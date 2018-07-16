Death Toll in Pakistan Suicide Attack Rises to 149

Alwaght- The death toll from a terror attack at an election rally in Pakistan’s restive province of Baluchistan has reached 149.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at an election rally of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the southwestern town of Drigarh, about 35km south of the provincial capital Quetta, on Friday afternoon.

Senior police official Qaim Lashari also told al-jazeera that 189 people were injured. ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Several of the wounded are still receiving medical treatment, provincial health official Mustafa Jamali said on Saturday.

It was the third deadliest attack in Pakistan's history after the Karsaz bombing in 2008 and an attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014.

BAP leader Siraj Raisani, who was running for a provincial assembly seat in Pakistan's general election later this month, was killed as the explosion occurred in the middle of a packed crowd

There were conflicting claims of responsibility for the blast, with both the ISIS and a faction of the Pakistan Taliban claiming the attack.