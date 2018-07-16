Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 16 July 2018

Iran Leader Calls for Europeans Guarantees on Nuclear Deal after US Withdrawal

Iran Leader Calls for Europeans Guarantees on Nuclear Deal after US Withdrawal Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said European signatories to the nuclear deal with Iran, the UK, Germany and France, must provide Tehran with necessary guarantees about the continued implementation of the deal.

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran Leader Calls for Europeans Guarantees on Nuclear Deal after US Withdrawal

Iran Leader Calls for Europeans Guarantees on Nuclear Deal after US Withdrawal

Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said European signatories to the nuclear deal with Iran, the UK, Germany and France, must provide Tehran with necessary guarantees about the continued implementation of the deal.

Defected Prince Blames UAE Rulers for Blackmail, Corruption Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad al-Sharqi, an Emirati prince who fled his country to Qatar, revealed secret disputes among Emirati rulers, Abu Dhabi’s involvement in money laundering cases and the UAE’s sponsorship of Qatari royals in exile.

Trump Calls EU Foe of US on Top of Russia, China Donald Trump branded the European Union as a "foe" of the US because the bloc is "taking advantage" of his country in trade

Israel Regime Strikes Syria’s Aleppo Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has targeted a military site in the war-torn country’s Aleppo province.

Trump Fully Intends to Run for Reelection: Paper Donald Trump said he intends to run for president in the US 2020 election because “everybody wants me to” and there are no Democratic candidates who could defeat him

Syrian Army Launches Liberation Op in Militant-Held Quneitra Syrian army has managed to liberate a village in Quneitra Province from militants on Sunday, after making major advances in neighboring Darra Province

Iceland Fills US-Vacated Seat on UN Human Rights Council Alwaght- Members of the United Nations have unanimously elected Iceland to take a seat on the world body’s 47-member Human Rights Council.

India’s Defense Minister Says US Law Doesn’t Apply in Her Country Indian defense minister said American laws are their own matter locally and have nothing to do with her country, in reaction to US threat sanctions over New Delhi’s planned purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense systems.

Iran, Pakistan, Russia, China Agree on Anti-ISIS Efforts Iran, Russia, China, and Pakistan have reportedly reached an agreement to join efforts against ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Kill Saudi Soldiers, Destroy Many Tanks in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces targeted a convoy of Saudi tanks in the kingdom’s southern Najran region, killing at least four soldiers and destroying several tanks.

Israeli Jets Strike Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s fighter jets have once again pounded besieged Gaza Strip in the early hours of Saturday, as the Tel Aviv continues with its acts of aggression against the Palestinian enclave.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Following Israel, US in Anti-Islam Agenda: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement says Saudi Arabia and the UAE are following the US and the Israeli concerning conspiracies against Islam.

88 Killed in Attacks on Pakistan Political Rallies Amid Tensions At least 88 people have been killed in two separate bomb attacks targeting in Pakistan amid rising tensions as the country’s elections date nears.

Over 50 Civilians Killed in US Airstrike on Syria’s Bukamal At least 54 civilians have been killed during an airstrike by a US-led coalition purportedly fighting ISIS terrorists in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr .

Trump Visits UK, Avoids London Due to Massive Protests US President Donald Trump has been forced to hold talks with Britain’s Prime Minister outside London to avoid massive protests during this visit to the country.

France Calls for EU Economic Sovereignty after US Rejects Iran Waivers France says Europe needs to react quickly and protect its economic sovereignty after the United States rejected a request by Paris for waiver in trade with Iran.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Tornado Warplane in Asir Yemeni air defense forces shot down a fighter jet in southwest Saudi Arabia in retaliation for fresh airstrikes by the kingdom against Yemeni civilians.

Syrian Forces Eject Terrorists, Fully Control Daraa City Syrian forces have established full over Daraa as a major counter-terrorism operation nears an end, with foreign-backed terrorists leaving the region .

Russia Says US Supporting Taliban Terrorists in Afghanistan Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that there is evidence of the United States is supporting the Taliban terrorist group in Afghanistan.

AI Urges Probe of ’War Crimes’ on UAE-Run Prisons in Yemen Amnesty International has called for a probe into reports of disappearances, torture and possible deaths in detention facilities run by the UAE in Yemen.

