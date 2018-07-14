UAE Yemen Torture Proof Arab Coalition Violating Yemenis Rights

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 14 July 2018

Editor's Choice

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

News

India’s Defense Minister Says US Law Doesn’t Apply in Her Country

India’s Defense Minister Says US Law Doesn’t Apply in Her Country

Indian defense minister said American laws are their own matter locally and have nothing to do with her country, in reaction to US threat sanctions over New Delhi’s planned purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense systems.

Iran, Pakistan, Russia, China Agree on Anti-ISIS Efforts Iran, Russia, China, and Pakistan have reportedly reached an agreement to join efforts against ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Kill Saudi Soldiers, Destroy Many Tanks in Retaliatory Attacks Yemeni forces targeted a convoy of Saudi tanks in the kingdom’s southern Najran region, killing at least four soldiers and destroying several tanks.

Israeli Jets Strike Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s fighter jets have once again pounded besieged Gaza Strip in the early hours of Saturday, as the Tel Aviv continues with its acts of aggression against the Palestinian enclave.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Following Israel, US in Anti-Islam Agenda: Ansarullah Leader The leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement says Saudi Arabia and the UAE are following the US and the Israeli concerning conspiracies against Islam.

88 Killed in Attacks on Pakistan Political Rallies Amid Tensions At least 88 people have been killed in two separate bomb attacks targeting in Pakistan amid rising tensions as the country’s elections date nears.

Over 50 Civilians Killed in US Airstrike on Syria’s Bukamal At least 54 civilians have been killed during an airstrike by a US-led coalition purportedly fighting ISIS terrorists in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr .

Trump Visits UK, Avoids London Due to Massive Protests US President Donald Trump has been forced to hold talks with Britain’s Prime Minister outside London to avoid massive protests during this visit to the country.

France Calls for EU Economic Sovereignty after US Rejects Iran Waivers France says Europe needs to react quickly and protect its economic sovereignty after the United States rejected a request by Paris for waiver in trade with Iran.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Tornado Warplane in Asir Yemeni air defense forces shot down a fighter jet in southwest Saudi Arabia in retaliation for fresh airstrikes by the kingdom against Yemeni civilians.

Syrian Forces Eject Terrorists, Fully Control Daraa City Syrian forces have established full over Daraa as a major counter-terrorism operation nears an end, with foreign-backed terrorists leaving the region .

Russia Says US Supporting Taliban Terrorists in Afghanistan Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that there is evidence of the United States is supporting the Taliban terrorist group in Afghanistan.

AI Urges Probe of ’War Crimes’ on UAE-Run Prisons in Yemen Amnesty International has called for a probe into reports of disappearances, torture and possible deaths in detention facilities run by the UAE in Yemen.

Bahraini Regime Jails Five Pro-Democracy Activists A Bahraini regime court has handed down prison sentences to five pro-democracy activists amid a crackdown on opposition and pro-democracy activists.

Turkish Court Sentences 84 to Life in Prison over Coup Attempt A Turkish court has handed down aggravated life sentences to 84 defendants for their roles in clashes on an Istanbul bridge, including a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during an abortive coup two years ago. At least 34 people, including Erol Olcok a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were killed on the Bosphorus Bridge.

Russian President Receives Iranian Leader’s Adviser Russian President Vladimir Putin received Iranian Islamic Revolution Leader’s Foreign Policy Adviser Ali Akbar Velayati on Thursday.

Syrian Forces Intercepted Missiles Fired by Israeli Warplanes Syrian military air defenses have repelled an Israeli attack on the country’s Quneitra province, Syrian state media report.

Fleeing Terrorists Leave Behind US-Made Weapons in Syria’s Daraa Syrian forces have discovered weapons, some of which are US-made TOW missile launch pads left behind by terrorists in eastern countryside of Daraa.

China Vows To Retaliate US ’Unacceptable’ Tariffs on $200bn of Its Goods The US plan to slap 10 percent tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports has angered Beijing that promised a mirror response to defend its national interests.

Trump’s Deal of Century Violates Palestinians’ Legitimate Rights: Hamas Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has rejected the US pro-Israeli plan for Palestinian Cause, saying Trump’s so-called "deal of the century" violates "the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights".

