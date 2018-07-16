Israel Regime Strikes Syria’s Aleppo

Alwaght- Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has targeted a military site in the war-torn country’s Aleppo province.

"The Zionist enemy ... targets one of our military sites north of Nairab airport, causing only material damage," the Syrian state news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying on Sunday.

The source added that the latest attack was an attempt by the Tel Aviv regime to support militants who still remain in southern Syria.

The Tel Aviv regime has recently increased its airstrikes in the Arab nation. The Syrian government has on multiple occasions slammed the Israeli regimes aggression actions and also warned about the “dangerous repercussions” of Israeli assaults on its territories. Israel is widely believed to have been providing weapons to anti-Damascus militants as well as medical treatment to Takfiri elements wounded in Syria inside the occupied Golan Heights.

On Wednesday, Syrian military air defenses repelled an Israeli attack on the country's Quneitra province.

Syria's official news agency SANA reported late on Wednesday that Israeli warplanes fired several missiles at Syrian army positions located close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights causing only material damage.

Meanwhile, Israel has announced that it has increased the deployment of its Iron Dome missile system following a day of increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Army also announced that it called up its reserved forces, while threatening to take severe action against the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Earlier, Israeli warplanes continued to bombard the Gaza Strip shortly after Palestinian factions and the Tel Aviv regime agreed upon an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement following a day of heavy clashes.

On Saturday, a Palestinian resistance movement Hamas spokesman, Fawzi Barhoum, said that the group had agreed upon an "Egyptian offer to return to a ceasefire to stop this escalation."

Separately a spokesman for the Islamic jihad movement said that his group will honor the ceasefire as long as the Tel Aviv regime follows suit. He noted that despite the ceasefire his group reserves the right to retaliate any manner of Israeli aggression.

The Israeli military frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.

In early July 2014, Israel waged a war on the Gaza Strip. The 50-day military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians, including 577 children. Over 11,100 others – including 3,374 children, 2,088 women and 410 elderly people – were also wounded in the war.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.