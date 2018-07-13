Saudi, UAE Regimes Following Israel, US in Anti-Islam Agenda: Ansarullah Leader

Alwaght-The leader of Yemen's popular Ansarullah movement says Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are following in the footsteps of the United States and the Israeli regime in their conspiracies against Islam.

Addressing his supporters via a lengthy televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Friday afternoon, Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi stated that Riyadh and Abu Dhabi regime are struggling with mounting economic crises as they are pouring huge sums money into the pockets of US statesmen. He added that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are pursuing the United States agenda of the US regime in the West Asia (Middle East).

He warned that the United States and Israel are doing their best in order to bring all aspects of Yemenis’ lives under their control, stressing that utter humiliation awaits the Yemeni nation in case it cedes to arrogant powers’ plots.

“Enemies are trying to divert our nation from the right path. They are seeking to transform Yemen into a society beset with problems, diseases and ethical issues,” the Ansarullah chief pointed out.

He underlined that no Muslim society would become subservient to the US and the Tel Aviv regime unless it distances from Islamic teachings and ethics.

“Enemies want to separate us from the principles of true Islam, and then present us a distorted version of the monolithic religion. They want to distort Islam because it true version emphatically rejects submission to aggressors. Whatever enemies do is solely meant to take our Yemeni nation away from true Islam,” Houthi said.

“Yemen is under incessant attack by both the Saudi-led bombardment campaign and propaganda war. We need to foster awareness among strata of the Yemeni society, and promote the culture of Quran,” he commented.

Houthi also noted that Washington and the Tel Aviv regime tend to brand anyone who stands up against their wishes as “rebel.”

“Enemies are targeting all aspects of our lives. We must firmly resist their all-out aggression. They want us to recognize a despotic regime installed by the US and Israel. The primary goal of the Saudi-led war on Yemen is to control us. Our only choice is to fight off aggressors,” the Ansarullah chief said.

He emphasized that the Yemeni nation is entitled to freedom and independence, and does not accept the domination and hegemony of any party.

“Aggressors are expending all their efforts to overrun the western coastal province of Hudaydah, but are confronted with stiff popular resistance. They have dismally failed in their attacks. We need to recruit more fighters in a bid to turn Hudaydah into a graveyard of enemies,” the Ansarullah movement leader noted.