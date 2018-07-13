Trump Visits UK, Avoids London Due to Massive Protests

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump has been forced to hold talks with Britain's Prime Minister outside London to avoid massive protests during this visit to the country.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have converged in central London on Friday morning, intent on mocking Trump on his only full day of business with British. The visual cornerstone of the anti-Trump protests on Friday -- which include several organized marches by varying groups -- is a giant balloon depicting the US leader as an angry, screaming orange baby in a diaper, clutching a cell phone with Twitter on the screen.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has clashed for months on Twitter with Trump, gave the final approval for "Trump baby" to fly. Trump has acknowledged that he feels unwelcome in the British capital, suggesting it was part of the reason he wasn't spending much time there during his UK visit.

"Trump baby," as the balloon is known, will be flown high over Parliament Square in London, but Trump has been forced to spend the day at Blenheim Palace miles away from the center of the British capital -- and the protesters -- in meetings with Prime Minster Theresa May and then later with Queen Elizabeth II.

Placards including "Dump Trump", "No to Racism", "No to Trump", and "Trump not welcome" are all over London with demonstrators unrelenting in showing their hatred toward the US president.

The demonstrators are marching through the streets of London to protest the Trump's visit to the UK, his policies on issues ranging from immigration and race relations to women and climate change.