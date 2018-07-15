Syrian Army Launches Liberation Op in Militant-Held Quneitra

Alwaght- Syrian army has managed to liberate a village in Quneitra province from militants on Sunday, after making major advances in neighboring Darra Province.

The village of Mashara was captured after heavy shelling, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

Government forces also shelled the town of al-Haara in neighboring Deraa province, it said. The government, backed by the Russian military, has captured most of Deraa province in the offensive that began in June.

Syrian army successes in Quneitra where has angered the Israel regime as the province adjoins the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

In the past years, the west-backed militants captured Daraa and Quneitra and made a secure buffer zone to the Israeli regime. Tel Aviv intensively supported the anti-Damascus terrorists near the Jordan borders and also Golan Heights in a bid to reduce security risks. The Israeli leaders are well aware that the central government’s reclaiming of the southwestern regions will broaden Damascus’s strategic depth. And so, the strategic areas occupied by Israeli regime, particularly in the north, will be easy targets to potential Syrian rocket and mortar attacks in case of a provocation by the Israeli military.