Syrian Army Launches Liberation Op in Militant-Held Quneitra

Trump Calls EU Foe of US on Top of Russia, China

Trump Fully Intends to Run for Reelection: Paper

Iran Leader Calls for Europeans Guarantees on Nuclear Deal after US Withdrawal

Defected Prince Blames UAE Rulers for Blackmail, Corruption

Three Reasons Why Putin Not to Support Trump’s Anti-Iran Agenda

Iceland Fills US-Vacated Seat on UN Human Rights Council

Israel Regime Strikes Syria’s Aleppo

What’s Behind NATO’s Anti-Iranian Statement?

Godfather of Terrorism Hosts Afghanistan Peace Conference

Top ISIS Terrorist Killed in Iraq’s Mosul: Police

Two Senior Ministers Quit British Govt. In Row Over Brexit

Iceland Fills US-Vacated Seat on UN Human Rights Council

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase

Syria Reiterates Support for Liberation of Palestine

Iran, Pakistan, Russia, China Agree on Anti-ISIS Efforts

Four Killed During Attack on Saudi Security Checkpoint in Qassim Region

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Tornado Warplane in Asir

Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen Targeted by Retaliatory Ballistic Missile

UAE Yemen Torture Proof Arab Coalition Violating Yemenis Rights

Turkish Court Sentences 84 to Life in Prison over Coup Attempt

Israeli Regime Blocks Gaza Flotilla Attempting to Break Inhuman Blockade

Israeli Jets Strike Gaza Strip

India’s Defense Minister Says US Law Doesn’t Apply in Her Country

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude

Iran, Pakistan, Russia, China Agree on Anti-ISIS Efforts

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree

Israel’s Mossad Head Met Arab Spy Chiefs to Undermine Palestine: Report

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar

Hezbollah Leader Hails Malaysia for Abandoning Saudi-Led Military Coalition

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed in Afghanistan

Kashmiris Welcome UN Report on Rights Violations by India, Urge Action

ISIS Ideologue in Indonesia Sentenced to Death

West Misleading World on Syria, Seeking Confrontation: Russia

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Defected Prince Blames UAE Rulers for Blackmail, Corruption

Monday 16 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Defected Prince Blames UAE Rulers for Blackmail, Corruption
Alwaght- Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad al-Sharqi, an Emirati prince who fled his country to Qatar, revealed secret disputes among Emirati rulers, Abu Dhabi’s involvement in money laundering cases and the UAE’s sponsorship of Qatari royals in exile.

The 31-year-old Emeriti prince is the second son of the emir of Fujairah and arrived in Doha on May 16 over claims that his life was in danger because of a dispute with the regime’s rulers.

Rashid, in an interview with the New York Times, accused Emirati leaders of blackmail and corruption, but does not seem to have evidence to support his claims.

He revealed that the rulers of Abu Dhabi did not consult any of the other rulers before launching the military aggression on neighboring Yemen, and that the actual Emirati death toll was higher than announced. He said, after more than three years, large number of Emirati soldiers who were killed in Yemen originated from the small emirates such as Fujairah. According to the Prince, this has been ignored by the media.

 “There have been more deaths from Fujairah than anywhere else,” he noted. “I am the first in a royal family going out of the UAE and telling everything about them,” Sheikh Rashid added.

Saudi Arabia and some of its vassal states, including the UAE, launched a brutal aggression against Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall its former regime, which had been an ally of Riyadh but had resigned and initially fled into exile.

The offensive initially consisted of a bombing campaign but was later coupled with a naval blockade and the deployment of ground forces into Yemen. Neither the war not the blockade have been mandated by the United Nations (UN).

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured until then. The war and the accompanying blockade have also caused famine across Yemen.

The report comes as Qatar is in the midst of a Saudi-led diplomatic and trade boycott.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt all cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 last year, after officially accusing it of “sponsoring terrorism.”

The administration of Saudi-backed and resigned Yemeni president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, Libya, the Maldives, Djibouti, Senegal and the Comoros later joined the camp in ending diplomatic ties with Doha. Jordan downgraded its diplomatic relations as well.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry later announced that the decision to cut diplomatic ties was unjustified and based on false claims and assumptions.

On June 9, Qatar strongly dismissed allegations of supporting terrorism after the Saudi regime and its allies blacklisted dozens of individuals and entities purportedly associated with Doha.

On June 23, Saudi Arabia and its allies released a 13-point list of demands, including the closure of Al Jazeera television network and downgrade of relations with Iran, in return for the normalization of diplomatic relations with Doha.

The document containing the demands by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain also asked Qatar to sever all ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

 

UAE Corruption Rashid bin Hamad al-Sharqi Yemen Aggression

