Arabia Hudaydah Civilians Ansarullah

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum
NASA Photos of All Time
Animal Painters
Russia Displays Its State-of-The-Art Weaponry at Army-2018 Forum
Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum

Massive Fires Engulfs Brazil`s 200-Y-Old National Museum

The Ansarullah forces destroyed a Saudi military supply vehicle in Western Yemen
Syrian Army Dispatches More Military Convoys to Idlib Battlefield
Syrian Army Seizes Huge Arms in ISIS`s Positions in Deir Ez-Zor
Syrian Army Deploys Massive Convoy to Latakia for Upcoming Operation