  Friday 13 July 2018

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President

Gas Attacks Fabricated by US, Media as Intervention Alibi: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said issues of chemical attacks in his country were fabrication used by the US as a pretext to carry out an attack against the Arab army.

Iran’s President Dismisses Military Solution to Yemen Crisis, Pans Siege on Qatar Military approach towards Yemeni crisis is doomed to failure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

Iranians Hold Rallies in 900 Cities to Mark Intl. Quds Day Millions of people in at least 900 cities and town across Iran have taken part in massive International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran’s Leader Orders Uranium Enrichment up to 190,000SWU Leader of the Islamic Revolution orders Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to start enrichment of uranium up to a level of 190,000SWU without any delay.

Iran’s Leader Outlines Conditions to be Met by EU on Nuclear Deal The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has outlined conditions which EU must meet for Iran to remain in the nuclear deal ).

88 Killed in Attacks on Pakistan Political Rallies Amid Tensions

At least 88 people have been killed in two separate bomb attacks targeting in Pakistan amid rising tensions as the country’s elections date nears.

Over 50 Civilians Killed in US Airstrike on Syria’s Bukamal At least 54 civilians have been killed during an airstrike by a US-led coalition purportedly fighting ISIS terrorists in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr .

Trump Visits UK, Avoids London Due to Massive Protests US President Donald Trump has been forced to hold talks with Britain’s Prime Minister outside London to avoid massive protests during this visit to the country.

France Calls for EU Economic Sovereignty after US Rejects Iran Waivers France says Europe needs to react quickly and protect its economic sovereignty after the United States rejected a request by Paris for waiver in trade with Iran.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Tornado Warplane in Asir Yemeni air defense forces shot down a fighter jet in southwest Saudi Arabia in retaliation for fresh airstrikes by the kingdom against Yemeni civilians.

Syrian Forces Eject Terrorists, Fully Control Daraa City Syrian forces have established full over Daraa as a major counter-terrorism operation nears an end, with foreign-backed terrorists leaving the region .

Russian says US Supporting Taliban Terrorists in Afghanistan Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that there is evidence of the United States is supporting the Taliban terrorist group in Afghanistan.

AI Urges Probe of ’War Crimes’ on UAE-Run Prisons in Yemen Amnesty International has called for a probe into reports of disappearances, torture and possible deaths in detention facilities run by the UAE in Yemen.

Bahraini Regime Jails Five Pro-Democracy Activists A Bahraini regime court has handed down prison sentences to five pro-democracy activists amid a crackdown on opposition and pro-democracy activists.

Turkish Court Sentences 84 to Life in Prison over Coup Attempt A Turkish court has handed down aggravated life sentences to 84 defendants for their roles in clashes on an Istanbul bridge, including a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during an abortive coup two years ago. At least 34 people, including Erol Olcok a key aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were killed on the Bosphorus Bridge.

Russian President Receives Iranian Leader’s Adviser Russian President Vladimir Putin received Iranian Islamic Revolution Leader’s Foreign Policy Adviser Ali Akbar Velayati on Thursday.

Syrian Forces Intercepted Missiles Fired by Israeli Warplanes Syrian military air defenses have repelled an Israeli attack on the country’s Quneitra province, Syrian state media report.

Fleeing Terrorists Leave Behind US-Made Weapons in Syria’s Daraa Syrian forces have discovered weapons, some of which are US-made TOW missile launch pads left behind by terrorists in eastern countryside of Daraa.

China Vows To Retaliate US ’Unacceptable’ Tariffs on $200bn of Its Goods The US plan to slap 10 percent tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports has angered Beijing that promised a mirror response to defend its national interests.

Trump’s Deal of Century Violates Palestinians’ Legitimate Rights: Hamas Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has rejected the US pro-Israeli plan for Palestinian Cause, saying Trump’s so-called "deal of the century" violates "the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights".

Syria Reiterates Support for Liberation of Palestine Syria has reiterated its unflinching support for the liberation of Palestine while warning about US President Trump’s so called ’Deal of the Century’ .

Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen Targeted by Retaliatory Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired retaliatory missile at a position of Saudi-backed mercenaries in al-Hudaydah.

Israeli Regime Blocks Gaza Flotilla Attempting to Break Inhuman Blockade Israeli regime has forcefully blocked a flotilla which had set off from the Gaza Strip from in an attempt to break the inhuman siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Sheikh Isa Qassim Flown to UK for Treatment Amid Repression by Bahraini Regime - Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, Bahrain’s top Shiite cleric, traveled to London after his health deteriorated during house arrest the repressive Manama regime.

Two Senior Ministers Quit British Govt. In Row Over Brexit -Boris Johnson has resigned as Britain’s secretary of state for foreign , making him the third senior minister to resign in less than 24 hours.

France Calls for EU Economic Sovereignty after US Rejects Iran Waivers

Friday 13 July 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- The French finance minister says Europe needs to react quickly and protect its economic sovereignty after the United States rejected a request by Paris for waiver in trade with Iran.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was quoted by media as saying that the US Treasury Department had officially informed Paris that no exemptions would be given to French enterprises for dealing with Iran once the sanctions return.   

"We have just received Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's response: it's negative," Le Maire told Le Figaro in an interview published on Friday.

The French minister said Europe needed to react quickly and protect its economic sovereignty.

Europe must provide itself with the tools it needs to defend itself against extra-territorial sanctions, ”he said.

Foreign and finance ministers of France, Germany and Britain wrote a letter to senior US officials last month, singling out key areas which they wanted to be excluded from US sanctions.

In their letter, the European ministers wanted key areas, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy, automotive, civil aviation, infrastructure and banking to be exempted.

The ministers have said US measures, including its secondary sanctions that could prevent the European Union from continuing to uphold the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, would harm Europe’s security interests.

In May, US President Donald Trump announced that he would pull America out of  an international nuclear agreement with Iran and re-impose the sanctions that the deal had envisaged to be lifted.

Trump emphasized that the sanctions against Iran would be “at the highest level.”

The first batch of sanctions that will come into force in August will target the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) as well as the country’s precious metals sector. The next batch that will be implemented in November will target Iran’s oil and energy sector.

Iran has strongly criticized Trump's decision to pull America out of the nuclear deal - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as it is technically called. It says the move is a clear violation of the JCPOA, emphasizing that other signatories should provide assurances that Iran continues to benefit from the economic advantages envisaged in the deal.

Europe has pledged to put together an economic package for Iran so that the country benefits from staying in the deal but France said on July 6 the offer was unlikely to come by before November.

 

Tags :

Iran Europe United States France Sanctions Waiver

