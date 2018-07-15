What’s Behind NATO’s Anti-Iranian Statement?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Israel Regime Strikes Syria’s Aleppo

Israel Regime Strikes Syria’s Aleppo

Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has targeted a military site in the war-torn country’s Aleppo province.

Trump Fully Intends to Run for Reelection: Paper Donald Trump said he intends to run for president in the US 2020 election because “everybody wants me to” and there are no Democratic candidates who could defeat him

Syrian Army Launches Liberation Op in Militant-Held Quneitra Syrian army has managed to liberate a village in Quneitra Province from militants on Sunday, after making major advances in neighboring Darra Province

Iceland Fills US-Vacated Seat on UN Human Rights Council Alwaght- Members of the United Nations have unanimously elected Iceland to take a seat on the world body’s 47-member Human Rights Council.

India’s Defense Minister Says US Law Doesn’t Apply in Her Country Indian defense minister said American laws are their own matter locally and have nothing to do with her country, in reaction to US threat sanctions over New Delhi’s planned purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense systems.

Iran, Pakistan, Russia, China Agree on Anti-ISIS Efforts Iran, Russia, China, and Pakistan have reportedly reached an agreement to join efforts against ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Kill Saudi Soldiers, Destroy Many Tanks in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces targeted a convoy of Saudi tanks in the kingdom’s southern Najran region, killing at least four soldiers and destroying several tanks.

Israeli Jets Strike Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s fighter jets have once again pounded besieged Gaza Strip in the early hours of Saturday, as the Tel Aviv continues with its acts of aggression against the Palestinian enclave.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Following Israel, US in Anti-Islam Agenda: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement says Saudi Arabia and the UAE are following the US and the Israeli concerning conspiracies against Islam.

88 Killed in Attacks on Pakistan Political Rallies Amid Tensions At least 88 people have been killed in two separate bomb attacks targeting in Pakistan amid rising tensions as the country’s elections date nears.

Over 50 Civilians Killed in US Airstrike on Syria’s Bukamal At least 54 civilians have been killed during an airstrike by a US-led coalition purportedly fighting ISIS terrorists in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr .

Trump Visits UK, Avoids London Due to Massive Protests US President Donald Trump has been forced to hold talks with Britain’s Prime Minister outside London to avoid massive protests during this visit to the country.

France Calls for EU Economic Sovereignty after US Rejects Iran Waivers France says Europe needs to react quickly and protect its economic sovereignty after the United States rejected a request by Paris for waiver in trade with Iran.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Tornado Warplane in Asir Yemeni air defense forces shot down a fighter jet in southwest Saudi Arabia in retaliation for fresh airstrikes by the kingdom against Yemeni civilians.

Syrian Forces Eject Terrorists, Fully Control Daraa City Syrian forces have established full over Daraa as a major counter-terrorism operation nears an end, with foreign-backed terrorists leaving the region .

Russia Says US Supporting Taliban Terrorists in Afghanistan Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that there is evidence of the United States is supporting the Taliban terrorist group in Afghanistan.

AI Urges Probe of ’War Crimes’ on UAE-Run Prisons in Yemen Amnesty International has called for a probe into reports of disappearances, torture and possible deaths in detention facilities run by the UAE in Yemen.

Bahraini Regime Jails Five Pro-Democracy Activists A Bahraini regime court has handed down prison sentences to five pro-democracy activists amid a crackdown on opposition and pro-democracy activists.

Turkish Court Sentences 84 to Life in Prison over Coup Attempt A Turkish court has handed down aggravated life sentences to 84 defendants for their roles in clashes on an Istanbul bridge, including a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during an abortive coup two years ago. At least 34 people, including Erol Olcok a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were killed on the Bosphorus Bridge.

Russian President Receives Iranian Leader’s Adviser Russian President Vladimir Putin received Iranian Islamic Revolution Leader’s Foreign Policy Adviser Ali Akbar Velayati on Thursday.

What's Behind NATO's Anti-Iranian Statement?

Monday 16 July 2018

What’s Behind NATO’s Anti-Iranian Statement?
Alwaght- The latest NATO leaders’ meeting was significant from a set of aspects, including mentioning Iran in the 29th summit’s closing statement in which the Western military organization expressed concerns about Tehran’s ballistic missiles and also what it called Iran’s “destabilizing” activities in the West Asia (Middle East).