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran, Pakistan, Russia, China Agree on Anti-ISIS Efforts

Yemeni Forces Kill Saudi Soldiers, Destroy Many Tanks in Retaliatory Attacks

Israeli Jets Strike Gaza Strip

India’s Defense Minister Says US Law Doesn’t Apply in Her Country

UAE Yemen Torture Proof Arab Coalition Violating Yemenis Rights

Top ISIS Terrorist Killed in Iraq’s Mosul: Police

Germany, France Increase Defense Spending Amid Rift with US

Iran, Pakistan, Russia, China Agree on Anti-ISIS Efforts

Israeli Regime Blocks Gaza Flotilla Attempting to Break Inhuman Blockade

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Strike on Homs T4 Airbase

Trump’s Deal of Century Violates Palestinians’ Legitimate Rights: Hamas

China Vows To Retaliate US ’Unacceptable’ Tariffs on $200bn of Its Goods

Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen Targeted by Retaliatory Ballistic Missile

Russian President Receives Iranian Leader’s Adviser

Turkey’s President Erdogan Starts New Term with More Powers

OPCW’s Syria Report Proof of Western Claims’ Falsehood

Russia Says US Supporting Taliban Terrorists in Afghanistan

Sheikh Isa Qassim Flown to UK for Treatment Amid Repression by Bahraini Regime

France Calls for EU Economic Sovereignty after US Rejects Iran Waivers

Trump Visits UK, Avoids London Due to Massive Protests

Syrian Army Fully Liberates Deir-Ez-Zor Desert from ISIS Terrorists

10,000 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Africa: Moroccan FM

Dozens Killed, Injured after ISIS Attack Hit Taliban, Afghan Forces Gathering

Rohingya Muslims Continue to Flee Persecution in Myanmar: UN

Are Al-Qaeda Affiliates Fighting Alongside US-Backed Militants in Syria’s South?

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Onslaught on Hudaydah, Destroy Saudi Military Vehicles

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

China to Hike Tariffs on US Oil, Replace American Oil with Iranian Crude

Lebanese Forces Dismantle Israeli Regime’s Spying Device

Hudaydah Battle: Saudi Arabia’s Last Push to Escape Big Loss

Amnesty Urges Trial of Top Myanmar Military Officers over Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingyas

Russia Says Illegal Presence of Foreign Troops in Syria Hinders Political Solution

Pope Condemns Israeli Regime’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Building Wall

Reuters Sheds Light on Myanmarese Military’s Ethnic Cleansing of 700,000 Rohingyas

Hundreds of ISIS Terrorists in Iraq Face Execution after PM’s Decree

In Focus

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

UAE Yemen Torture Proof Arab Coalition Violating Yemenis Rights

Saturday 14 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
UAE Yemen Torture Proof Arab Coalition Violating Yemenis Rights

Related Content

Saudi, UAE Regimes Following Israel, US in Anti-Islam Agenda: Ansarullah Leader

AI Urges Probe of ’War Crimes’ on UAE-Run Prisons in Yemen

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Since 2015, Yemen has been under a choking siege of the Saudi-led Arab military coalition, which in March of the same year launched an aggression against the already-impoverished nation. As of now, the course of the war has gone against the coalition’s predictions of capturing the whole country within weeks. The Yemenis, led by Ansarullah movement, have been firmly resisting the unceasing assaults. The alliance not only failed to win but also has received big blows on the ground.

Saudi regime’s abuses against the civilians have been blatant during the past four years, something reflected to the world by the revolutionary authorities but is largely ignored by the international community due to the Western pressures.

The latest report released by the Amnesty International has unveiled crimes of the UAE forces in southern Yemen detention centers. The report came on the heels of a revelation made by the AP news agency on the UAE-run secret prisons in Yemen. Before that, Geneva-based SAM, a human rights center, in early April had revealed UAE-operated secret prisons where the Yemeni prisoners are inhumanely tortured.

The new Amnesty report is a big scandal evidence of the Arab coalition and its Western backers. The news echo revelations about the US-run Abu Ghraib prison, where the Americans brutally tortured the Iraqis during the occupation of Iraq.

Here is a list of the UAE prisons in Yemen:

- Three 5-meter depth underground prisons in Arab Union center in Barga, west of Aden province.

- Bir Ahmed I and II prisons based in a farm belonging to a tribal leader of Agrebi Tribe in Aden city suburbs.

- Al-Rayan prison in Hadhramaut Airport. The airport was turned into a military base and a jail by the coalition forces where hundreds of Yemeni civilians are jailed.

-And other detention centers like Wadhah in the areas controlled by the Emiratis and their local allies.

