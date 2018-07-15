Trump Fully Intends to Run for Reelection: Paper

Alwaght- Donald Trump said he intends to run for president in the US 2020 election because “everybody wants me to” and there are no Democratic candidates who could defeat him.

Asked by Piers Morgan in an interview for the Mail on Sunday whether he was going to run in 2020, Trump responded “Well I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to.”

Trump said he did not see any Democrat who could beat him: “I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.” “They do not have the right candidate,” Trump told on board Air Force One, adding “liberals could be facing not two more years of you but potentially six.”

In an earlier interview with the Sun, Trump claimed that recent polls are showing the he was the "most popular person in the history of the Republican Party,” even “beating [Abraham] Lincoln.”