Over the past four decades, the Western hostility against Iran has never eased under any conditions. Maintaining Iran and checking the spread of its pro-independence resistance discourse in the region have been key parts to any Western strategy designed to the region. There have been some tactical changes but the hostile policy kept moving in its straight track.

Since 2017, the year Donald Trump assumed power in the US as leader of the Western camp, the confrontation of Iran took center stage in the Western policy. The Iran-led Axis of Resistance’s triumphs and West’s losses in such cases as Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Afghanistan have prompted this belligerence towards the Islamic Republic. The unprecedented anti-Iranian NATO statement was a showcase of the Western deep anger with the Iranian policy accomplishments.

Europe shows flexibility to mollify Trump

The NATO members agreed on the anti-Iranian statement while deep division was apparently rocking the relations between the EU and the US. Beside backing splits in the European bloc, over the past two months, Trump waged a trade war against the EU. And at the summit, he picked a new fight by striking a tough tone asking the Europeans, on top of them Germany, to raise their military budget share to 2 percent of their gross domestic product. He threatened that if his demands were unaddressed, he would have considered leaving the organization, something EU leaders found distressing.

Seeing the gaps with the key ally widening day by day, the European leaders acceded to Trump’s widely-deemed imperious demands, announcing they will raise their defense spending. Another concession of them to Trump was to take anti-Tehran stances in the final statement. The European compromises are better understood with a consideration of the July 16 Trump meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. EU is worried that resisting Trump demands will push him to agreements with Moscow which could strengthen the Russian position at the expense of the EU. Therefore, the Europeans found no escape from teasing the US leader with an anti-Iranian posture.

On May 9, Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, reached in 2015 between Iran and six powers— the US, China, Russia, Britain, France, and Germany. He said that he will re-impose the sanctions on Iran which were lifted under the accord. Since May, his foreign policy apparatus was busy forging a global front against the Islamic Republic. The latest attempt was made by his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who visited the region ahead of NATO summit. Pompeo flew to Brussels after meeting with several regional leaders to garner support for his anti-Iranian push.

Who did better for regional stability?

The NATO statement, regarded by Tehran as highly blame-shifting, comes while a comparison between the military organization’s track record, especially after Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and Iran’s policies over the past decades shows which one’s actions have contributed to the rise of terrorism or prompted instability, chaos, and crisis.

NATO waged wars against Iraq and Afghanistan in the early 2000s. But the military campaigns not only failed to help to the two nations’ economic and political growth but also a milieu of devastation, insecurity and displacement led to the ascendance of Wahhabi ideology-fed terrorist groups, receiving financial, military, and ideological support from the despotic allies of the West in the region, in particular Saudi Arabia. Invasion of Libya and intervention in Syria and Yemen, and supporting the Israeli regime’s crimes as part of its expansionist strategy in the region reveals the falsehood of the NATO claims of support for human rights. It, in fact, puts to show the modern-time colonialist nature of the West. The plan to partition as Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and even such a larger country as Turkey, run into a firm obstacle of Iran and its Resistance allies.

Iran’s policy lines over the past decades have been openly expressed: Ending the Western military presence in the region, supporting the regional nations’ sovereignty and independence, and last but not least constraining Israeli regime’s expansionism which primarily targets Palestine lands, regional stability, and Muslim world’s interests. This policy, not economic interests, was the drive behind the Islamic Republic’s help to the Syrian and Iraqi governments which called for assistance in their fight against a range of foreign-backed terrorist groups. Another feature of Tehran policy is its opposition to the unceasing Saudi-led Arab military aggression against Yemen which killed thousands and displaced millions and, as the UN aid agencies put it, caused the century’s humanitarian crisis.

Iran is militarily powerful and its missile power is uncontested in the region. But it never posed any threat to neighboring states. Its military power plays the role of a balancing factor in a chaotic region.

Iran has a reason to call the statement blame-shifting. The statement widely ignores the destabilizing activities and warmongering actions of the West’s regional allies like Tel Aviv, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi whose violations in Palestine and Yemen are hardly coverable. NATO not only declines to blast their actions but also provides military, diplomatic, and logistical backing for these regimes.

