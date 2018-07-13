Syrian Forces Eject Terrorists, Fully Control Daraa City

Alwaght-Syrian forces have established full over the southern city of Daraa as a major counter-terrorism operation nears an end, with foreign-backed terrorists leaving the region in negotiated surrender deals.

State television reported on Thursday that the Syrian military had managed to enter the terrorist-held part of Daraa and hoist the flag near the city's post office.

"Syrian army units enter Daraa al-Balad and raise the national flag in the main square," the official SANA news agency said.

Daraa city was the birthplace of the sedition that began in March 2011 before turning into a foreign-backed insurgency by terrorists and militants.

Earlier on Thursday, militant officials and witnesses said a Russian military delegation had entered Daraa's terrorist-controlled area and begun negotiations over the region's handover to the Syrian government.

Two armored vehicles with senior Russian officers entered the al- Shayah area and began talks with commanders from the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) on implementing the terms of the surrender deal.

Since June 19, the Syrian army has been conducting the operation in Dara'a, which borders Jordan and the Israeli-occupied side of Syria’s Golan Heights.

Daraa’s return to the Syrian government control would cut the much-reported collaboration between Takfiri terrorists and the Israeli regime which has beefed up its military presence in the occupied Golan Heights in recent days.

Separately on Thursday, Syrian forces liberated the cities of Mazirib, Enkhel, Kafr Shams and Tafas, all situated in Dara'a Province.

Syria's official SANA news agency reported that Tafas residents had welcomed the Syrian army units and participated in a ceremony to hoist the national flag over the city council.

Syrian forces are engaged in intensive operations to wipe out remnants of terrorists in many parts of the country after a successful offensive to retake all territories previously occupied by ISIS terrorist group in the country. Syria has been gripped by a foreign-backed insurgency since 2011 which has led to the killing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing of millions.