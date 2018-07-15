Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 15 July 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

Trump Fully Intends to Run for Reelection: Paper

Donald Trump said he intends to run for president in the US 2020 election because “everybody wants me to” and there are no Democratic candidates who could defeat him

Syrian Army Launches Liberation Op in Militant-Held Quneitra Syrian army has managed to liberate a village in Quneitra Province from militants on Sunday, after making major advances in neighboring Darra Province

Iceland Fills US-Vacated Seat on UN Human Rights Council Alwaght- Members of the United Nations have unanimously elected Iceland to take a seat on the world body’s 47-member Human Rights Council.

India’s Defense Minister Says US Law Doesn’t Apply in Her Country Indian defense minister said American laws are their own matter locally and have nothing to do with her country, in reaction to US threat sanctions over New Delhi’s planned purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense systems.

Iran, Pakistan, Russia, China Agree on Anti-ISIS Efforts Iran, Russia, China, and Pakistan have reportedly reached an agreement to join efforts against ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Kill Saudi Soldiers, Destroy Many Tanks in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces targeted a convoy of Saudi tanks in the kingdom’s southern Najran region, killing at least four soldiers and destroying several tanks.

Israeli Jets Strike Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s fighter jets have once again pounded besieged Gaza Strip in the early hours of Saturday, as the Tel Aviv continues with its acts of aggression against the Palestinian enclave.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Following Israel, US in Anti-Islam Agenda: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement says Saudi Arabia and the UAE are following the US and the Israeli concerning conspiracies against Islam.

88 Killed in Attacks on Pakistan Political Rallies Amid Tensions At least 88 people have been killed in two separate bomb attacks targeting in Pakistan amid rising tensions as the country’s elections date nears.

Over 50 Civilians Killed in US Airstrike on Syria’s Bukamal At least 54 civilians have been killed during an airstrike by a US-led coalition purportedly fighting ISIS terrorists in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr .

Trump Visits UK, Avoids London Due to Massive Protests US President Donald Trump has been forced to hold talks with Britain’s Prime Minister outside London to avoid massive protests during this visit to the country.

France Calls for EU Economic Sovereignty after US Rejects Iran Waivers France says Europe needs to react quickly and protect its economic sovereignty after the United States rejected a request by Paris for waiver in trade with Iran.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Tornado Warplane in Asir Yemeni air defense forces shot down a fighter jet in southwest Saudi Arabia in retaliation for fresh airstrikes by the kingdom against Yemeni civilians.

Syrian Forces Eject Terrorists, Fully Control Daraa City Syrian forces have established full over Daraa as a major counter-terrorism operation nears an end, with foreign-backed terrorists leaving the region .

Russia Says US Supporting Taliban Terrorists in Afghanistan Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that there is evidence of the United States is supporting the Taliban terrorist group in Afghanistan.

AI Urges Probe of ’War Crimes’ on UAE-Run Prisons in Yemen Amnesty International has called for a probe into reports of disappearances, torture and possible deaths in detention facilities run by the UAE in Yemen.

Bahraini Regime Jails Five Pro-Democracy Activists A Bahraini regime court has handed down prison sentences to five pro-democracy activists amid a crackdown on opposition and pro-democracy activists.

Turkish Court Sentences 84 to Life in Prison over Coup Attempt A Turkish court has handed down aggravated life sentences to 84 defendants for their roles in clashes on an Istanbul bridge, including a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during an abortive coup two years ago. At least 34 people, including Erol Olcok a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were killed on the Bosphorus Bridge.

Russian President Receives Iranian Leader’s Adviser Russian President Vladimir Putin received Iranian Islamic Revolution Leader’s Foreign Policy Adviser Ali Akbar Velayati on Thursday.

Syrian Forces Intercepted Missiles Fired by Israeli Warplanes Syrian military air defenses have repelled an Israeli attack on the country’s Quneitra province, Syrian state media report.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- Syrian army has managed to liberate a village in Quneitra province from militants on Sunday, after making major advances in neighboring Darra Province.

The village of Mashara was captured after heavy shelling, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

Government forces also shelled the town of al-Haara in neighboring Deraa province, it said. The government, backed by the Russian military, has captured most of Deraa province in the offensive that began in June.

Syrian army successes in Quneitra where has angered the Israel regime as the province adjoins the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

In the past years, the west-backed militants captured Daraa and Quneitra and made a secure buffer zone to the Israeli regime. Tel Aviv intensively supported the anti-Damascus terrorists near the Jordan borders and also Golan Heights in a bid to reduce security risks. The Israeli leaders are well aware that the central government’s reclaiming of the southwestern regions will broaden Damascus’s strategic depth. And so, the strategic areas occupied by Israeli regime, particularly in the north, will be easy targets to potential Syrian rocket and mortar attacks in case of a provocation by the Israeli military.

