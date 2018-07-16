Civilian Deaths in Afghanistan Hits Record High: UN

Alwaght- some 1,692 Afghan civilians were killed in the first six months of this year, hitting a record high, the United Nations reported.

The figures for the devastating war, which began since US-led offensive on Afghanistan in 2001, are the highest since the UN started keeping records in 2009.

Despite last month’s ceasefire, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says 1,692 civilians have been killed this year so far, the most recorded in the same time period since records began in 2009.

The report, by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (Unama), says the number of recorded deaths rose by 1% compared with the same period last year.

The agency did note, however, that the overall number of casualties including injuries (5,122) is down 3 percent. The UN figures also show a 15 percent drop in the number of women and children casualties in the war-torn country.

Some 17 years into the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, the country is still suffering from insecurity and militancy.

The Taliban militants are active in two-thirds of the country and fully control four percent of it, while ISIS militants have established a foothold in the eastern and northern parts of Afghanistan.