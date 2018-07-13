Over 50 Civilians Killed in US Airstrike on Syria’s Bukamal

Alwaght- At least 54 civilians have been killed during an airstrike by a US-led coalition purportedly fighting ISIS terrorists in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr on Friday.

Local sources said the airstrikes struck a residential area on the outskirts of the city of al-Bukamal, which lies on the Euphrates River near the border with Iraq.

Many others, including women and children, were injured in the overnight airstrikes, with medical sources indicating that the death toll may rise due to the critical condition of some of the wounded.

The US has been conducting airstrikes inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from Damascus or a UN mandate. It has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying ISIS.

On December 14, 2017, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stated that the US-led coalition was indeed targeting civilian facilities and providing ISIS terrorists with cover.

The latest US airstrikes come a day after the Syrian army entered part of the southern city of Daraa and hoisted the national flag near the city's post office after ejecting Takfiri terrorists.