Shocking reports of torture

On Tuesday, the Amnesty International pointed to the appalling violation of human rights in the UAE’s clandestine prisons in Yemen, saying the systematic torture could amount to war crimes. The report adds that tens are subjected to arbitrary detention and abuse by forces loyal to Abu Dhabi. The Amnesty has called on the UAE leaders to immediately stop their role playing in breaching the Yemeni people’s rights and launch a probe into the case.

The report added that the forces loyal to the resigned president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and their UAE backers detained 51 Yemenis between March 2016 and May 2018 of whom 19 are accounted for.

“The families of these detainees find themselves in an endless nightmare where their loved ones have been forcibly disappeared by UAE-backed forces. When they demand to know where their loved ones are held, or if they are even still alive, their requests are met with silence or intimidation,” Tirana Hassan, director of Crisis Response at Amnesty International, told.

Amnesty also pointed to the information obtained by the Human Rights High Commissioner on abuses against the Yemeni prisoners.

“From the initial information that our office in Yemen has managed to gather, we have reason to believe that a number of Yemeni detainees have been subjected to ill-treatment, torture and sexual abuse by UAE soldiers,” Liz Throssell, director of Crisis Response at Amnesty International told the Turkish Anadolu news agency on July 3. The comments unveil a scandal at the center of which is the UAE.

Yemeni resigned government reacts to prisons

The UN human rights office’s report comes while on July 10, the interior minister of the resigned government had called on the UAE to hand over the prisons to the government. It was the first time Interior Minister Ahmed al-Maysari has gone public with the demand in talks with an Emirati official, seeming to contradict the UAE's repeated denials that it has authority over any prisons in Yemen.

Al-Maysari, meeting UAE Minister for International Cooperation Rim al-Hashemi, stressed the necessity to shut down the prisons and put them under the authority of the Yemeni judiciary and prosecution, media reports said.

The demands by the Hadi government’s official highlights the reality of a flawed strategy followed by the fugitive government. In fact, Hadi’s call for the Arab coalition’s military intervention in his country to repel the revolutionary forces was the root cause of the current crisis in Yemen. The Arab coalition’s abuses are more exposing Hadi and allies to a legitimacy crisis. So, Hadi is resorting to sham measures, including the demand to hand the prisons back to the government authorities in a bid to cover up his strategy flaws both in politics and on the ground.

Abu Dhabi reaction to report

The UAE government, already under public pressures for occupying and looting natural resources of the Socotra Island of Yemen, stated on Thursday that the prisons are under Yemen government’s control. The UAE regime issued a statement claiming that the report was “politically-motivated” and was aimed at striking the UAE efforts within the Arab coalition to support the legal Yemeni government. The reaction only rejected Abu Dhabi involvement in running the prisons and did not deny that there were secret detention complexes in the war-ravaged country.

Mounting Arab coalition scandals amid ongoing crimes in Yemen

The Amnesty International’s report has another aspect: It very well discredited the claims by the coalition about the attempts to put an end to Yemen war. The alliance waged a war against Yemen in March 2015, claiming its aim was to defend the Yemenis’ rights and protect the country from sway of Iran-backed local parties. But the recent UN report now give publicity to the heinous crimes against the humanity in Yemen.

The report deals a blow to the validity and legitimacy of the Arab bloc on the international stage on the one hand and proves to be a scandal to Western governments who supported the alliance since the beginning. Motivated by interests in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, the US-led West over the past years has closed its eyes to the war-caused humanitarian crisis, represented by famine, displacement, and fatal disease spread. The Western silence exposes the West’s adoption of a double-standard pro-rights policy, mainly governed by interests. All in all, the report indicates a massive defeat of the Arab alliance and its Western patrons.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Torture UAE Secret Prisons War Crisis

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

US President Not Welcome : London
Death Toll from Japan Floods Reaches 176 with Dozens Still Missing
US-Backed Militants Surrender Their Arms to Syrian Army in Daraa Province
Yemenis Hold Mass Rally in Sanaa to Support Resistance against Saudi-Led Aggression on Hudaydah
US President Not Welcome : London

US President Not Welcome : London

Syrian Army Discovers UK-Made Weapons in Already Militant-Held Parts of Daraa
Syrian Army Seizes Massive Stockpile of Western-Made Weapons at Jordan Border Crossing
At Leats 16 Killed, 50 Missing as Heavy Rains Pounds Japan
Palestine: Children Battle to Save School from Israeli Demolition