AI Urges Probe of ’War Crimes’ on UAE-Run Prisons in Yemen

Alwaght- Amnesty International has called for a probe into reports of disappearances, torture and possible deaths in detention facilities run by the United Arab Emirates and its allied militias in southern Yemen as potential war crimes.

Amnesty International said in a report on Thursday that it has documented "systemic enforced disappearance and torture and other ill-treatment, amounting to war crimes" in the facilities. The report said "some (detainees are) feared to have died in custody".

What US and UK media won't tell you about the war in Yemen

Based on more than 70 interviews, the authors said "cruel and unlawful" practices were being committed in those prisons.

In a report titled “God only knows if he’s alive,” Amnesty called on the UAE government to immediately stop the torture, and to release detainees.

The rights body also urged the United States to suspend intelligence gathering cooperation with the UAE, and stop supplying it with weapons.

Amnesty said that the 51 cases of enforced disappearance took place between March 2016 and May 2018.

One former detainee told Amnesty that "UAE soldiers at a coalition base in Aden repeatedly inserted an object into his anus until he bled" and that he was "kept in a hole in the ground with only his head above the surface and left to defecate and urinate on himself in that position".

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition which invaded Yemen in March 2015 to restore to power Saudi puppet, Abdul Rabuh Mansour Hadi and oust the popular Ansarullah movement. The UAE has built up militias across southern Yemen and they have occupied wide swaths of territory in the south, including towns and cities.

Amnesty said that these militias were “created, trained, equipped and financed” by the UAE and are “operating outside the command of their own government.”